From Seadrill To Transocean, A Glimpse Of The Offshore Drilling Fleet Worldwide

I believe that the sector will bounce back in about 12 to 15 months, leaving the next 8 months of sharp volatility to the traders.

The Semi-Submersible segment is the more affected with a utilization rate of only 37.5%.

Looking at the fleet we can confirm that we are still generally in a serious oversupply situation.

Note: All the data used for my charts are from InfieldsRig.com.

Investment Thesis

The offshore drilling industry plays an important role in the oil and gas supply chain; no one can deny this basic principle. Did you know that oil production from offshore locations represents about 29% of the global crude oil production in 2015, according to the EIA? This percentage has been nearly constant since 2005.

The main locations are in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Norway/UK and the USA and represent a total of approximately 27 million BOE/d.

The bulk of the crude production is still in the "shallow waters," which are generally cheaper and less technically challenging when compared to other offshore segments.

"Shallow waters" require a rig less expensive anchored to the rock floor, called a jack-up. This category can be classified into four sub-categories:

High Spec (HE or BE) Premium Standard Mat Cantilever/Slot

However, the move toward "deep waters" and "ultra-deepwaters" projects is clear the past 5 to 10 years, and has required other types of rigs.

Exploratory drilling in "deep waters" and "ultra-deep waters" is naturally more costly and complex for oil majors, but technology advancements and the near exhaustion of shallower prospects left no choice to the oil majors who are turning increasingly to the deeper waters, particularly in Brazil, West Africa and in the Gulf of Mexico.

The rigs required to drill in the "deep waters" segment are called floaters or mainly Drillships or Semi-submersibles. The cost of building such a rig stands in the range of $600 million to over $900 million.

Construction Costs estimated, indicated by Transocean (NYSE:RIG) for the five UDW are:

DeepWater Proteus - $840 million DeepWater Thalassa - $920 million DeepWater Pontus - $875 million DeepWater Poseidon - $885 million DeepWater Conqueror - $840 million

In May 2013, we learned that BP contracted the semi-submersible Ocean Greatwhite to drill the Australian Bight.

Diamond Offshore has ordered the rig from the world's biggest ship builder, Hyundai Heavy Industries, which is based in Ulsan, South Korea. The new rig will cost $US755 million to build and commission - with a delivery target of November, 2015.

Semi-submersibles and Drillships can be classified under three sub-categories:

Midwater Deepwater Ultra-Deepwater

The day rate paid by oil majors depends on the rig specifications, and also the location and duration of the work. The range in day rate can be from $45k/d to as high as $350k/d or more. Day rates have been going down the past three years, due to the crash in oil prices and rig oversupply.

IHS Markit for March 2017 indicates a record low:

Semisubs > 7,500 feet: day rate $180K/d Drillships > 7,500 feet: day rate $190K/d North Europe HS Jack-ups: day rate $55k/d South East Asia Jack-ups 361-400 IC: $65k/d

Graph overview of the Offshore fleet status Worldwide, as of April 8, 2017.

The total rigs stands at 856 according to Infields (excluding 140 rigs under-construction). The number of rigs actually contracted is 428, which represents 50% of the total rigs. Below are the number per categories.

Midwater Deepwater Ultra-deepwater High Spec. Premium Standard Mat cantilever/slot Tenders Semi-tenders Tenders/Semi-tenders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 14 Jack-ups 0 0 0 108 213 263 44 0 0 SemiSubs 70 26 79 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drillships 7 11 131 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 77 37 210 108 213 263 44 30 14

Global charts study of the Offshore drilling fleet (click graph to enlarge):

The total rigs including the "under construction" is now 996. 428 rigs are actually classified as "operational". Below is the detail per rig:

Details per category: Drillships, Semisubs, Jack-ups and tenders.

Total rig repartition per segment:

Total rig repartition per Region:

Note: The high concentration of rigs in Asia is due to the fact that many rigs under-construction are located there.

Conclusion:

Looking at the fleet we can confirm that we are still in a serious oversupply situation in general. Utilization which is the percentage of rigs actually working compared to the total rigs in the market -- excluding under-construction -- is 50%, which is very low. See detail per class below:

The Semi-Submersible segment is the more affected with a utilization rate of 37.5% only, and the jack-up segment is doing better with 54.5%.

This quick analysis explains why companies such as Noble (NYSE:NE), Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) may have a slight advantage in this market, compared to pure floater players such as Atwood (NYSE:ATW), Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) or even Transocean. Jack-up utilization is rising slightly in the jack-up market whereas floater utilization is still shrinking. However, higher utilization for the jack-up group is not translating to a better outlook for day rates which are still below the breakeven level in some cases.

It also provides an explanation as to why the "distressed" rig market focuses now primarily on the jack-ups. The jack-up segment has been more active recently with a number of acquisitions from newly created companies such as Borr drilling (acquisition of Hercules Triumph and Hercules Resilience and acquisition of the entire Jack-up fleet from Transocean) or Northern Drilling, created by John Frederiksen en relation with Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), and acquisition of the semisub West Mira.

The semi-submersible group is also a possibility for a different reason. While the jack-up group is experiencing some new activities, the floaters market - particularly the semi-submersible market - is, conversely, still battling a terrible downturn. This is probably because the floater projects have a longer time length with a large initial cost, and oil majors are still reluctant to commit large amount in exploration capex.

Unfortunately, the recent wave of bankruptcies and reorganizations that the offshore drilling industry is now facing will not solve the rig oversupply problem and perhaps may aggravate and prolong the struggling battle by adding more competition and misery.

After Hercules offshore we have now Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ), Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) and soon SDRL/NADL and probably Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD).

As I have explained in a preceding article, bankruptcy is not the end of the road but, in fact, the beginning of the new one and an increase in competition.

Finally, the offshore industry will emerge from this downturn as it has always done. Investors and traders will have to analyze the fundamental seriously to eventually pick the right time for investing in this sector. I do not see it now but I believe that the sector will bounce back in about 12 to 15 months, which leave the next 8 months of sharp volatility to the traders.

