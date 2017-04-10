One 'Attractive 10% Yield' Worth Skipping

This article will look at the current metrics for Enbridge, which should scare off investor interest in that option after the almost certain distribution cut comes.

The article with the top views on Saturday was "10 Attractive 10% Yields Worth Considering," which included the suggestion of Enbridge Energy Partners.

The article "10 Attractive 10% Yields Worth Considering" was at the top of the trending article list each time I checked on Saturday. One of the suggestions came from a sector in my wheelhouse (the part of a batter's strike zone most likely to produce a home run), and this batter will tell you to take a pass on that pitch.

Let's look at the suggestion of Enbridge Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:EEP) by looking at the year-to-date numbers I have on midstream Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs.

MLP Midstream 03-31-17

The consensus Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF, projections were last updated on 3-28-17. The distribution Compound Annual Growth Rate, or CAGR, projections were updated on 3-28-17. Yields are based on the Q1-17 distribution. Under the year-to-date header, the change in the distribution is the change since Q4-15, or the change over the last twelve months. The change in the target, EPS and DCF is the percentage change in the consensus 2017 projection that has happened since the beginning of 2017. The Dist/DCF number is the ratio of the Q1-17 distribution to the 2017 DCF projection. The 2017 DCF projection is an adjusted average of eleven DCF projections from the major brokerages covering MLPs. The CAGR is intended to be the percentage change in my CAGR projection since the beginning of the year. The target prices and EPS projections are from Yahoo Finance. EXLP is now APLP. AMID, APLP, MMLP and PAA had 2016 distribution cuts, while KMI, TGP and TOO have late 2015 distribution cuts. CPPL no longer trades since its 2-17-17 merger with CGP.

