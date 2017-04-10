Schlumberger: Gauging The Health Of Energy Services

In this article, I discuss the key topics that I will be paying most attention to when Schlumberger reports.

The company reports earlier than most in the oil service space, and may serve as a gauge to the rest of the sector.

On Friday, April 21st, before the opening bell, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to release its 1Q17 earnings report. The Street is expecting to see non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 on revenues of $7.0 billion, which would represent a slight top-line decrease on a sequential basis.

Credit: Company's press release

This tends to be a noteworthy quarterly event in the energy services sector, because (1) Schlumberger is by a good margin the largest and most globally-diversified name within the peer group and (2) the company reports earnings earlier than most in the oil service space. Paying attention to what CEO Paal Kibsgaard and his team have to say may be helpful in gauging the health of the energy services sector at the turn of the quarter.

What I will be paying most attention to

The first question that I will be looking to find answers to pertains to drilling and production activity across the different global markets. The graph below helps to illustrate how each major geography performed last quarter.

Source: Company report

Most notably, North America land turned the corner in 3Q16, when revenues ex-Cameron grew 14% sequentially fueled by increased activity in drilled but uncompleted shale wells and the associated pick up in hydraulic fracturing. Momentum continued in 4Q16, helping to offset the sluggishness in the offshore business.

I will be curious to see how North America has evolved in 1Q17, and what expectations management might have for the upcoming quarter. The rig count continues to climb (see graph below) as the short-cycle, low-cost shale plays in the U.S. continue to be an attractive proposition for E&Ps looking to ease back into the game and ramp up crude production. Think of Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) recent acquisition in the Permian basin as an example.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Baker Hughes

Those interested in identifying lateral trades might want to take note that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), whose revenues were 43% generated in North America in 2016, reports its results on the following trading day, April 24th. Good news coming from Schlumberger could have a positive impact on its Houston-based competitor.

Outside North America land, I will be looking for signs of continued strength in the Middle East, where drilling and completions activity on land in the Gulf region helped to drive 5% in sequential growth from this geography last quarter. In addition, I do not expect upbeat results or an encouraging outlook for the offshore space. But any sign that reserve depletion might trigger a pick-up in deep water activity could bode well not only for Schlumberger, but for other offshore service providers as well. As CEO Kibsgaard noted last quarter: "although we do not expect a dramatic short term recovery [in key market segments, such as deep water,] the trends can only be positive from this point on".

Lastly, from a company-specific perspective, I will be curious to assess the impact of cost-cutting initiatives on the company's profitability. GAAP operating margins are still coming down (see graph below, on a trailing twelve-month basis), although in large part driven by restructuring-related charges. Schlumberger has been fighting pricing pressures with higher efficiency, reduced technical support and delayed maintenance. How much more in profits and cash flow the company will still be able to squeeze out without significant improvement in drilling and exploration activity remains to be seen.

Source: YCharts

My take on SLB

As I had argued last quarter, I continue to believe that, despite Schlumberger's innate ability to navigate the choppy waters better than most, the stock is still a bit too aggressively priced.

It is certainly true that, since 4Q16 earnings, SLB has de-risked by nearly 10%, to some extent as a result of valuation compression. But still, shares trade at 45x this year's non-GAAP earnings. Given the uncertainties around crude oil prices and the fragility of the production and exploration recovery, I believe the more prudent investor might want to wait until the stock dips a bit further before choosing to jump in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.