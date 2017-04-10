Survival of the Fittest

Both Omega and the market are signaling continuedpressure in 2017, but for long-term investors, Omega is a winner.

Remember, this is not a supply and demand issue, it simply boils down to a complexity issue.

Government programs and increased regulation have forced REITs like OHI to become more complex.

"Long term, REITs may be able to weather the storm by working with tenants to achieve leaner operations and gutting rising rent obligations." Amy Baxter.

In the latest issued of my newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor), Amy Baxter writes,

Health care REITs underwent major refocusing last year, creating skilled nursing cast-offs, spinoffs and pure plays. From occupancy dips to siloed portfolios, skilled nursing has slipped away from senior housing-focused REITs and is up for another year of challenges.

Baxter goes on to explain,

Skilled nursing has been hit hard by the effects of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), from lower reimbursement rates to shorter lengths of stays and a changing patient mix. The vulnerabilities of SNFs (skilled nursing facilities) in this squeeze is separating the strongest operators from those that are not able to adapt to the new demands of the business. These effects are among the factors to influence health care REITs to distance themselves from the skilled nursing sector over the last few years and diversify their portfolios to lessen the blow.

Baxter concludes as follows,

Long term, REITs may be able to weather the storm by working with tenants to achieve leaner operations and gutting rising rent obligations. With efficient operators, skilled nursing REITs are likely to be the consolidators and survivors.

Amy Baxter is a business reporter for Senior Housing News and Home Health Care News, covering policy and senior housing REITs.

A Look at the Past

As I explained in a previous article,

"back in the late 1990s, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) faltered after cuts to Medicare and Medicaid drained the company's business clients. As Federal budget cuts rippled through the system, OHI became wounded. Several of its tenants went into bankruptcy, and that set in motion a massive dividend cut, as the stock fell under $2.00 a share in 2001."

OHI's has come a long way proving it can manage risk, the senior management team moved on, and under new leadership, the company has become a dividend diva.

Propelled by increased investor demand for medical real estate and changes wrought by healthcare reform, OHI's portfolio has almost quadrupled from 256 facilities at the beginning of 2009 to 981 properties at the end of Q4-16.

However, increasing competition and cost pressures, in part prompted by healthcare reform, have changed real estate needs, as hospitals release patients earlier, often into nursing care, and move more care into outpatient clinics. Some are responding to cost pressures by consolidating in order to achieve economies of scale.

The entire healthcare system is going through a major change, partially driven by the ACA and what the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is doing, and now also being driven by the market. The new bundling programs have created a level of complexity, and many operators are under pressure to respond to the new business climate.

But the issues today are much different than those in the late 1990s.

Today, the fear - or cloud in assisted living - has more to do with the complex regulations that have put stress on operator coverage. These days, it's more of an evolution than a game changer, and it essentially boils down to survival of the fittest.

Government programs and increased regulation have forced REITs like OHI to become more complex as penalties have increased and regulators have become more aggressive.

While I was disappointed to see a delay in healthcare reform, I am confident that the Trump Administration will enact to create a simpler and less hostile environment (less aggressive and pro-business), where operators will be become less burdened, and eventually, I see the cloud going away, eventually.

Remember, this is not a supply and demand issue, it simply boils down to a complexity issue. Intelligent investors should recognize the risks, and manage them well…

Prepared For Risks

Keep in mind, the clouds did not just form for Assisted Living Operators, the shift in reimbursement commenced years ago. The problem today is that operators are now faced with risks on multiple battlefields: reimbursements, DOJ investigations (big fines), etc.

If an operator has 2 or 3 battles taking places at one time, it can lead to reduced cash flows (which we are now seeing). As I alluded to above, OHI has 981 facilities in 42 states and the UK, operated by 83 third-party operators. Here's a snapshot of the largest operators:

Back in 2000, Omega had just a handful of operators, and the business model was not nearly as diversified as it is today. Also, remember that back in the late 1990s, the fallout was due to a bad payment scheme - more of a fiscal issue - and the new changes are simply to make patient care more efficient, in order to deal with the massive volume of new patients entering the system.

So, over the years, OHI has become a much more risk-averse REIT with a fine-tuned portfolio with well-managed lease expirations.

Omega is the largest “pure play” Skilled Nursing REIT with approximately 99,000 operating beds. These facilities are located within 41 states and the United Kingdom.

In 2016 Omega invested over $1.3 billion and raised $1.3 billion in new capital. As the company indicated on its last earnings call, “2017 will be particularly challenging for the skilled nursing facility industry.” Taylor Pickett, the CEO at Omega said,

“The combination of labor cost pressures and census pressure will continue to challenge operators net cash flow. In addition, an increasingly aggressive regulatory and Department of Justice environment continues to divert many management teams attention away from patient care to deal with survey and legal issues not to mention the cost of defending and settling these issues. We will continue to work proactively with our operators to identify ways to maintain operating cash flow and manage through these issues.”