Company Current Distrib/ Q1 Dist Dist/dcf Dist/dcf Year-to-Date Percent Change Price Quarter Yield 2017 2018 Price Pr+Dist EPS Target DCF Dist* CAGR Antero Midstream Partners LP AM 33.16 0.2800 3.38 58.95 46.67 7.38 8.29 -7.83 10.06 -9.52 27.27 0.00 American Midstream Partners, LP AMID 14.85 0.4125 11.11 87.30 80.49 -18.41 -16.14 -28.67 -3.85 -20.25 -12.70 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners, LP BKEP 6.75 0.1450 8.59 59.18 69.88 -1.46 0.66 -55.56 6.78 0.00 0.00 0.00 Buckeye Partners, LP BPL 68.56 1.2250 7.15 86.88 83.62 3.63 5.48 -1.82 -0.08 3.30 3.16 0.00 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP BWP 18.31 0.1000 2.18 18.87 17.39 5.47 6.05 2.34 5.52 0.00 0.00 0.00 Cone Midstream Partners LP CNNX 23.61 0.2720 4.61 68.43 61.82 0.25 1.41 -2.86 4.18 4.61 15.25 0.00 Columbia Pipeline Partners LP CPPL 17.10 0.1978 4.63 74.64 74.64 -0.29 0.86 -18.00 18.62 -3.64 9.89 0.00 Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL 33.30 0.6800 8.17 85.00 83.18 16.64 19.02 1.32 14.41 1.59 15.25 0.00 Dominion Midstream Partners DM 31.95 0.2605 3.26 60.94 56.32 8.12 9.00 -14.00 9.04 17.93 22.01 0.00 DCP Midstream Partners LP DCP 39.23 0.7800 7.95 98.73 91.50 2.21 4.25 -36.36 15.72 1.94 0.00 0.00 Enable Midstream Partners ENBL 16.69 0.3180 7.62 94.22 87.12 6.10 8.12 -4.94 4.95 1.50 0.00 66.67 Enbridge Energy Partners, LP 19.00 0.5830 12.27 122.09 112.66 -25.43 -23.14 -47.37 -18.42 -11.61 0.00 -80.00 EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ENLK 18.30 0.3900 8.52 94.55 89.14 -0.65 1.47 -33.33 4.58 -8.33 0.00 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD 27.61 0.4100 5.94 80.79 73.54 2.11 3.62 -2.11 3.39 -2.87 5.13 -5.66 Energy Transfer Partners, LP ETP 36.52 1.0550 11.56 100.24 94.62 1.98 4.93 -26.44 -1.45 -6.44 0.00 N.A. EQT Midstream Partners, LP EQM 76.90 0.8500 4.42 67.46 64.89 0.29 1.40 3.22 2.04 0.80 19.72 0.00 Exterran/Archrock APLP 17.16 0.2850 6.64 44.19 43.51 6.98 8.76 -18.75 14.29 -0.77 -50.22 0.00 Genesis Energy LP GEL 32.42 0.7100 8.76 76.76 75.94 -9.99 -8.02 -35.26 -2.02 0.54 8.40 0.00 Holly Energy Partners LP HEP 35.71 0.6075 6.80 84.67 82.37 11.38 13.28 -3.55 0.94 1.06 7.52 62.50 Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI 21.74 0.1250 2.30 22.42 20.66 4.97 5.58 -2.82 0.00 -1.33 0.00 0.00 Midcoast Energy Partners, LP MEP 8.05 0.3575 17.76 195.89 158.89 14.18 19.26 0.00 36.05 -8.75 0.00 0.00 Martin Midstream Partners LP MMLP 20.00 0.5000 10.00 81.97 80.32 8.99 11.72 -51.81 0.00 -11.27 -38.46 0.00 Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP 76.91 0.8850 4.60 80.09 75.16 1.69 2.86 2.37 6.16 0.45 12.74 -6.25 Marathon LP MPLX 36.08 0.5200 5.76 76.19 61.36 4.22 5.72 4.46 8.11 3.80 4.00 0.00 NuStar Energy LP NS 51.98 1.0950 8.43 93.39 90.87 4.38 6.58 -4.64 9.24 3.30 0.00 -33.33 ONEOK Partners, LP OKS 53.99 0.7900 5.85 94.61 89.27 25.53 27.37 0.00 16.91 -1.47 0.00 -66.67 Plains All American Pipeline, LP PAA 31.51 0.5500 6.98 91.29 84.29 -2.42 -0.71 -5.81 5.42 -5.12 -21.43 900.00 Phillips 66 Partners LP PSXP 51.35 0.5580 4.35 62.52 55.11 5.57 6.72 -1.89 7.33 -0.56 21.83 -3.70 Spectra Energy Partners, LP SEP 43.66 0.6887 6.31 82.98 77.82 -4.76 -3.25 -2.34 -1.32 -1.48 8.66 -7.14 Shell Midstream Partners, LP SHLX 32.23 0.2770 3.44 68.82 58.94 10.79 11.75 -0.64 5.88 -2.42 25.91 0.00 Summit Midstream Partners, LP SMLP 24.00 0.5750 9.58 71.87 73.48 -4.57 -2.29 -22.97 1.36 4.58 0.00 -11.11 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP SXL 24.42 0.5200 8.52 84.55 72.73 1.67 3.83 -7.92 -2.43 -5.38 8.56 33.33 TC PipeLines, LP TCP 59.66 0.9400 6.30 83.74 79.83 1.39 2.99 0.31 6.68 -1.75 5.62 0.00 Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP TEP 53.20 0.8150 6.13 63.06 63.42 12.12 13.84 31.46 9.15 20.23 27.34 0.00 Tesoro Logistics LP TLLP 54.47 0.9100 6.68 81.61 76.15 7.20 8.99 -3.58 8.85 0.22 16.67 0.00 Transmontaigne Partners LP TLP 44.68 0.7100 6.36 72.45 64.55 0.93 2.53 3.81 7.98 0.77 5.97 0.00 Valero Energy Partners LP VLP 47.91 0.4065 3.39 51.13 46.72 8.22 9.14 0.00 4.17 0.95 27.03 0.00 Western Gas Partners LP WES 60.45 0.8600 5.69 83.50 81.52 2.88 4.34 -14.50 9.23 -3.06 7.50 0.00 Western Refining Logistics WNRL 25.45 0.4375 6.88 80.28 73.22 19.20 21.25 9.33 0.00 -2.24 11.46 0.00 Williams Partners LP WPZ 40.83 0.8500 8.33 106.92 98.27 7.36 9.60 -42.42 0.00 -18.46 0.00 12.50 Pipeline Average 6.93 79.72 74.38 3.65 5.43 -10.99 5.69 4.86 4.85 Shipping Golar LNG Partners LP GMLP 22.34 0.5775 10.34 92.77 92.40 -7.07 -4.67 -10.43 2.16 -32.70 0.00 0.00 Navios Maritime Partners LP NMM 2.07 0.0000 0.00 0.00 0.00 46.81 46.81 0.00 56.03 -56.92 N.A. 0.00 Teekay LNG Partners LP TGP 17.55 0.1400 3.19 18.24 18.06 21.45 22.42 -3.76 15.10 2.33 0.00 0.00 Teekay Offshore Partners LP TOO 5.07 0.1100 8.68 19.82 19.13 0.20 2.37 -51.85 5.02 -17.78 0.00 0.00 Shipping Average 5.55 32.71 15.35 16.73 -16.51 19.58 MidStream Average 6.81 75.45 70.56 4.71 6.45 -11.49 6.95 The (price change only) Alerian MLP index [the ^AMZ, which includes other MLP sectors] is 2.22% year to date. The Alerian MLP index ETN (AMJ) is 2.18% and with dividends is 3.64%. The S&P 500 index ETF (SPY) is 5.46% and with dividends is 5.92%. The Russell 2000 index ETF (IWM) is 1.95% and with dividend is 2.24%. With the 10-year Treasury @ 2.37% and the sector average yield on Q1 distributions at 6.81%, the spread is 444 bps.

