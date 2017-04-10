Why USD/JPY Is The Trade To Make Right Now

The USD is not a rate hike play anymore

I was one of the many who had expected modest upside from the USD in March as the Fed guided toward a hike, but it wasn't to be. Between February 15 and March 8, the probability of a March FOMC hike rose from 44% to 100%, but the dollar index's (DXY) response was lackluster - up only 0.4%. Since then, the lack of a hawkish shift in the "dots" has only encouraged USD bears further.

The key takeaway from March was this - things are different this time. The USD just isn't as sensitive to the Fed as it used to be. In addition, the market digested the March hike so readily, it seems unlikely the Fed would want to shake things up with any noteworthy change in perspective. What this probably means is that it will take big outliers on the data to drive any lasting USD reaction, especially with the May FOMC not likely to feature prominently in the market debate for the timing of the next hike.

The consensus out of the FOMC seems to be for three rate hikes in 2017, with nine members formally reflecting this in their "dots." It suggests the bar will be rather high to any near-term shift given the strong consensus.

Central bank rate expectations recalibrate

One reason the USD response to a Fed hike has been muted is that global central bank expectations have started to re-price. The month of March alone saw more hawkish rate hike expectations baked into the front end of 5 other G10 countries. This has effectively muted the impact of a hawkish Fed on the dollar and broken the policy loop that US markets suffered (hawkish Fed - stronger dollar - weaker inflation expectations - dovish Fed).

But balance sheet tightening will be USD-supportive

Now that rate normalization is on track, all eyes will turn to balance sheet normalization. Uncertainty around this issue will weigh on the dollar. Why? Because Fed tightening imposed by balance sheet shrinkage is very difficult to calibrate and there is very little precedence to draw upon to predict potential outcomes.

Early indications point to the Fed holding back on balance sheet measures until they get approximately halfway to a normal/long-term (~3%) funds rate. In other words, not in 2017. In the meantime, the Fed will want to manage market expectations with "dovish" rate hike commentary to test the waters. Tightening may well roil asset markets, and there is no point in the Fed shaking up the bond market before then.

Some early estimates have been made to predict the potential impact, though. According to Deutsche, "academic and Fed studies have generally found that $100bn of QE tends to compress the 10-year Treasury yield by about 3 - 6bp." Let's say the average run rate of Treasury securities comes to ~$300bn over the next few years. Using Deutsche's assumption, this would have a 9-18bp upward effect on 10-year Treasury yields per year and a similar upward effect on the USD.

Tightening USD liquidity conditions

As the balance sheet tightening debate moves front and center, investors may then ask, does this reduce the availability of the "domestic USD," i.e. cause a USD shortage? All things being equal, this would be true but commercial banks are well positioned to fill this gap, which would limit the impact on financial conditions.

As the Fed moved to expand its balance sheet over the post-GFC years (now ~USD4.48trn), commercial banks have done little in relative terms. This is a reversal from the pre-GFC years when commercial banks were expanding their balance sheets much faster than the Fed.

The money multiplier can still expand

The money multiplier, i.e., growth of commercial bank balance sheets relative to the central bank, has followed the path of the USD since 2014.

Notice that as the multiplier stagnates (around 2015), the USD does too, save for the rally post-election last year. What this trend implies is that if the multiplier has a sustained break above its consolidation pattern, we could see a sustained USD rally following suit.

This could happen for 2 reasons - oil and manufacturing sector capex plans reversing and reduced regulatory burden for US banks post-Trump.

Since oil dipped into a prolonged "lower for longer" phase in 2014, the global economy has been experiencing disinflation, driven by lower commodity prices. The shale sector, finding its margins squeezed, decided to reduce capex and thus required less borrowing.

This narrative looks to be changing, with planned capex picking up and banks in a stronger position to lend as a result of improved financial conditions.

Along with looser financial conditions, reduced US regulatory burdens, such as lower capital requirements, could accelerate the multiplier expansion. Not all the freed up capital will go to increased lending (e.g. buybacks) but a large majority would, which should see commercial bank balance sheets expanding leading to multiplier expansion.

Good time to buy USD/JPY

Being long USD has been a crowded trade for the latter half of last year and the early part of this year. USD positioning is, however, short after broad-based selling last week and although sentiment is less bearish than a few weeks ago it still hasn't reached bullish levels.

I would, however, stress playing the long USD theme against specific pairs. Complicating matters even further is the seasonal effect as the average seasonal trend for the DXY over the last five, ten and thirty years is lower during April (The DXY has declined 9 of the last 11 years).

I like being long USD/JPY to play this theme in the near future. For one, Japan's institutional investors are running high FX hedge ratios, which has corresponded with the decline of USD/JPY this year. Note that April is the start of the new fiscal year in Japan, which means it is also the time of the year where Japanese insurance companies significantly increase their purchases of foreign bonds, including corporate bonds and hedging activities increase (most Japanese investors hedge FX risk using rolling 3-month forwards).

Should Japan, influenced by recent JPY weakness, USD strength and rising FX hedging costs, increase its FX exposure, then USD/JPY should break sharply higher. This, coupled with multiplier expansion and increased commercial lending form a compelling bull case for the pair.

