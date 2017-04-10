Should I Buy Amgen Or Pfizer?

Whew! I just finished filing our 2016 tax return. It's so nice to get that load off my shoulders! Each year at tax time, we contribute to our IRAs. Because I am 56 and my husband is 64, we each contributed the maximum amount of $6,500.

Now for the fun part! Which dividend stock should we buy with our IRA money?

First, a little context. My husband and I have a target retirement date of December 31, 2020. (When work gets me down, I chant "3 years, 9 months" to myself.) Our dividend growth retirement portfolio, the Dividend House portfolio (shown below), is comprised of 64 stocks.

During retirement, we will look to the dividend income from the Dividend House portfolio plus our rental property income to pay all of our bills. Once we get old enough, this income will be supplemented by Social Security. My husband is planning to take Social Security at age 70 and I will take it at age 62. (If you are interested, I wrote an article about why we chose this path for our Social Security entitled, "Maximizing Our Social Security Benefits: A Cautionary Tale For DGI Portfolios.")

Due to the relatively large number of stocks (64) held in the Dividend House portfolio, we are not necessarily looking to initiate a new position (although I have a watch list where I continually look for bargains!). Today, none of my watch list stocks are trading at a tempting price, so I am looking to add to a position already in our portfolio.

Looking over our portfolio, there are five sectors with stocks at potentially attractive valuations: biotech, energy, healthcare, REITs, and telecom. I am as heavily invested as I want to be in energy, REITs, and telecom, which leaves healthcare and biotech for further due diligence.

After looking at valuations and my current level of stock investments in healthcare and biotech, I have narrowed my choice down to two stocks. Should we purchase Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) or Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)?

Comparing Amgen and Pfizer - Dividend House SWAN Ratings

First, let's see which stock - Amgen or Pfizer - rates as more attractive for my portfolio using my SWAN rating system.

Below is a diagram of my Dividend House SWAN decision tree. If you are interested in more detail on this approach, please refer to my Seeking Alpha article entitled, "A SWAN Decision Tree for Selecting DGI Stocks."

Moving through the first two gates of the diagram, both stocks are above my minimum portfolio yield of 2.7% and have a credit rating greater than or equal to BBB. Below is a table that shows how I calculated the Dividend House SWAN ratings for Amgen and Pfizer.

As you can see from the "Total SWAN Score" line, both stocks received very respectable ratings. Amgen achieved a 16 and Pfizer a 14.5. (Typically, I'll consider a purchase for my portfolio if a stock scores at least a 9 on my SWAN scale.)

But, the race is closer than the score may indicate. Amgen edges out Pfizer due solely to its high historical dividend growth. But, for folks as close to retirement as we are, it's worth noting that Pfizer's dividend yield of 3.8% is still substantially higher than Amgen's at 2.8%.

Bottom line - Even though Amgen wins the SWAN score rating contest, both stocks still look attractive to me.

Comparing Amgen and Pfizer - Future Dividend Income Streams

The Dividend House SWAN rating system is mostly backward looking. This is good and bad. It's good because it provides a weighted quantification of the actual historical performance of each stock under consideration. With only one exception, this means the Dividend House SWAN score is based on actual facts.

The only criterion that is subjective in the Dividend House SWAN scoring system is each stock's 3-year forecast dividend growth rate. I obtain this metric by averaging the 3-year dividend CAGR forecasts provided by three sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, David Fish's CCC List and Valuentum's Dividend Reports.

Let's look more closely at Amgen's and Pfizer's possible future annual dividend streams. Of the two stocks, Amgen has the lower dividend yield, but the higher future dividend growth rate. If this pattern persists, Amgen's annual dividend income stream could eventually overtake Pfizer's - given enough time. So, how many years would it likely take for Amgen to deliver a higher annual dividend income stream than Pfizer?

In my article, "Are Growthier DGI Stocks Worth It?" I discuss a methodology that forecasts annual dividend cash flows for future years. I applied this methodology to Amgen and Pfizer, resulting in the table and chart shown below. Note: This analysis assumes a $10,000 initial investment in each stock with dividends reinvested but no additional outside investments.

Key finding: Even though Amgen's forecast dividend growth rate is higher than Pfizer's, if current patterns persist, it would take 32 years for Amgen's annual dividend income stream to overtake Pfizer's.