EEP has fallen 25% in a sector where my non-cap weighted sector average price change is a positive 3.65% and the sector ETN, AMJ, is up 2.18%. That is a huge level of underperformance that - at first glance - has some potential of being overdone.

The analyst consensus price target has fallen 18.42% year to date in a sector where most price targets have risen and the sector average price target change is up 5.69%. The consensus analyst DCF (Distributable Cash Flow) projection for EEP has fallen 14.73% year to date in a sector where the average consensus DCF projection is up 4.86%.

Why might the price fall more than the earnings projection? It is my observation that valuations fall once a company gets the distribution-cutting label. Distribution-cutting Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and Kinder Morgan, Inc. sell at noticeably lower Price/DCF ratios than the rest of the sector. The DCF projections for EEP have fallen to the point that the market has reached the conclusion that the question is not "if" a cut is coming - it is "how much" of a cut is coming.

Let's look at my spreadsheet on EEP that contains many key earnings metrics and compare that with statements in the article that suggest EEP is a buy.

Enbridge Energy Partners metrics

Q4-2016 Q3-2016 Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Q4-2013 Q3-2013 Revenues 1,250.8 1,120.6 1,048.9 1,061.6 1,136.7 1,267.7 1,313.1 1,428.6 2,071.7 1,942.3 1,871.1 2,079.6 1,962.0 1,789.4 Operating Income 227.3 (478.9) 261.7 268.0 196.8 254.8 -9.6 239.6 450.7 240.4 180.9 214.7 105.4 123.6 EBITDA 468.8 456.8 489.3 466.2 450.7 460.7 422.4 432.2 443.3 406.7 362.3 338.7 303.3 274.5 Total DCF dollars 220.9 214.7 262.7 244.5 214.5 248.8 231.6 253.7 214.4 210.1 194.5 190.3 145.5 GPs DCF dollars 56.0 46.2 56.0 55.9 54.3 57.1 52.3 54.2 45.2 35.0 38.9 34.4 32.1 32.5 Net DCF dollars 164.9 168.5 206.7 188.6 160.2 191.7 179.3 199.5 169.2 175.1 155.6 155.9 113.4 Units 351.04 349.1 347.1 344.7 342.6 341.1 339.9 332.6 329.8 328.5 327.6 326.4 325.2 DCF/unit $0.4697 0.4827 0.5955 0.5471 0.4676 $0.5620 $0.5275 $0.5998 $0.5130 $0.5330 $0.4750 $0.4776 $0.3487 Upcoming Distrib. $0.583 $0.583 $0.583 $0.583 $0.583 $0.583 $0.570 $0.570 $0.555 $0.555 $0.544 $0.544 $0.544 $0.544 Broker1_DCF/unit $0.49 $0.56 $0.47 $0.46 $0.47 $0.47 Broker2_DCF/unit $0.590 $0.55 $0.61 $0.52 $0.49 $0.47 $0.47 Broker3_DCF/unit $0.60 $0.59 $0.73 $0.68 $0.500 $0.580 $0.542 $0.597 $0.53 $0.52 $0.47 $0.47 Broker4_DCF/unit $0.48 $0.47 $0.58 $0.54 LTM EBITDA 1,881.1 1,863.0 1,866.9 1,800.0 1,766.0 1,758.6 1,704.6 1,644.5 1,551.0 LTM DCF Dollars 942.8 936.4 966.5 939.4 948.6 948.5 909.8 872.7 809.3 LTM DCF per unit $2.0758 $2.0969 $2.1722 $2.1042 $2.1569 $2.2023 $2.1733 $2.1208 $1.9986 EEP projects 2016 adjusted EBITDA and DCF of $1.8-1.9 billion and $860-920 million, respectively. EEP projects 2017 adjusted EBITDA and DCF of $1.7-1.8 billion and $750-800 million, respectively. Total Debt + due GP 8,514.2 8,497.1 8,258.5 7,966.7 Debt/EBITDA 4.57x 4.55x 4.59x 4.51x Interest expense 118.8 112.3 101.5 112.9 107.5 88.2 78.0 48.3 109.0 Preferred distributions 22.5 22.5 22.5 22.5 22.5 22.5 22.5 22.5 22.5 Int. + Preferred 141.3 134.8 124.0 135.4 130.0 110.7 100.5 70.8 131.5 Fixed Charge Coverage 3.32x 3.39x 3.95x 3.44x 3.47x 4.16x 4.20x 6.10x 3.37x EEP has $1.2 billion in preferred units not included in the debt calculation.

