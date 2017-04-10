Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Squeeze Continues

US natural gas production continues to disappoint, and if it doesn't recover by Summer, we see a potential price spike in the making for winter 2017-2018.

The market will push natural gas prices to the point where the fall in power burn demand will offset the structural demand increases.

Natural gas prices finished the week higher by 2.23%.

In our last week's weekly natural gas recap, we said that we saw a potential correction in the making in the short-term. That obviously didn't turn out to be the case as natural gas prices rallied another 2.23%.

One big part of the reason for the rally we saw this week was news in the beginning of the week that Cove Point LNG demand could be online three quarters ahead of schedule. In our Tuesday NGD, we said:

"Natural gas prices are rallying furiously today on the back of several pretty material market news. First, Dominion Cove Point LNG submitted a request to FERC to start gas flows. Once approved, Cove Point could increase LNG flow by an additional 0.8 Bcf/d. This news was particularly bullish to the natural gas market partly because market only expected Cove Point to come online by the end of Q4 2017 to the start of Q1 2018. The early start signals an increase in forecasted structural deficit going forward. The second piece of news that was particularly bullish was the bullish storage facilities report. The better than expected report saw us revise lower our US natural gas production assumptions and volume today dipped below 70 Bcf/d. So far, there's been no apparent response in US gas production."

The Cove Point news did come as a surprise as Cheniere's LNG train 4 combined with the first train coming from Cove Point will push LNG demand higher by another 1.6 Bcf/d. This structural increase especially given the fundamental backdrop of falling US gas production was nothing but bullish.

As a result of this news, the market in its effort to combat the ever increasing structural deficit forecast over the summer will likely keep pushing natural gas prices higher to the point where the fall in power burn demand offsets the rise in structural demand increases. Another big part of what the market is trying to do is bring prices up to the point where natural gas producers would be incentivized to bring on additional supplies faster. This second point is harder to pinpoint as natural gas producers won't likely raise mid-year capex budget just to capture a few months of higher prices.

If US gas production does not average 72 Bcf/d by June, the storage forecast will point to a November EOS of 3.4 Tcf or lower. This does not set up for a healthy storage situation for the winter of 2017-2018. Unless weather bails out the natural gas market again, it's highly possible we could see price spikes next winter if EOS is at an insufficiently low level.

The phenomenon noted above is fueling the recent price increase we are seeing in natural gas. Traders continue to think that current prices are too high given the surplus storage, but the market will do what it does best - put the consensus in pain.

Our portfolio is still structured to capture the bullish outlook we see in natural gas prices, but natural gas producers need the back-end of the curve to rally more so than the prompt months. As a result, natural gas equities have lagged the recent increase in the underlying commodity. We see the current structural deficit set-up continuing towards the end of the year. Over the summer as natural gas storage falls below the five-year average, traders will start bidding up 2018 contracts in anticipation of low November EOS figures. We see natural gas producers moving materially higher by then.

