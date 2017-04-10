Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust: Take A Look At This REIT For A 12% Yield And Capital Gains

Wheeler has $18 million in debt repayments due in 2018 that may result in a stock offering, bringing on dilution, which could affect the stock price and dividend.

The REIT's huge expansion over the past 5 years is about to pay off with earnings and FFO growth.

Looking for a stock bargain that has a great yield? Take a look at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR). As I am writing this article on Friday afternoon at 2:00 PM, it is selling for $12.84 per share. A few days ago, the company amended its future dividend payment schedule as shown below:

(Source: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust)

Let's take a look at the reasons this company yields over 12% to determine if it is wise to buy or avoid this REIT.

Wheeler just went through a reverse stock split. Its common stock was reduced from approximately 68 million to 8.5 million shares by giving shareholders 1 share for every 8 shares owned. Reverse stock splits are not popular on the stock market because it generally indicates that the company's stock price has been declining. In this case, the stock price had been making a comeback, but was selling well below its value because many mutual funds will not purchase stocks that sell below $5.00 per share. This move should allow more mutual funds to buy Wheeler stock. It will take some time for funds and other investors to find this REIT and add it in their portfolios. One can see the recent upward bias of WHLR just prior to the stock split below:

(Source: S&P Quantitative Stock Report dated 3/08/2017)

Many stock screeners will not catch up to this change for several months, and for some it may be a whole year. On top of that, the changes in the dividend arrangement as well as the reverse stock split will distort many screener figures.

The second issue that keeps the stock price low is the great amount of debt the company has taken on over the past 3 years. Wheeler has been on a tear, buying up properties and incurring a large debt in the process. As of 12/2016, its loans outstanding stood at $306 million, an increase of $121.5 million from 12/2015. Stockholders' equity was only $95 million at the end of 2016, showing how highly leveraged Wheeler is. This debt does appear to be a problem going forward next year. See the payment schedule of the debt below:

(Source: Wheeler March 2017 Investor Presentation)

Free cash flow will not take care of the company's debt repayments in 2018. Wheeler will either have to refinance the debt, issue a new preferred stock or have a huge public issue of common stock. In my opinion, the REIT hopes the reverse split will boost the market price of the common stock so it can have a huge public stock offering sometime in 2018. I believe the dividend proposed above is safe until this offering is made, and at that point, the dividend may need to be reduced because of stock dilution.

One of the several things that make Wheeler a good investment is its high historical occupancy rates that average out to 94.6% over its lifetime as a public company. A comparison between its rates and industry rates can be seen below:

(Source: Wheeler March 2017 Investor Presentation)

Wheeler's leases have an average remaining lease term of 4.6 years and 5.3 for its anchor tenants. It had an annualized base rent increase of 4.89% per square foot year over year in 2016. The company's projected base rent increases moving forward are shown in the graph below:

(Source: Wheeler March 2017 Investor Presentation)

If these projections hold true, Wheeler's profits and FFO will grow. It projects the FFO will cover this year's projected dividend. If this is the case, the REIT will certainly catch the attention of investors, and the price of the stock could rise to $20.00 per share within a year.

Most of Wheeler's shopping centers are anchored by grocery stores.

(Source: Wheeler March 2017 Investor Presentation)

The REIT also maintains that nearly 80% of its tenants are strong national and regional chains.

(Source: Wheeler March 2017 Investor Presentation)

Its top 10 tenants are shown below:

(Source: Wheeler March 2017 Investor Presentation)

Wheeler targets its shopping centers in lower population density markets and has the second-lowest number of competing grocers within a 3-mile radius among all publicly traded shopping center REITs. The company believes targeting lower-density markets with consistent consumer demand offerings such as food, postal and health services helps insulate it from e-commerce and institutional capital bringing competition to its assets.

Wheeler has been on a growth spurt over the past 5 years. Its total revenue went from $2.43 million in 2012 to $44.16 million in 2016. Total assets went from $53 million in 2012 to $489 million in 2016. FFO went from $-0.38 million in 2012 to $3.41 million in 2016. This dramatic growth also came with growing pains, where the company spent several years with negative FFO (S&P Quantitative Stock Report dated 3/8/2017). This changed in 2016, and management predicts that the REIT will generate enough FFO in 2017 to cover its dividend.

Conclusion

Wheeler has gone through a season of expansion, which had negative consequences for its FFO and profitability for several years. This expansion is about to pay off in FFO and profitability growth. The company predicts that it should be able to pay its $1.68 dividend with FFO this year. If Wheeler's FFO gets anywhere near the stated dividend, the price of this REIT should increase to around $20.00 per share within the next 12-18 months. As investors wait for this to occur, the REIT yields over 12 per cent. The one caveat is the need for Wheeler to finance the $82 million debt repayment due in 2018. If it uses a huge public offering to repay this debt, the dilution that follows would likely lower its stock price and dividend going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.