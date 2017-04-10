Kroger: A Food Retailer, Cheaply Priced

Even if we slash the dividend growth rate in half, our growth model shows a potential total return of 29% on the shares to 2020.

I generally try to eschew acquisitive companies, as acquisitions have such a poor track record of destroying shareholder value. That said, there are companies that seem to have the capacity to acquire and integrate successfully.

One company that has successfully integrated with merger partners over the years is Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The merger with Dillons (1983) was a success, as were those with Fred Meyer (1999), and Harris Teeter (2014). More recently, the jury is still out on the recent merger with Roundy's, but I'm optimistic about it for the long term. This demonstrated success of growing the business through mergers, coupled with the discounted share price, is the reason I want to review the company. In my view, this is a great long-term hold for investors. I'll make some observations about the financial history of the firm, model the dividend, and conclude with a succinct discussion of the stock.

On March 2nd of this year, the company held a conference call in which they walked analysts through a disappointing 2016. In spite of achieving the 12th year of market share gains, the market focused on the decline in margins, and the fact that 2016 was a disappointing year. It is true that 2016 broke a long track record of net income gains, because net income dropped 3% from 2015, in spite of a 5% increase in revenue. That is indeed a troubling situation, but a drop of 9% in the share price may be a bit excessive and that excessive reaction, it seems to me, creates an opportunity for us.

Financial Snapshot

Apart from the drop in net income mentioned above, there are some other things to mention, notably the debt levels and the relatively aggressive buybacks and dividend growth over time. Since 2011, the company has repurchased somewhere around $7.1 billion of shares and has paid shareholders just under $2 billion in dividends. More relevant still, these two activities are generally trending upward. I conclude, therefore, that this is a fairly shareholder-friendly management.

It's not all amazing, though. Debt levels have grown at a CAGR of ~9.5% since 2011 and, with the capex budget in place, debt levels show no signs of abating anytime soon. While debt may be necessary for the company to achieve its long-term objectives from capex and acquisitions, it does cause me some concern at these levels. That said, full 59% of the debt is due in 2021 or later, so there's little risk of anything imminent here. Also, approximately $2.2 billion of debt is due in 2017, so it's not impossible to see a drastic reduction in the debt level going forward. In short, debt is troublesome to me, but the fact that most of it is due after 2021 suggests to me that it's less of a concern.

Modeling The Dividend

When I engage in the unenviable task of trying to forecast price, I like to relate future price changes to my expectations around dividend increases. I hold all else constant, including yield, and forecast price accordingly. I try to be as conservative as possible when I undertake this exercise, because I always prefer surprises that are pleasant.

The dividend at Kroger has grown at a CAGR of ~10.3% over the past three years, which I expect must slow somewhat. I'm going to forecast two scenarios, one in which the dividend grows at 7%, and one where the dividend grows at 5% going forward. Given the low payout ratio in the low 20s, I feel these are still reasonably conservative estimates of growth.

Holding all else constant, if the dividend grows by 5%, I expect shares to be worth about 30% (CAGR of 6.8%) more by 2020, and if the growth rate is 7%, I expect shares to be just under 40% more valuable in 4 years (representing a CAGR of 8.8%). I consider these to be reasonable returns in light of the risks present, so in a sense, Kroger "passes" my dividend model test.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for KR would turn Bullish with a close above $30.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern which the shares have formed, and which we believe is a bottoming process for the stock. From here, we see the shares rising to the $32.50 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when the fundamentals support what we see on the charts. On Monday, we will buy KR Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 11x leverage on our Long trade (please visit our website for details on the call options). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $29.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $32.50, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months) we believe KR is a solid addition to any Deep Value Portfolio.

CM Pro Portfolio

Our trading portfolio now stands at 27% Long, 6% Short, and 67% Cash.

The Stock

There are some challenges the company faces, and the capital budget is massive relative to prior years (capex has a CAGR of ~12% since 2012, excluding expenditures made on Roundy's and Harris Teeter), so there will certainly be some demands on cash flows. That said, I think the dividend is safe and, at such a low payout, shows a strong potential for growth.

Conclusion

The stock's recent 9% drop is an overreaction in my view, as it took the company to a level where it's trading at a 44% discount to the overall market on a PE basis, and trades at an EV/EBIT of 11.95, which implies an earnings yield of about 8.3%. This is a very reasonable entry price for this company, and thus, I recommend that investors with a long-term orientation buy shares at these levels.

