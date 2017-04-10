Gold To Go Under $1,200

Well gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) bulls should be glad that gold has rallied past its February highs. This means that this present intermediate cycle is right translated which is clarification in my view that the gold bull is still intact. We are still holding a small silver position in our premium portfolio but cashed out of our mining position a few weeks back. Why? Well the mining complex really hasn't performed at all throughout this particular intermediate cycle which means they will probably fail to take out their February highs once this intermediate cycle tops. Even though we were confident of gold rallying to new highs in this cycle, we could not say the same about the miners. Currently we are on week 17 of this present intermediate cycle which is right in the timing band for an intermediate top. Yes we could get so more upside here but I believe the risk now is to the downside for a number of reasons.

Firstly there has been a big swing in sentiment over the past few weeks but the price of gold has remained firm. Usually when these divergences take place, it is because there is an imminent trend change about to take place. Furthermore my opinion is cemented by the extreme high optimism in silver at present. Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) currently looks pretty overbought and should fall more than gold over the next month or so. So here is how I see this being played out. If gold is able to make it the $1,280 level before this intermediate cycle tops, I believe a realistic target for the next intermediate bottom would be the 50% Fibonacci retracement level which would be around the $1,200 level. Silver as mentioned would probably retrace more as its sentiment levels remain at higher levels at present.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Since the bull market bottomed at the end of 2015, the best time to buy precious metals was at that bear market bottom and also in December of last year. These two periods was when the weekly slow stochastics (see below) reached oversold territory which is the exact opposite to what we have right now. Bulls may argue that once precious metals really get into bull mode, the technicals will stay overbought for a considerable period of time. This may be true but we will still have cycles (rallies and declines) as I don't foresee gold going absolutely vertical unless it enters a bubble stage. The best course of action in my view for buy and hold investors is to stay long using a non-leveraged ETF and add to positions at bottoms and reduce at tops. This gives you the best of both worlds and can really enhance gains.

Confirmation of an intermediate decline in gold will be confirmed when we break through the trend line illustrated below (just over the $1,220 an ounce on the gold chart). In fact, intermediate lows almost always break lower than the preceding daily low so as mentioned earlier, $1,200 an ounce or lower should be on the cards for gold over the next several weeks. So traders who trade precious metals from a cycle standpoint should be looking at oversold technicals (such as the weekly stochastics), at least a 50 if not 61% retracement from the intermediate highs and sentiment to reach bearish extremes. Intermediate declines are usually aggressive in nature so buying (when one's emotions are telling one not to) is usually when one should be scaling into a long position here. Patience is a conquering virtue.

