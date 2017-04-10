S&P 500 Weekly Forecast 4/10

There's marginally more upside this week, but it comes at a cost.

Last week, our motto was, "Not much upside? Don't take risk!"

The market has fallen a modest 0.23% since our last missive.

SPY Price data by YCharts

Last weekend is when we recommended a touch of caution in light of the Gamma Exposure [GEX] of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)

[Gamma what...?]

Like the view from last week, prospects for this week are skewed left, despite featuring a median 5-day return of 0.3% and a shot at some substantial gains.

The left-skew might sound scary, but it isn't necessarily an evil thing. After all it's not likely to play out, but it's good to know that it is a real possibility, because if you can hedge, it's a lot cheaper to do when you have a particular timeframe in mind.

To put the likely scenarios in perspective, a move back up to the highs (2,395) is just barely within one standard deviation, but so is a retreat to around the top of the last ceiling (2,300). A few weeks ago, this type of movement was impossible. Use your imagination for the left tails.

The distribution looks like this because GEX is even lower than last week at this time, and until it gets really low, we're given some chubby left tails without equivalent upside. If you want that big upside potential, you have to be patient and wait for when GEX trends toward zero (sorry).

Most people think that tail risk is always present, but the fact of the matter is that index tail risk becomes really significant only in particular circumstances. You can see that in the above plots.

Our modeling of index returns tells us that these are exactly the times that investors want to be modestly hedging their long exposure, you know, to avoid those drawdowns that make you retire a year late. But hedging is a tough game for most people.

So what do I do?

If we were playing the average charlatan, we would probably say something like "buy puts!" (because that's fun).

Or if we were a hedge fund manager, we'd leverage our long portfolio for the week and buy a ticket to Rio for next Saturday, just in case (The Rio Hedge).

Both of these are good strategies for a Seeking Alpha writer and someone playing with Other People's Money, but that doesn't mean it's a good idea for someone with their own money on the line.

So here's the honest assessment: Don't do anything special unless you're a clever fellow who knows how to be long volatility. Preferably benefiting from upside and downside, but if all you can do is buy a VIX instrument of some kind (NYSEARCA:VXX), we estimate that a very modest bet would have a positive expectancy in the long (read: loooong) term - if you're a fan of really lumpy gains.

Regardless of what you do...

We hope this bit of analysis helps you get through the week with some broad, and realistic, expectations. See you next weekend!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VXX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.