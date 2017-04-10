Carpenter Technology Is In The Latter Innings Of A Turnaround

Carpenter Technology, Inc ("CRS" or the "Company") is transforming from a commodity supplier to a customer-focused, highly-engineered product and differentiated solution partner. The transformation is guided by initiatives to drive growth, improve operating leverage and strengthening the balance sheet of the company in market downturns. CRS also provides products and solutions to markets that are in the midst of strong cycles including medical and Aerospace & Defense. All in all, I look for revenue growth and margin expansion supported by demographic trends, A&D spending and corporate transformation.

Company Description

Below is the description per the 10-K:

CRS manufacturers, fabricates and distributes highly specialty metals. The Company processes basic raw materials such as nickel, cobalt, titanium, manganese, chromium, molybdenum, iron scrap and other metal alloying elements through various melting, hot forming and cold working facilities to produce finished products in the form of billet, bar, rod, wire and narrow strip in many sizes and finishes. Sales are distributed directly from our production plants and distribution network as well as through independent distributors.

CRS has two reportable segments, Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) 82% of FY16 sales and Performance Engineered Products (PEP) 18% of sales in FY16. The table below is adapted from the KeyBanc Basic Materials Conference.

The SAO segment is comprised of the Company's major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills primarily in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama.

The PEP segment is comprised of the Company's differentiated operations. This segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Powder Products business, the Amega West business, the Specialty Steel Supply business, and the Latrobe and Mexico distributions businesses.

The major end markets served are Aerospace & Defense (A&D), Energy, Transportation, Medical, Industrial and Consumer, and Distribution. The table below highlights revenue per end user over the last three years.

Below is the sales by end market for the last six months ended 12/31/2016.

Let's just start with the elephant in the room. Energy has not been a fun area for CRS in FY16 and for the last six months FY17. It was so bad that in FY16, there was a goodwill impairment of $13MM taken on Amega West Services and Specialty Steel Supply, both in the PEP segment and both related to oil and gas drilling. The end market has been beaten up by stagnate oil prices and falling rig counts. The market is primarily made up of two sub markets: oil and gas, and power generation. It is not shown in the chart above, but energy sales are up sequentially. There was an uptick in power generation in the last quarter and a more favorable outlook for oil and gas. There is some insight by the oil and gas end market that there will be capital spending in select areas including the Permian Basin. More and more companies are partnering up and sharing the risk and reward in areas where it costs more money to drill and clean the oil for market. Also, when they are not partnering, the oil companies are focusing on areas where there is cleaner oil and using more advanced technology to drill. This bodes well for CRS as their components are specialized and are used in higher-end technology. This sub-market has pretty much hit rock bottom and may stay at this level for a while. As we learned earlier, Energy is a decent slice of the PEP segment sales. During the 2Q17, the implementation of the Carpenter operating model began, which makes me believe there is room for operating leverage. If the end market continues to stagnate, CRS should be able to squeeze more margin out of the unit within the next 18-24 months.

Aerospace and Defense provides products in applications related to engines, structural (avionics, landing gear) and fasteners. Company is positioned to offer high performance materials used in critical applications, new engines platforms, and the Athens facility can provide the advanced, high performance materials demanded by the end-user. It is noted that the fasteners product segment has been under pressure due to over supply in the market.

CRS provides products to OEM as part of the transportation end market. The engine products (oxygen sensors, fuel injectors, engine valves) are critical to the stringent standards to reduce fuel emission. CRS also supplies materials for the creation of suspensions. The Company has been working to expand application and revenue streams by entering adjacent markets.

Titanium, nickel, cobalt and other materials are used by orthopedic, surgical instruments, dental instruments, cardiology and diagnostics in the medical end market. CRS believes there is a long-term growth strategy in this market with the aging population and increase demand for non-invasive procedures. The Company is focusing on providing value-added product for higher-end applications, thus creating an adjacent market and possibly expanding margins.

The Industrial & Consumer end market provides material used for fittings, valves and fittings for industrial customers, and sporting goods, electronics and knives to just name a few for the consumer end market.

