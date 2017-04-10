W.P. Carey Vs. Global Net Lease: U.S. REITs Investing In European Real Estate

Global Net Lease is the cheaper of the two, trading at only 10 times its FFO, but I prefer W.P. Carey due to its higher portfolio and management quality.

They allow you to diversify your real estate holdings without having to deal with the higher transaction costs and withholding taxes of foreign REITs.

W.P. Carey and Global Net Lease are two of the very few US REITs with significant exposure to the European real estate market.

I have urged my readers on multiple occasions to diversify their REIT holdings by including foreign REITs into their portfolio. Back in December, I wrote in an article that investing in foreign real estate may help you achieve stronger risk-adjusted returns because they do not perfectly correlate with the returns of US real estate markets. Moreover, I noted that the cost of capital remains exceptionally low in Europe, allowing net lease REITs to often earn higher spreads in this region than in the US. Finally, this diversification away from US REITs would also allow investors to reduce their exposure to the risk of rising US interest rates. There is a clear trend towards higher rates in the US, which may negatively impact real estate, but this is much less clear in Europe, where rates remain close to 0%.

Many of my readers agreed with my assessment of the diversification benefits of international real estate, but most seemed to have the same concern: high transaction cost and withholding tax.

In order to keep it simple, I identified two US REITs with high exposures to European real estate, so you can indirectly access these markets without any of the above issues. W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both "Net Lease" US REITs with material exposure to Europe. WPC has approx. 35% and Global Net Lease about 50% of their portfolio in Europe

I like both names at today's market valuation, but have a slight preference for WPC for the following 3 main reasons:

WPC Has a Stronger Portfolio

It is not that the portfolio of GNL is weak, but I do not like the high exposure to single-tenant net lease office properties. I have had many bad experiences with such investments, and therefore, prefer to avoid them whenever I can find better options. The issue with these properties is they tend to sell at high cap rates with long-term leases, but when the lease expires, the owner often may end up with an empty building that can be very difficult to release at reasonable cost. While the property sits empty, the owner must carry all the operating expenses, and most often will have to undertake significant capital expenditure to find a new tenant. GNL has a strong concentration in this property type.

WPC, on the other hand, has a higher focus on industrial and warehouse properties, which tend to generate more stable and predictable returns over time. This is because they are typically less management-intensive and require less capex.

(Source: WPC Presentation; GNL Presentation)

The portfolio of WPC is better diversified by property type and has a better risk profile, in my view.

From a geographical diversification standpoint, both REITs have a strong exposure to the European market in addition to their US portfolio:

(Source: WPC Presentation; GNL Presentation)

Here again, I prefer the geographical exposure of WPC relative to GNL. The largest single European market of WPC is Germany, whereas GNL has a strong exposure to the UK. I have lived in Germany and the UK during the last years and researched the commercial real estate markets of both countries. I believe the German market is poised to outperform. Its economy remains strong despite the uncertainties of the eurozone, and the demand for German property is historically high. On the other hand, the UK market is currently experiencing a slowdown due to fears over Brexit.

Both REITs have strong tenants, long weighted average remaining lease terms, contractual rent increases set in leases, and overall good quality portfolios. I simply prefer the one from WPC because of its lower geographical concentration on the UK and higher exposure to industrial assets rather than office properties.

WPC has a better management structure and team

GNL is externally managed by a questionable management team, while WPC is internally managed by a best-in-class management team. The external management structure is well known for creating conflicts of interests and tend to be more expensive in terms of fees to shareholders. I do not believe the incentive structure of GNL to be excessive and could not find any major signs of conflicts, but regardless, this will remain a drag on the valuation of the company and increase the risk of poor managerial decisions in the future.

WPC is famous for being a high-quality REIT managed by a superior management team. It has an exceptional track record of value creation and outperformance relative to other REITs. It has increased its dividends year after year and very consistently generated high returns to shareholders. I cannot say the same about GNL.

Opportunistic Valuation

Relative to the average valuations of the REIT market, both WPC and GNL trade at low valuations today. Most investors seem to perceive the international exposure of both REITs as a liability, and I suspect this misunderstanding to be the main reason for the mispricing. US-based investors regularly hear about uncertainties within the EU, and the Brexit event certainly did not help.

I would, however, argue that the international assets deserve a premium in this case. It allows US REIT investors to access the European real estate market without the negative implications of withholding taxes and higher transaction cost. Moreover, it reduces the volatility of the cash flow, as the performance of the US and European markets may not always perfectly correlate. Finally, it allows WPC and GNL to look for opportunities in a larger universe of net lease properties, potentially resulting in higher spreads and better risk-adjusted returns.

Despite these positive attributes, GNL trades at about 10 times its FFO and WPC at approximately 12 times its FFO. At the same time, the broad REIT index trades at about 18 times its FFO, and many of the peers, including Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), are trading at up to 20 times their FFO.

This large valuation differential relative to GNL and WPC appears to be overdone, making both compelling investments at today's market price. GNL is a little cheaper than WPC, but this does not make it a better bargain, as the lower valuation is well deserved in this case. WPC is a higher-quality REIT in almost every aspect: it is internally managed, has a strong track record of outperformance, and has a more favorable portfolio.

Overall, I would say WPC is the most undervalued here. It is very rare to find a real blue-chip REITs trading at such low multiples, but it is very common to find below-average quality names trading at these levels.

Therefore, I believe WPC has stronger potential for future appreciation and would favor it over GNL for an investment recommendation. However, I want to make it clear: I am not bearish on GNL. To the contrary, I recently wrote a separate article on the firm that was quite bullish. I just believe the FFO multiple differential is more than deserved here, and that the superior quality of WPC will lead it to outperform over the long run.

Final Thoughts

Investing in a foreign real estate market is never easy. Typically, it comes with high costs and taxation issues. With WPC and GNL, you are able to achieve this desired exposure without all the negative implications. They provide strong diversification benefits and can help you improve the risk profile of your REIT portfolio. I am long WPC and plan on adding to my position if the valuation drops closer to $60 per share.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.