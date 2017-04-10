Don't Bet Against Don Wood - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/7/2017)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, April 7.

Bullish Calls

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT): People have given up on the shopping center REIT, but CEO Don Wood keeps delivering. Don't bet against Don Wood.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR): It's in good shape and has a nice yield.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP): It's a speculative buy, as the company doesn't make money but loses it.

Neutral Call

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR): It's a speculative stock, and Cramer needs to work more on it to find out why it's going down.

Bearish Calls

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX): "Please don't buy. I mean, on any lift I want you to sell because that's just a call option. You've got to look at the debt side. The debt side's really hideous. Even though they don't have a lot of debt coming to you right now, I am concerned."

Toro Co. (NYSE:TTC): Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is a better pick, as Toro is affected by the weather.