Thesis & Catalyst: Why is this company is under/over valued? What will catalyze a change in the earnings potential or share price (perception) of the company?

CRS is in a unique position to benefit from strong growth cycles in end-users including medical and Aerospace & Defense. CRS products are aligned with the changing demographics as the population is aging and the focus on minimizing invasive procedures. The Company is in a midst in a transformation and is going through growing pains as evidenced by restructuring and asset impairment charges of $18MM and goodwill impairment of $12.5MM in FY16.

Carpenter is focused on improving the product mix and per the KeyBanc 2016 Basic Materials & Packaging Conference, there is steady demand for premium titanium, nickel and cobalt materials. The shift towards less invasive procedures increases the demand for higher-end specialized products. Both the PEP and SAO business segments can benefit from the growth, but particularly, the PEP segment could partner to make high-margin specialized products for the end user. Products are delivered to specialty markets, including orthopedic, surgical instruments, dental instruments, cardiology and diagnostics.

CRS has content across next generation platforms including the LEAP engine and the gear turbo fan. GE has stated it will deliver 5X more LEAP engines in 2017 than the prior year. Pratt & Whitney expect to at least double their gear turbo fan production in 2017. Carpenter also has broad participation in the structural and fasteners sub-markets. The strong outlooks provided by Boeing and Airbus along with growth in the global passenger traffic of 4.8% and cargo air traffic of 4.2%, should bode well for CRS. For the first six months of FY17, the Company has experienced strong sequential and year-over-year quarter demand in the engine sub market of 31% and 21%, respectively.

The chart above shows the strong growth anticipated in the aerospace end market. CRS is a contributor in a secular growth trend.

Tony Thene was appointed President & CEO in 2015 and has implemented four strategic initiatives to accelerate growth, improve margins and to strengthen the Company against cyclical downturns. The four initiatives include strengthening the team, to become solution providers, launched the Carpenter operating model, and reorganizing the sales team to be market focused as opposed to product focus.

Operating model performance has began to pay dividends in the SAO segment. During 4Q16, variable cost per ton was reduced to levels not experienced since 2014, due to a 46% improvement in yield and efficiency enhancements, a 4% decrease in departmental spending, early retirement initiative and an 8% improvement in raw material effectiveness. Management has started to right-size the company and was able to grab a hold of the low hanging fruit. Management implemented a goal to reduce SAO variable operating costs by at least 3% net inflation annually. During 2Q17, variable operating expenses were reduced by 6% from the same quarter in FY16 and 3% sequentially. This shows that they been able to control costs and improve operating efficiencies past the low hanging fruit. This segment will have less sensitivity to external factors, such as pricing, and can react quicker to changes in demand or supply.

The operating model was implemented in the PEP segment in 1Q17. Results of the performance have not been released, however, it is expected to result in cost reduction and productivity improvement that should drive additional capacity. The goal for this segment is to continue to drive sustainable long-term growth, with the over arching focus to deliver cost efficiencies and productivity enhancements.

CRS has frozen its pension in December, 2016 with no additional pension accruals. As a result, FY18 net pension expense should be reduced by approximately $60MM when compared to their FY17 outlook. The savings from the freeze will begin in 3Q17.

Valuation:

Alright, this group does not look too....pretty? Well, CRS does have some things going for it, especially against its arch nemesis, Allegheny Technologies, Inc (NYSE:ATI). CRS does not provide specifics on whom are their competitors, however, in the 2015 10-K, there was a small section talking about competition in the A&D space and through deduction, I think they are referring to ATI.

Here is a description on ATI's profile:

Allegheny Technologies Inc is a diversified specialty materials and components producers. Its products include titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys and specialty steels, precision forgings, castings and machined components, and zirconium.

Where these two companies separated at birth? ATI has been having a rough time as one might surmise from negative cash flow and almost 10% decline in revenue growth over the last five years. USAP and HAYN are in a better position, at least in terms of cash flow when compared to ATI. It is important to note that ATI had around $530MM in restructuring charges during FY16 and would have been cash flow positive.

