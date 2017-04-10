Note To Analysts: Over $1T In Consumer Credit Is Not A Good Thing

By Parke Shall

We got news this weekend that credit card debt has now eclipsed the $1 trillion mark, joining the ranks of other worrisome debt like student loan debt and auto loans. This is being pushed around as a positive amongst some analysts, which we think is utterly ridiculous. We wanted to write a short note this morning to explain why the additional consumer credit is a worrying sign and why it will eventually lead to pain in a relatively short amount of time.

Seeking Alpha reported,

Credit card debt in the U.S. has joined auto loans and student debt in crossing the $1T threshold, according to the latest data from the Fed, up 6.2% from a year ago and 0.3% from January and hitting its highest level since early 2009 during the financial crisis.



Economists generally see this as good news, on balance, as rising consumer borrowing typically means consumers are spending more on big-ticket items, such as cars, and smaller purchases often charged on cards.



Most borrowers are paying their debts on time due largely to rising incomes and the low unemployment rate, but there are signs of trouble: Missed payments on consumer loans - while mostly at near record lows - are rising in the credit card market, and personal loan and subprime auto-loan delinquencies also are mostly rising.

Everybody in the United States loves credit. It is the only other thing outside of cash that is going to allow you to spend. Spending, as we all know, is what drives the economy and what allows corporations that we have invested in to post higher revenue numbers and ultimately, higher profits. And so, during a bull market or a boom, as we have seen over the last seven or eight years, cash is spent but credit is also issued and is also spent at a multiple of available cash.

Thus, investors, economists, and pundits who believe that spending is the sign of a strong economy love the issuance of new credit. We happen to be of a different mindset:e we believe savings and healthy personal balance sheets are what leads a country to wealth and prosperity. This only comes from under-consumption, which we are certainly not experts at in this country.

Our strength lies in consumption and taking on more credit than we can deal with. It's human nature. And so the fact that we have moved past $1 trillion in consumer credit debt is not really a surprise to us. What is a surprise to us is genius analysts, eight years into a new credit cycle, coming out and saying things like this:

"Credit card debt is rising quickly, but delinquencies are still really low."

While yes, it can be postulated that this increased spending is a positive and delinquencies are low now, that is ignoring the fact that this debt is going to have to be dealt with.

The fact that delinquencies haven't risen sharply is only a sign that we are moving closer to an inflection point, rather having reached one already. The thing about inflection points, especially when it comes to debt cycles turning over, is that we don't know that we are past them until it is too late. That's how recessions work. They catch everybody by surprise, like in 2008. One morning, everybody woke up and there was a housing crisis. The same thing is going to happen to consumer credit, not to mention also to student loan debt and automobile financing.

In fact, we would be sure delinquencies would eventually start to rise on their own with interest rates flat. However, we are at a point where we are systematically raising interest rates. This means that most variable rate terms on the least credit-worthy debt will get more difficult for borrowers to repay. The cost of everybody's mortgage, auto loan, and credit card debt will tick up slightly as interest rates continue to move higher. As these rate hikes create aftershocks across the financial landscape, the amount of delinquencies will start to rise. This is true especially if the ability to get jobs becomes more and more difficult.

Friday's non-farm payroll number may be indicating just that. While the talking heads made excuses for the number like weather and things like "we are running out of jobs because so many have been taken", the reality of the situation is that far fewer people were hired in March then were expected. If those who have taken on debt are unable to take on second jobs or even find new work in the event that they are laid off, one could expect the $1 trillion plus in consumer credit to turn into a ticking debt time bomb. That is how credit cycles work.

Rather than celebrate the fact that we have a eclipsed a milestone in issuing credit, we need to take a serious focus on what is going to happen when the next credit cycle bursts. We think it is foolish and cavalier to take the viewpoint that eight years into a credit cycle, issuing more credit should be rewarded. If the Federal Reserve really wanted to manage the markets, they should be making it clear that lenders need to tighten up so that we can have a relatively non-catastrophic deleveraging and downturn in the economy like we should have. Instead, the Federal Reserve and others play a game of "don't ask don't tell" and "ignorance is bliss" by not acknowledging the fact that more credit is eventually going to mean a bigger bubble burst down the road. The Fed can't even do Keynesnian theory right.

With us being eight years into a credit cycle, we don't think it is going to be long before delinquencies start to rise sharply in any one of these debt pools. This should set off a small deleveraging and potentially a small recession and pullback in the markets. However, the Federal Reserve seems to have control over the markets in more ways than one, and we wouldn't be surprised if they found a way to try and "spend their way out of the problem".

We continue to believe that the market is at an inflection point and we continue to allocate the most to the short side of our portfolio as we will allow. We encourage investors to remain skeptical and certainly to always look at both sides of the coin when it comes to the benefits and negative points about consumer credit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.