Wall Street Breakfast: Investors Assess Geopolitical Risk

Economy

Crude oil prices are moving higher to start the week off. A strong level of demand and continued global uncertainty after the U.S. missile strike in Syria have traders in a buying mood. WTI crude oil futures +0.75% to $52.63/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.85% to $55.71/bbl. U.S. gasoline prices sit at their highest level in eight months. The most recent data from Lundberg Survey showed an average of $2.4327 per gallon, while AAA reported an average price at the pump of $2.389 per gallon.

U.S. officials are ratcheting up criticism of Russia in front of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit later this week to the nation. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said nothing "is off the table" in dealing with potential sanctions against Russia. Tillerson is expected to ask Russia to back off supporting Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and confront officials over election tampering.

The anti-corruption crackdown in China rose to a new level over the weekend after the head of China's insurance regulator fell into the spotlight. China Insurance Regulatory Commission leader Xiang Junbo was charged with serious disciplinary violations, a phrasing typically associated with graft. Xaing has led the insurance regulator since 2011 and has been vocal about finding "financial crocodiles" while on the job.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump are in agreement to stay in close coordination on North Korea after talking yesterday. Abe also offered support for the U.S. resolve to prevent the proliferation of chemical weapons in a reference to the U.S. missile strike in Syria. Though Abe and Trump are expected to clash on trade issues in the future, their relationship is off to very comfortable start.

Investors are showing a higher level of interest in "macro" hedge funds as they look to navigate the topsy-turvy political landscape with their investments. Macro funds lost assets over the last few years, but are charging back with European elections and Donald Trump's agenda difficult to hedge against. "With volatility coming back and monetary supply tightening, we believe it could be a great environment for macro managers," notes Citi Private Bank's Eric Siegel.

Fedspeak alert: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives a talk this afternoon at the University of Michigan with some intriguing issues hanging in the wind. Will Yellen give a road map to how the Fed plans to shed the $4.5T in bonds it holds on its balance sheet? And what will she say on the leak of confidential information to Medley Global by Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker? On a side note, Yellen reportedly met with Medley Global Advisors back in 2011 and 2012.