HAYN is the only company that has a premium valuation compared to CRS. HAYN had low leverage (this is impressive to me due to the cyclical nature of the business and the large fixed costs) and positive cash flow. CRS has positive revenue growth rate over the last five years and has a stronger GPM. HAYN and CRS compete in the A&D end market, specifically in providing content for new engines. Aerospace accounted for 46% of FY16 net revenues for HAYN. Outside of aerospace, the two companies differ in end users. HAYN largely focuses on industrials and chemical processing and lacks exposure to the fast growing medical sector. HAYN has one tailwind, whereas CRS has two strong secular trends in A&D and medical. CRS has stronger OPM than HAYN and more growth potential, therefore, CRS should trade at a higher multiple than HAYN.

Variant View

A&D trend of increased build-out and backlog fades and continuation of the over supply for fasteners. A&D is the largest end-market in the SAO segment, which is the largest segment. Even a moderate decline can hurt the Company. CRS has experienced this in the recent past, and continues to sort out the oversupply of fasteners. The SAO has went through a transition and is leaner and more efficient. The Company should be able to absorb some of the downside as it reduced some of its fixed costs, however, this remains a risk.

Oil could continue to decline causing a stoppage of drilling in more expensive drilling sites. $50 BBL appears to be a support level and perhaps a new reality in the near-term. CRS, already took a goodwill write-off to right-size the business and Carpenter operating model is being implemented, as such, further improvement in operating leverage is likely.

Company experiences general market softness. Many of the company's end markets have already or are in the midst of a lull in demand. CRS has managed through these lulls recently and has improved its operating leverage, thus protecting the business from the downside.

Model

The table above are projections over the next several years for CRS. The Company does not provide guidance, but through SEC filings, investor presentations and conference calls, one can get a sense of the direction the Company is heading.

A&D - Oversupply of fasteners begins to moderate and the new engine builds begins to take hold and provide a constant revenue growth.

Energy - drillers continue to invest in new technology and share expenses in partnerships to drill in more expensive areas. The partnerships and investment in more efficient technology drives more rigs in operation. CRS has talked about growth in rig counts and the end market has experienced year-over-year and sequential growth.

Transportation - continues to be a drag, but OEMs work through the inventory and begin to ramp up ordering.

Medical - secular trends continue to be a tailwind for CRS and the focus on the sales team on specific end markets drives sales growth.

Industrial & Consumer and Distribution - losses began to moderate as CRS enters adjacent end markets pushes to low single-digit revenue growth.

Gross and operating profit margins improve based on higher sales, improved sales mix, Carpenter operating model and lower pension expense. The Carpenter operating model has already improved operating leverage in SAO and is in the early stages in the PEP. Net income grows based on revenue growth and improved operating leverage. The Company has a significant debt load, has no major maturity dates in the near term.

Based on the aforementioned assumptions the price target is $42 per share, approximately a 10% increase. This model is conservative in nature as the full impact of improved operating leverage and debt pay down are muted.

The model above projects a downside case, which contemplates delayed revenue growth in A&D and medical. The model also assumes continued stagnation in the remaining end markets in the near term. Gross and operating profit margins are not favorably impacted by the Carpenter operating model as planned. This model explicitly downplays any improvements made by the Company and demonstrates a contraction-like scenario in some of the sub markets. A continued declination and stagnation is highly unlikely. However, based on these assumptions, the DCF is $33 per share.

Conclusion

CRS is in the latter innings of a transformation to become leaner and more efficient and to provide differentiated products for their end users guided by the Carpenter operating model, in which has been successful in reducing costs and creating operating leverage. The improved leverage is coinciding with a ramp up in A&D capital spending and favorable demographics in the medical end market.

The Company has a good balance sheet and liquidity and management is focused on creating a stronger foundation. CEO Tony Thene has done a great job lowering costs and focusing on growth areas and the stock is currently underappreciated. Its metrics stand out compared to its competitors. The base model has a price target of $42 per share. Given the potential for revenue growth and improved operating leverage make this Company a great buying opportunity.