Of course, current estimates of forecast dividend growth rates for both companies won't stay stable for 32 years. Even so, this is not good news for Amgen. I believe it is likely that Amgen's dividend growth rate will slow over the next 32 years relative to Pfizer's dividend growth rate. In that case, it will take even longer for Amgen's annual dividend growth income to overcome Pfizer's, if it ever does at all. (For more detail on the calculations used to derive this result, please see the article linked to above as well as Part 2.)

Given our looming retirements, if we purchase Amgen it wouldn't be for the income alone. We would also need to be speculating on the stock price for this investment to make sense in our lifetimes. As a result, I classify Amgen as a speculative holding and have placed it in our Dividend House garden (where we hope our speculative holdings bloom!).

Pfizer is clearly an attractive dividend income option for DGI investors nearing retirement now. Amgen can also be viewed as an attractive option for some dividend growth investors as well - particularly if you believe that buying now at a good price will garner substantial capital appreciation. But, if your investing horizon is less than 40 years, you need to be clear that Amgen will likely never provide you with as much income as Pfizer. In this analysis, it takes Amgen 41 years for its cumulative dividend income to overtake Pfizer's.

Since my husband and I never plan to sell our dividend stocks, we generally prefer stocks with substantial annual dividend streams and high dividend growth rates to stocks with potential significant upside in capital appreciation. To each his own!

Are Amgen and Pfizer Good Deals?

Depending on your portfolio goals, you may be considering Amgen and/or Pfizer for your portfolio. So let's see if either is selling at a good price!

To determine my buy range for a stock, I poll four analysts - Morningstar, Valuentum, S&P and ValuEngine - and I consult F.A.S.T. Graphs.

The good news is that, based on analysts' fair value estimates, Amgen appears to be trading at a ~11% discount to fair value and Pfizer is trading at a ~4% discount to fair value. It is worth noting that Amgen's P/E is 13.8 and it is trading below all four analysts' fair value estimates. Pfizer's P/E is 14 and it is trading below three out of the four analysts' fair value estimates.

A look at a 10-year view of F.A.S.T. Graphs reveals that Amgen is trading slightly above fair value (as evidenced by the black "stock price" line lying above the blue "normal P/E" line). However, Amgen's price hits the blue line (indicating fair value) in the 9-year view.

A look at F.A.S.T. Graphs' 10-year view reveals that Pfizer is also trading slightly above fair value (as evidenced by the black "stock price" line lying above the blue "normal P/E" line). But, Pfizer's stock price hits the blue line (indicating fair value) in the 6-year view.

Conclusion

Due to its substantial and growing income stream, for an income-focused portfolio, Pfizer is a clear winner for those nearing retirement. Even though Pfizer has grown its dividend consistently each year only for the last 7 years, it has paid a dividend consistently for at least 20 years, sporting a dividend yield of at least 3% for the last twelve years (since 2005).

Like Pfizer, Amgen has paid a growing dividend for the last 7 years. Unlike Pfizer, Amgen's dividend history is only 7 years long. Amgen's commitment to its dividend has not yet been tested during economic downturns. Plus, Amgen is a biotech. As a result, I place Amgen in the speculative category (where it can be found in the Dividend House garden.) Even so, Amgen has a decent 2.8% dividend yield and its stock price may appreciate more than the stock price of a stodgy pharmaceutical company like Pfizer. If your investing timeline is long enough (at least 40 years) or you like stocks with more capital appreciation potential, Amgen may make sense for your portfolio.

We own both Amgen and Pfizer in the Dividend House portfolio. As a speculative stock, Amgen is planted in our garden. Due to its relatively short dividend growth history, Pfizer is an auxiliary position on our Dividend House roof (although I am considering moving it to a supporting position in our Dividend House walls).

Which stock should we buy with our IRA money - Amgen or Pfizer? Which stock do you find more attractive for your portfolio? Would your answer change if you were buying for a millennial portfolio?

I look forward to hearing from you!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ABT, AMGN, AVA, BBL, BMY, CAH, CBRL, CCP, CLX, CMCSA, COP, CSCO, CVX, D, DEO, DLR, DUK, ED, EMR, EPD, GE, GILD, GIS, HCP, IBM, JNJ, KHC, KMB, KMI, KO, LMT, LNT, MCD, MMM, MMP, MO, MRK, MSFT, NEE, NOK, O, OHI, OMI, PEP, PFE, PG, PM, SCG, SEP, SO, SYY, T, TUP, UL, UPS, UTX, VTR, VZ, WEC, WMT, WPC, XEL, AND XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.