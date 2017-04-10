Leveraged ETFs Decay Dashboard

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

What is the decay?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Only the latter item is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn't always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to read an explanation of beta-slippage with examples.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on 4/8/2017

Definitions are needed. "Lev" is the leveraging factor. "Return" is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). "IndexReturn" is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). "ETFdrift" is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. "TradeDrift" is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev)

"Decay" is negative drift. "Month" stands for 21 trading days, "year" for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY -0.27% 0.00% 0.00% 17.39% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO -1.18% -0.37% -0.12% 53.46% 1.29% 0.43% -3 SPXU 0.82% 0.01% 0.00% -41.24% 10.93% 3.64% ICE US20+yr Tbond 1 TLT 3.53% 0.00% 0.00% -6.33% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 10.39% -0.20% -0.07% -23.26% -4.27% -1.42% -3 TMV -10.29% 0.30% 0.10% 9.94% -9.05% -3.02% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 1.07% 0.00% 0.00% 22.31% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 2.85% -0.36% -0.12% 71.80% 4.87% 1.62% -3 SQQQ -3.23% -0.02% -0.01% -49.50% 17.43% 5.81% DJ 30 1 DIA -0.90% 0.00% 0.00% 20.35% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW -3.00% -0.30% -0.10% 65.96% 4.91% 1.64% -3 SDOW 2.75% 0.05% 0.02% -45.59% 15.46% 5.15% Russell 2000 1 IWM 0.41% 0.00% 0.00% 26.11% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA 0.45% -0.78% -0.26% 82.11% 3.78% 1.26% -3 TZA -2.13% -0.90% -0.30% -57.79% 20.54% 6.85% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE 0.96% 0.00% 0.00% 15.53% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX 2.29% -0.59% -0.20% 34.59% -12.00% -4.00% -3 ERY -3.54% -0.66% -0.22% -47.65% -1.06% -0.35% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 4.29% 0.00% 0.00% 4.93% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 12.70% -0.17% -0.06% 4.55% -10.24% -3.41% -3 DRV -11.96% 0.91% 0.30% -24.76% -9.97% -3.32% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX 11.16% 0.00% 0.00% 9.93% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT 32.61% -0.87% -0.29% -30.96% -60.75% -20.25% -3 DUST -31.66% 1.82% 0.61% -77.94% -48.15% -16.05% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 4.74% 0.00% 0.00% 20.23% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC 14.00% -0.22% -0.07% 52.99% -7.70% -2.57% -3 EDZ -13.70% 0.52% 0.17% -53.48% 7.21% 2.40% Gold spot 1 GLD 4.36% 0.00% 0.00% 0.87% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD 13.17% 0.09% 0.03% -7.36% -9.97% -3.32% -3 DGLD -12.21% 0.87% 0.29% -10.84% -8.23% -2.74% Silver spot 1 SLV 6.04% 0.00% 0.00% 16.48% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV 17.98% -0.14% -0.05% 24.64% -24.80% -8.27% -3 DSLV -16.35% 1.77% 0.59% -52.89% -3.45% -1.15% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS 3.90% 0.00% 0.00% 25.88% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL 7.82% 0.02% 0.01% 55.89% 4.13% 2.07% S&P Div. Aristocrats 1 SDY 0.37% 0.00% 0.00% 14.22% 0.00% 0.00% 2 SDYL 4.08% 3.34% 1.67% 29.10% 0.66% 0.33% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -5.10% 0.00% 0.00% 20.79% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU -15.89% -0.59% -0.20% 27.71% -34.66% -11.55% -3 LABD 13.45% -1.85% -0.62% -71.72% -9.35% -3.12%

BDCL, SDYL are Exchange-Traded Notes. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

There is no large decay in the list this month. The worst one is for the 3x inverse biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:LABD), and it is moderate (-0.62% trade drift). It reflects some whipsaw with limited amplitude in the underlying index.

The highest positive drift is in the dividend aristocrat leveraged ETF (NYSEARCA:SDYL), but it might not be relevant: this product is not very liquid and the closing price may be a bit inaccurate because of slippage. The next highest positive drifts are for short miners (NYSEARCA:DUST) and short silver (NASDAQ:DSLV), in a significant loss for both products.

In 1 year:

Leveraged miners ETFs have the worst annual decay, long and short (NUGT, DUST). Both are in large loss whereas the non-leveraged ETF GDX is up almost 10%. It is due to high volatility in gold miners in one trailing year. Whipsaw always results in a high beta-slippage. Just behind in the decay ranking, LABU (3x long biotechnology) has also a 2-digit negative trade drift.

The highest positive drift is for the 3x Russell 2000 and Nasdaq 100 inverse ETFs (TZA, SQQQ) in an asymptotic loss. Due to a bullish trend with little volatility for 1 year, long and short leveraged ETFs based on the S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 have a positive drift. The highest positive drift is in the inverse ETFs.

It means that hedging a stock portfolio taking a long position in an inverse leveraged stock index ETF (SPXU, SDOW, SQQQ, TZA) was cheaper than shorting the non-leveraged underlying index for a similar market exposure. I have been using SPXU to hedge a part of my stock holdings. However, the real performance of hedging depends on the hedge rebalancing dates. Moreover, Trailing performance is not a guarantee for the future: when volatility comes back, stock index leverage ETFs will suffer a negative drift.

Note of caution: the leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Selling short leveraged ETFs has unpredictable risks and costs listed here.

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,SPXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long SPY in an ETF strategy based on my risk indicator MTS10, long SPXU to hedge a stock portfolio.