Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Geopolitical Risk Makes A Comeback

Consensus will point to increasing US shale oil production and rig count as potential reasons for why OPEC won't extend production cut, but we are undeterred. OPEC will maintain cut.

Global crude storage continues to decline with the US set to show material declines in the next several weeks.

Oil prices were set to rally regardless of any geopolitical risk as fundamentals continue to show the rebalancing taking place.

WTI finished the week higher by 3.24%.

The recent oil sell-off did prove to be temporary as prices returned back above $52 on Friday after the US announced that it bombed Syria. The jump on Friday wasn't based on fundamentals as Syria produces negligent amount of oil, but rather the potential implications for further geopolitical destabilization in the Middle East moving forward.

The Obama administration prior to the Trump administration never utilized military force when it came to Syria. President Trump's recent move hints at potential further escalation of geopolitical tension among Iran, Saudi, Russia, Syria, Israel, Turkey, and all of the neighboring states.

Oil prices were already set to rebound as we noted last week. Global crude inventory continues to fall with global stockpile set to fall at 100k b/d in the first quarter of 2017. The one-time storage build in OECD was verified through the 45 million bbls drop in floating storage. Saudi Arabia's exports to the US are also falling with last week's EIA report showing the first signs of the supply cut.

All fundamental signs point to the global rebalancing we've been writing about over the last year.

While geopolitical issue could push oil prices higher in the near-term, we expect oil prices to continue to rally over the next several months as storage draws are finally reflected in US crude storage data. Global storage data are already showing signs that OPEC's production cut is working, and it's just a matter of time before global crude storage reach the five-year average.

We also continue to believe that all signs point to OPEC extending the production cut agreement in May this year. As we prepare for the meeting in OPEC, the consensus will point to rising rig count, and higher shale oil production as two data points that could deter OPEC from extending the production cut, but we aren't worried about that at all. We remain confident on our stance that OPEC will extend production cut in the May meeting.

While oil prices did make another move higher, energy equities (NYSEARCA:XOP) across the globe did not respond.

