Silver: The Secret Box You're Afraid To Open

The risk/reward associated with this kind of option may be not only controlled but also highly profitable.

Silver's characteristics are very suitable to that option and can be a way to make significant profits on an ongoing basis.

Adding to my virtual long position in silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) of 1,450 shares I have initiated last Friday an option strategy known as "Ratio Spread" (or ratio call spread) that will give a complementary profit that can be very significant for the long term. It's only necessary to fulfill the not very complex scheme that I explain below.

Let's get down to work and look at my strategy for this deal. It all began with the purchase of 10 close-to-the-money SLV call options and the sale of 30 out-of-the-money SLV call options:

Buy 10 Call SLV December $17 @ 1.57 (1.57*10*100=$1,570)

Sell 30 Call SLV December $20 @ 0.59 (0.59*30*100=$1,770)

When it's possible I prefer to buy calls with a strike price around $0.50 less than the underlying price.

Buying a call gives the right to buy a stock but not the obligation. Selling a call implies the obligation to sell a stock if required.

Each contract represents 100 SLV shares. Regarding premiums, we'll pay less than we receive as we get a credit of $200 ($1,770-$1,570), which will always be ours. While those out-of-the-money options aren't worth much as they have only time value, we may be sure that they have relevant demand by small traders who bet that they may turn valuable at some point in the future. The first crucial point we can't forget is that receiving this credit is key because we get complete downside protection and our trade will have always a profit (if we meet other significant points mentioned below).

We want the market to go up, but not in a too strong or too fast way. If that happens we will receive a maximum profit of 3*10*100=$3,000 dollars if SLV moves from $17 to $20. If not we always have the initial credit and the profit (if any) for every cent silver moves over $17 at expiration or closing. Naturally, we won't let it reach that far as we would sell always with a profit not larger than 75% of the maximum possible (SLV at around $19.25). This way we have the chance to never lose money.

The reason is simple. There is only one situation where we may have problems with this trade: when the price of the underlying asset exceeds the price of the options sold. In our trade, if December SLV expires at $20 we make $3,000. As we would break even at $23, over $20 we begin to lose profit for each cent SLV exceeds $20. Over $23 we would begin to have a net loss if silver kept rising. Of course this is only theoretical. In order to avoid this situation it's mandatory that when SLV price reaches $19-$19.50 we close out our Ratio Spread. This way we would get around 75% of the maximum profit as a scrupulous principle of totally safeguarding the risk and preserving profits. This will allow us to eliminate the emotional burden while obtaining total financial security.

If we follow these simple principles there is virtually a completely smoothed risk with no real danger even with this kind of option strategy. Unless silver would climb suddenly to near $23 in a few minutes, which is unthinkable. In fact, we must remember that in the major silver bull market of 2011 (see chart below), there was never a daily closing with a move to the upside larger than $2. But even those kinds of moves would give us more than enough time to get out of our positions with profit.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Note: This chart is in semi-logarithmic scale

The best opportunity to initiate a Ratio Spread is when the market just made a quick and direct upward move or is beginning bullish moves. This type of action leads to a significant disparity between the premiums of close-to-the-money and out-of-the-money options increasing the demand (and price) of the latter. It's crucial to sell several options that instead of being cheap are at a much higher price due to its higher volatility.

If the market price of silver doesn't rise too strongly too fast then we are in excellent conditions for the strategy to give the best results.

At any time we may adjust the risk/reward setup of the trade by choosing other option strike prices and extending or narrowing the range between them. Or we can close all positions with profit.

Being a virtual portfolio, for the sake of simplicity brokerage commissions and fees are not considered. Due to its price movements the option prices purchased or sold are always those that I could obtain. Likewise, any required margins are not taken into account.

To manage this Ratio Spread we must recognize appropriate opportunities for this trade. The best calls to sell are those with strikes which are as far as possible from the current price. For example, in our current trade with SLV we've chosen $17 and $20 strikes because they look well defended and with good profit potential.

Conclusion

For silver this option has added advantages. As a rule this precious metal rises in a slow way especially when compared to the speed and strength of its falls. As the Ratio Option Spread aims to profit from controlled and non-fast rises it is completely suitable for this type of situation. Another important aspect is the ratio itself. In order to control the risk but without undermining the advantage of this position it is advisable to use 1:2 or at most 1:3 for this strategy. In any case, we are defended by our rule of never exceeding 75% of the spread while watching closely the progress of silver prices. Although we have a favorable risk/reward we don't want to be caught by a quick move in our direction that goes beyond the price of the options sold. In this way we have complete downside protection and we will gain from the spread of which we only want to benefit a maximum of 75% for risk management reasons. In addition, we can change the trade at any time by moving the options to other strike prices.

It is of the utmost importance that the investor, by including options in a market strategy, is fully aware of the underlying risk and should take appropriate caution with the situation. The objectives should be well defined and the decision in selecting an option strategy should be well understood.

Note: This option strategy has no real money involved.

