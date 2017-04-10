Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (4/7/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, April 7.

The US launched a missile attack on Syria; President Trump had a risky meeting with China; nonfarm payroll numbers came in lower than what analysts were expecting. Despite all this, the market did not go down on Friday and was flat. Cramer said the market was showing resilience. With that, he discussed the game plan for this week.

Monday

The bulls are waiting for the oil to break out from the $47-52 range into $53-54 area and see the 10-year Treasury yields rise from 2.3% to 2.5%.

The Mad Money host also expects some takeovers in biotech and consumer packaged stocks. "I believe there are several European drug companies desperate to expand their pipelines, and I expect them to start making deals in the near future. We know Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is ready to pull the trigger on a deal, but we don't know who it's going to be. And the amount of call option buying in the major independent oils with Permian exposure this week, it was extraordinary," he added.

Tuesday

China and the UK's PMI numbers will be out on Tuesday. If the China number is weak, leaders could insist on stimulus via the US business environment. "That would be a sign that the Trump meetings with the Chinese president this week went very well," Cramer noted.

Post Brexit, the UK could be forced to raise interest rates to counter inflation. This could create problems going forward.

Wednesday

MBA mortgage applications data will be out on Wednesday, and Cramer wants to see better numbers for April compared to March. "Have these new lows that we've seen in rates spurred any buying? Is the spring selling season - so important for housing - starting strongly? I think this number, actually, strangely, is going to be the most important number about what's going on right now in the economy," he said.

Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) will report its earnings on Wednesday, and Cramer is concerned about the effects of a slowdown in travel. Buffett owns 8% in the company, and Cramer generally likes buying stocks on weakness that are owned by Buffett.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is holding its analyst meeting on Wednesday, and Cramer expects analyst upgrades. He advises owning the stock ahead of the meeting.

Thursday

Big and small banks report on Thursday.

Cramer will be watching the earnings from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to see if the net interest margins have not slowed down from Q1. He'll also look for Wells Fargo's progress on the cross-selling scandal.

Smaller banks like PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) will also report earnings.

The chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) will also report earnings on Thursday. The company might show how it is spending the planned $171B.

Friday

The last day of the week is a market holiday.

"The bottom line is that the average just keep staying resilient, and if you stick around, I'll explain the itchy fingers that may very well be behind this market's seeming inability to crater even when you expect it to just plain get obliterated," Cramer said.

Know Your IPO

In this segment, Cramer reviewed the recently IPO'd company, Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR). It went public at $19 per share and is trading near that price. This is a large-scale transporter that ships items all over North America via truck and rail. Schneider National is a cyclical trucking play that can be a good gauge of the US economy.

"These three businesses tend to be very cyclical, meaning they do extremely well when the economy is in good shape and not that well when the economy is lagging. Trucking, especially, is one of the best barometers of commerce out there," said Cramer. Schneider's revenue for the last year grew 2.2%, but its net income grew 11%, which shows that the company is executing well.

Business in the trucking industry has been tepid, but Schneider has made two acquisitions that position the company for being successful in the stay-at-home economy. The company is growing its revenue and profit despite border tax implications and regulation at both federal and state levels. "That's why Schneider National could end up being a major Trump stock," Cramer added.

Trump's agenda of deregulation could help the company cut costs. "Rolling back regulations, especially the environmental regulations that this administration despises, could lead to huge cost savings for Schneider, and that is very pro-trucker, and we know Trump is very pro-trucker," he said.

Last year's earnings indicate that the company trades at 19 times earnings, which is cheaper compared to J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Werner (NASDAQ:WERN). The company is poised to do well as the economy improves.

"If you believe the president can get the economy accelerating again without causing a trade war with China or Mexico, and you think he can really deregulate heavily, then Schneider could be a terrific stock to own, but if you're worried about the economy or our trade policies, well, I don't know. Maybe this isn't the right one for you. Personally, I'd wait and see, but now you know what you need in order to make up your mind," Cramer concluded.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) vs. John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

Cramer compared two food handling equipment companies, Welbilt and John Bean Technologies, to see which one is a better investment.

Welbilt was spun off by Manitowoc one year ago, and its stock is up 40% since then. It's a kitchen equipment maker for chefs and restaurant chains. JBT, on the other hand, is its competitor and a food technology solutions provider, sterilizing canned foods, freezing frozen food and processing meat. It also makes ground equipment for airports.

JBT reported 22% revenue growth in 2016 compared to 12.5% in 2015. A good part of the growth came from acquisitions, but the company is moving in the right direction. Welbilt's revenue, on the other hand, declined 7.5% in 2016.

Welbilt's gross margin fell 200 basis points to 34.5% and net margin fell 420 basis points to 5.5%. JBT had lower margins of 28.3% and 5% respectively, but they are not declining by much. Welbilt's net income dropped 50% in 2016, while JBT's climbed 20%.

Welbilt tells a good story but is suffering due to weakness in restaurants. It trades at 21 times earnings compared to JBT, which trades at 24 times earnings.

Cramer said JBT deserves the premium because it's a better company that investors can buy at current levels.

CEO interview - Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend provides data integration and cloud software solutions. It has achieved over 100% revenue growth in the last year and reported a good quarter in February. The company has also done a secondary offering. Cramer interviewed CEO Mike Tuchen to know what lies ahead.

"Well, right now, the entire industry is moving to cloud and big data, so that part of our business is just exploding. Those two product lines are just like a freight train right now. And it's true for us, but it's really true industry-wide," Tuchen explained.

The company is cash flow-positive, but its focus still remains on growing revenue along with profit. Tuchen also mentioned that Talend stays ahead of competition from big players, as small operators can offer better deals.

"But if it were just that, then the competitors would just go and cut their price and be able to compete on a deal-for-deal basis. But it's the combination of simply being better technically at these new scenarios, as well as, of course, being a better deal. That's why we're growing at 100% there, and that's why our customers are coming to us," he added.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL): Cramer is not confident of its dividend being safe.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): It has bottomed, and the company has a new CEO. Buy the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO): Cramer has liked the stock, and he thinks the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) news is overdone. Buy some now and the rest on weakness.