Managing Balance Sheet Risk

During the fourth quarter Omega sold 18 facilities for approximately $105 million recognizing a gain of slightly over $30 million. These facility sales and the repayment of notes represents roughly $2.2 million of revenue or $0.01 per share of our fourth quarter adjusted AFFO.

Omega’s leverage remains exceptionally strong as does the balance sheet: Net debt to adjusted annualized EBIDTA was 4.7x and the fixed-charge coverage ratio was also 4.7x.

At the end of Q4016 Omega had $1.2 billion of combined cash and revolver availability to fund future investments and provide capital funds for the existing tenant lease. Here’s a snapshot of Omega’s debt maturity schedule:

In March 2016, Fitch Ratings affirmed OHI's ratings, including its long-term issuer default, unsecured revolving credit facility, senior unsecured notes, and senior unsecured term loan ratings at BBB-, as well as its subordinated debt rating at BB+. The rating agency also assigned a BBB- rating to the company's $350 million senior unsecured term loan due 2021. The company's ratings outlook is stable.

Fitch said in a note that it expects OHI's robust credit metrics to provide the company with adequate buffer against the possible effects of tenant-related operating headwinds amid Medicare reimbursement changes and regulatory/licensing risk.

Specifically, the rating agency noted that the REIT has maintained "low" leverage levels since 2011 and is likely to sustain its leverage in the 4x-5x range in the next 12-24 months.

OHI also has "strong" fixed charge coverage, reaching 4.2x during the 2015 full year as opposed to 3.7x in 2014, Fitch said. It added that the company is expected to have "exceptionally strong" liquidity in the near term, with no debt maturities through 2017.

Managing Operator Risk

Omega is underway on a 215,000 square foot memory care high-rise on 93rd Street in Manhattan. The project is expected to cost approximately $250 million and is scheduled to open in the first half of 2019. Omega has $191.3 million of construction in process on its balance sheet as of Q4-16.

The remaining projects that aren't new builds encompass $163 million of committed capital, $107.5 million of which is been funded through the end of fourth quarter.

Omega’s reinvestment strategy prioritizes the allocation of capital to those facilities that are not only markets that present the highest potential for success but also lease to those operators best suited to succeed in the evolving marketplace.

It’s clear that Omega is beginning to diversify into memory while continuing to be proactive with managing the current portfolio. Taylor Pickett explains,

“…2017 I think will be a tough year. We roll into 2018 and 2019 and we will see the demographics that everybody knows are out there. So that's really the driver. A 1% change in census is really dramatic for some of these bigger operators in terms of cash flow. And I think we will see that turn it's just 18 months from now.”

Several of Omega’s top customers (regional operators) are now under DOJ investigation. This may be a mere fact-finding exercise, or this could result in substantial fines for the operators. Picket explains,

“the more important point is, it's just another -- you have Management now focus on not running the business but dealing with other issues. The marketplace is difficult. These are troubling a little bit from a balance sheet perspective but more just having Management focused on other things and frankly if you get into a settlement with the Department of Justice that comes along with a corporate integrity agreement that cost money. So it's money and time and effort away from the running the business that's the troubling part for us.”

As I said earlier, this is not a supply and demand issue, aging demographics drive SNF occupancy beyond capacity in less than 10 years without efforts to reduce lengths of stay and increased utilization of alternative care sites.

The supply of facilities and beds to meet increasing future demand is limited due to CON restrictions, increasing occupancy prospects for existing facilities.

The Latest Earnings Results

Omega’s Adjusted FFO for the fourth quarter wass $0.88 per share and funds available for distribution, or FAD, for the quarter was $0.80 per share. The company’s full-year adjusted FFO was $3.41 representing a 10.9% increase over 2015 adjusted FFO.

In six out of the last seven years Omega has delivered double-digit adjusted FFO growth.

At the end of Q4 Omega increased the quarterly common dividend by $0.01 to $0.62 per share – the company has now increased the dividend 18 consecutive quarters in a row.

The dividend payout ratio remains very conservative at 70% of adjusted FFO and 78% of FAD.

The adjusted FFO guidance for 2017 is $3.40 to $3.44 per share and the funds available for distribution FAD guidance is $3.10 to $3.14 per share.

Survival of the Fittest

There is no doubt that the Skilled Nursing sector is under pressure, and the more recent news of continued DOJ inquiries serves as a reminder of the risks. As evidenced below, Omega has under-performed over the last year or so:

However, year-to-date, Omega shares have increased by 7.97%:

More than double the price appreciation of Ventas, Inc. (VTR):

Care Capital Properties (CCP) is up 8.68% YTD:

Here’s a snapshot of Omega’s 5-year performance: OHI +61.79%

I view Omega’s 7.3% dividend yield as attractive today:

Here’s a snapshot of the P/FFO multiple:

Let’s compare the forecasted FFO per share growth:

As you can see, there is modest growth forecasted for 2017 and 2018, however, the dividend appears safe. Both Omega and the market are signaling continued pressure in 2017, but for long-term investors (like me) Omega is a likely winner in the months ahead.

One should not expect to see double-digit returns in 2017, but over the next few years, shares should normalize. Omega is a buy-and-hold stock if there ever is one.

