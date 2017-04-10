The Bull Case Is Turning For Bank Of America

Reflation traders are less optimistic, which can be seen in every major indicator.

On the 21st of March, I wrote my second article about Bank of America (BAC). I discussed why the rate hike offered a great entry point for the third largest stock listed US bank.

One of the mistakes I made was focusing too much on US economic growth. One part of my conclusion was:

"...you are betting on the return of hawkish traders regarding the next rate hike and the strength of the US economy."

However, the real reason to be long Bank of America is to bet on reflation. This simply means that the US economy is being stimulated to return back to 'normal' growth levels after a period of slow growth. This is either done by increasing the money supply or by lowering taxes.

That's why I discussed Trump's policies in my first article about this very bank.

It's not only about economic growth. It is about an accelerating economy backed by higher yields and increasingly hawkish traders through the use of tax cuts and other economic stimuli like an infrastructure package.

One of the problems we got after the failed health care bill was the fact that the amount of savings needed to fund a tax cut and an infrastructure plan were not as expected.

Some Wall St. analysts say corporate tax reform is now a happy meal not a big mac. In other words, only a much smaller plan will be able to get through Congress now as revenue neutral ambitions are far more challenging. As Washington policy execution stumbles, there's an uneasy feeling creeping through in markets. The hole just got deeper, now up to $2T with the border adjustment tax BAT in trouble & ACHA savings gone. Bottom line, without key tax revenue offsets we're looking at a corporate tax cut near 30-28%, not 20-15%. - The Bear Traps Report (03/25/17)

This would mean that the expected earnings boost is much lower at 3.5% versus 9.5% under the first plan.

I am not saying that Trump's plans are not working out. However, at this point, it is important to see that the influence on the market might be less than expected.

This has caused the yield curve to flatten even further. The yield curve's steepening halted in December of 2016, shortly after the election. This has caused bank stocks to underperform the stock market. The underlying fundamentals are just not supporting a further finance rally at this point.

Currently, we see that this time is not different. The yield curve has a strong grip on the performance of bank stocks.

One thing that worries me is the fact that the big reflation trade seems to be an up-move within a bigger downtrend. This would mean that the strong banking rebound is short-lived and that there is not much alpha in the long banking trade.

This is also visible when looking at the spread between high yield corporate bonds and long-term government bond yields. Both this risk spread and the yield curve have been disappointing since December of 2016.

What does this mean? It clearly means that the big reflation trade is taking a break. This is either because everyone jumped on the trade after the election and there are no buyers left, or because of a weakening fundamental environment. One thing is for sure: it's not positive. Even though both options might be valid.

Now, let's elaborate on this. What if I told you that there is a commodity pair that has a large correlation to Bank of America? The ratio spread between copper and gold shows us a very similar picture compared to that of the yield curve and the bond ratio above. The characteristics of the cyclical copper vs. the safe gold trade shows us how commodity traders are thinking about reflation.

The only time in recent history Bank of America was able to go up without the support of this spread was between 2001 and 2002. The current moves show that the post-election rally is perfectly justified. Unfortunately, it also shows that a further rally is going to feel some delay.

Another thing that strikes me is the fact that traders are pricing in some trouble in the stock market. The VIX curve is about to hit backwardation for the first time since the start of November 2016. Traders are increasingly betting on higher short-term volatility. One of the reasons might be a simple correction, or it could be that global uncertainties are rising after the bombing of Syria. Either way, it seems to be another negative factor on top of the slowing reflation trade.

Given what we've considered in this article, we need to keep in mind that we are not talking about economic growth slowing in general. The US economy is still accelerating with both the leading ISM index and leading regional indices at multiyear highs.

I covered the US economy in a separate article on my own site. You might want to check it out since many readers considered it to be really helpful: ISM Index - US Growth Remains Close To A 6-Year High

Conclusion

I made a mistake: I looked too much at the broad trend of US growth. However, in the case of Bank of America, we are looking at a reflation trade. This bank is probably the best tool to trade this economic trend and the reason why we haven't seen great returns in 2017.

The yield curve is flattening supported by other reflation indicators that are either losing momentum or are already in a downtrend. The copper/gold ratio has been in a downtrend since December of 2016 while high yield corporate bonds haven't been able to outperform government bonds since late-December of the same year.

My current Bank of America long position is more or less at a 0% return. At this point, I am looking to sell most of my shares. Simply because it seems the reflation trade is cooling off further.

I am not shorting the stock because I am not turning negative on the US economy. My plan is to wait and see how far the stock is going to fall. It seems that the stock might be breaking down to about $20.

This is one of the trades I have to kill early. Simply because fundamentals are turning against me at an earlier stage than expected. I am going to buy the stock again at lower prices and in an environment of returning reflation traders.