Like several MLPs, the brokerages do not agree on a DCF number for one with IDRs (Incentive Distribution Rights) being paid to a general partner (GP). The "Brokerage 3" number fails to account for the GP's take. The Q4-16 DCF number of $0.60 is way to close to the total DCF of $220.9 million divided by 351.04 units, which comes to $0.6293/unit.

My subtraction of $56 million from DCF as the GP's take comes straight from the earnings release calculation for net income. This subtraction results in a DCF calculation that approximates the number calculated by "Brokerage 4."

Those new to MLPs are probably not accustomed to seeing a key metric like DCF/unit having calculations that vary significantly by brokerage, or the perception that its calculation fails to come from a "carved in stone" formula. But that is exactly how things are with multiple stocks in this sector.

If the distribution is not cut with a resulting decrease in the IDRs, an $800 million DCF projection given as the high-end number by EEP - after the $214.1 million GPs take - would result in $585.9 million and a per unit number of $1.67. Two brokerages have 2017 projections of $1.54, while there are also projections of $2.15, $2.22 and $2.34. Those higher projections have to be presuming distribution cuts that come with significant IDR reductions.

The above spreadsheet contains detailed quarter numbers since Q3-13. I also want to show annual DCF numbers for a longer period:

Company

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Average Average CAGRs PI-CAGRs EEP DCF 2.03 2.29 2.13 2.27 2.20 1.96 1.69 2.04 2.20 2.08 1.98 2.01 My 0.10% RRR-yield -0.27% growth 12.8% -7.0% 6.6% -3.1% -10.9% -13.8% 20.7% 7.8% -5.5% -4.8% 1.5% 0.44% -1.22% Last5 3.96% P/DCF Ratio -0.75% Dist. 1.85 1.90 1.98 1.98 2.05 2.13 2.17 2.17 2.28 2.33 2.33 Broker1 0.10% Broker2 0.00% growth 2.6% 4.2% 0.0% 3.8% 3.7% 2.1% 0.0% 4.9% 2.3% 0.0% 2.35% 2.59% Broker3 0.50% Broker4 0.00% Dist/DCF 91% 83% 93% 87% 93% 109% 129% 107% 104% 112% 118% 103.40%

The pro-EEP article stated that "the overwhelming majority of its cash flows are backed by long-term, low-risk commercial structures, providing very reliable cash flows in all market environments." That statement heavily borrows from wording directly from EEP's web site.

When I see the above numbers - as imperfect as they may be, because they average DCF numbers coming from eight brokerages with different DCF calculation formulas - I see a lot of DCF volatility. Companies with high earnings volatility sell at lower valuations. It is my assessment that anyone echoing the "reliable cash flow" line is drinking the EEP Kool-Aid.

The pro-EEP article suggests the stock is undervalued. Let's do some math to investigate. The average analyst 2017 DCF projection is $1.98. The average payout ratio of DCF is 80%. If that becomes the ratio after the distribution cut, the distribution would become $1.58. The closing price for EEP on 4/07/17 was $19.08. That would make the expected yield at the current price 8.28%. The current sector average yield was 6.93%. If EEP merited a sector average valuation after the distribution cut, then EEP is (693/828) 19.48% undervalued. That is a really big "if." Freshly cut distributions consistently result in a stock having a below-sector valuation.

Added to that, there are wide spreads in the 2017 DCF projection. Pick a lower-than-average projection, and the payout (or new distribution amount) goes lower. Pick a higher-than-average 2018 projection, and ironically, the payout would also go lower due to the logical presumption that the higher DCF is caused by significantly reduced IDR payments - which would only result if the distribution cut is relatively high.

Blue Harbinger noted that the suggestions in the article are relatively high-risk - but also stated that the risks are in your favor. I see so much uncertainty that there is no sure way of knowing if the risks are in anyone's favor. There are multiple analysts projecting close to a 50% distribution cut. Besides the problem of DCF not covering the distribution, EEP also has a problem with a low Fixed Charge Coverage ratio. The MLP needs some DCF retention to address that problem. A 50% distribution cut places the current yield close to 6%. I expect EEP's price would fall to get the yield closer to 7% - if such a big cut happens.

There are more moderate-risk MLPs selling at 8% yields. Genesis Energy LP sells at an 8.76% yield. It has slowing distribution growth, but at least it has some growth. NuStar Energy L.P. sells at an 8.43% yield. It lacks current distribution growth, but the DCF growth trend is positive. Come the fourth quarter of this year, both of those stocks will probably have higher yields than EEP, based on current prices. If one needs to make a high yield gamble, I would suggest looking at those two.

It is my personal experience that the elevated risks on high yield stocks are seldom fully priced into the stock. Only buy yields above 6% when you have a clear picture of the future - and you have more certainty that the current pricing of such an equity is wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, GEL, MMP, MPLX, PSXP, SHLX, TLLP, WES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.