'Safer' Contender Dogs Present Diversified April Dividends

Analyst one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" Contender stocks portended 6.83% LESS gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

Half a dozen Contenders were discarded in this screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Contender stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/5/17 to further tout their wherewithal.

11 of 55 Dividend Contenders (10-24 annual dividend hikes) showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 4/5/17. Those 11 were regarded as "safer".

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Safer April Contender Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Contender Index members listed as of 3/31/17 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 4/5/17 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top ten represented eight of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Eight Sectors Represented On The "Safer" Contender List

Eight Morningstar sectors were represented by the set of 11 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of April 5. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Energy (2); Real Estate (1); Financial Services (3); Utilities (1); Technology (1); Consumer Cyclical (1); Industrials (1); Consumer Defensive (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Healthcare (0).

Top ten Contender "safer" dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of April 5 represented the first seven sectors on the list above.

Contenders With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 55 Contender stocks from which the 11 "Safer" ones were sorted. You see grouped below the list of 11 that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success however is easily adjusted by a cranky, spendthrift, or tightwad board of directors promoting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Cast A 2.43% 1 yr. Average Upside and 4.31% Net Gain From the 11 "Safer" Contender Stocks

Dogs on the "Safer" Contender stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 5, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 2.3% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten April Contender "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 2.17% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Forecast Top Eight Contender "Safer" Dog Stocks to Net 1.22% to 6.68% Gains By April, 2018

Seven of the eight top "safe" dividend Contender dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 88% accurate.

The eight probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Qualcomm (QCOM) netted $166.62 per estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) netted $133.40 based on estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

TC Pipelines (TCP) netted $95.14 based on a target price from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

People's United (PBCT) netted $56.75 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

General Mills (GIS) netted $28.56 based on mean target price estimates from twenty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) netted $27.70, based on dividends only with no guesses from any analysts, just dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar (CAT) netted $19.69 based on target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole

Citizens Financial Services (OTCPK:CZFS) netted $12.22 based on dividends lone (with no price estimates from analysts) less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 6.8% on $1k invested in each of these eight "Safer" Contender dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Found No Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Contenders

Ten "Safer" Contender firms with the biggest yields April 5 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Dividend Contender Dogs, To Deliver 4.15% VS. (6) 4.46% Net Gains from All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Contender pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 6.83% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced safe dividend Contender dog, Qualcomm (QCOM) showed the best net gain of 16.68% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" dividend Contender dogs as of April 5 were: People's United (PBCT); Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA); CenterPoint Energy (CNP); Westwood Holdings Group (WHG); Citizens Financial Services (OTCPK:CZFS), with prices ranging from $17.72 to $52.76.

Higher priced five "Safe" Dividend Challenger dogs as of April 5 were: ONEOK (OKE);Qualcomm (QCOM); TC Pipelines (TCP); Meredith (MDP); Caterpillar (CAT) with prices ranging from $55.93 to $94.24.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Contender dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Two of these Contender dividend pups qualified as great catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I or among the 32 and growing DOTWII found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information. For a free copy of the monthly top dogs, the quarterly winners, and the dog of the year and runners-up from the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW) I portfolio, from the subscriber site, plus a glimpse at the top dogs in DOTW II, click the gray envelope icon below my name under the headline above this article to send a message by SAMail - and send your e-mail address, ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock, and name of your favorite team of any sport or activity. Remember: E-mail, ticker, team! Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: puppyworldx.blogspot.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.