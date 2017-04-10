Can Fastenal Deliver On Earnings This Week?

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is a unique retailer, and the company's business has held up relatively well at a time when many traditional retailers are faltering. I would say the company is more akin to a hardware store like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) or Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) than a typical bricks and mortar mall retailer. It should be noted that both Home Depot and Lowe's have shown solid growth in recent years. Online behemoths like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have had a much harder time penetrating the tool/hardware market, but are showing consistent growth in the general retail segment. The added twist is most of Fastenal's customers are other businesses, in sectors like manufacturing... construction... agriculture... energy... etc. The question at hand is whether Fastenal will be able to deliver when it reports earnings on April 12th, or if the company's growth is continuing to slow.

From its origin in 1967, Fastenal has grown to be a leader in the highly fragmented business of hardware fasteners. You heard me correctly, Fastenal's core business is the decidedly unsexy business of selling fasteners (think screws, nuts, bolts, washers, etc). As an aside, I have often found my best investment opportunities in dull industries ... and this idea holds true in the fastener business. Fastenal has diversified beyond its fastener origins as it has grown and prospered over the last 50 years. The company currently operates approximately 2,700 company owned stores and has recently made a push into the vending business. While I do not own shares of Fastenal at this time, for quite a while it was one of my Long Term Holdings.

I do own a few dividend stocks in my portfolio, such as my most recent purchase, but few of my holdings fit that niche. Fastenal does pay a dividend of about 2.4%, but it has historically functioned as a growth company. I usually look for substantially undervalued assets or low risk businesses with plenty of growth. I actually sold my position in Fastenal during the stock market rally that followed the 2016 election. I don't regret the sale, although it was about 10% below current levels. Fastenal's stock has repeatedly topped out in the $50-$52 range, which was a concern to me in conjunction with decelerating growth. You can see what I am talking about in Yahoo Finance's 5 year stock chart below.

As a company, Fastenal's growth has been slowing for several years. Most of this change has been the result of the business naturally maturing...and saturating the growth opportunities in many of its markets. Fastenal's earnings per share have continued to increase with the help of stock buybacks, but at a dramatically slower rate than in the past. The company has also expanded to offer several other types of products beside fasteners, like safety equipment and cleaning supplies, but that has only helped so much. Below is a table of growth metrics from Morningstar. Notice how the rate of growth has plummeted, for both the top and bottom lines, over the last few years. Worse yet, some of the year over year growth rates actually turned negative in 2016.

In addition to slowing growth rates, there was another seismic shift a few years ago. Up until 2014, the company had existed for almost 50 without any long term debt on the balance sheet. Management had always been able to fund their corporate growth from their own operations, with the exception of their IPO in the 1980s. Then management decided to take on a tremendous amount of debt in 2014 and 2015. They used this money to buy back some outstanding stock, while also investing in expanding their business. As you can see from the chart above, that reinvestment did not return the company to its days of consistent double digit growth.

Single digit organic growth isn't necessarily a problem in a low growth, low inflation economy like ours. The problem for Fastenal's share price has been that it has consistently traded at valuation much higher than the market average, as though it would still grow much faster than the overall economy. To illustrate this, take a look at the Morningstar table below. Notice that Fastenal's shares are trading at a trailing price to earnings multiple of 29, which while about inline with the company's own 5 year average, is substantially higher than the overall market. Additionally, the company's shares trade at price to sales and price to cash flow metrics that are much closer to twice those of the overall market. Again, that would make sense if a company is rapidly growing its top and bottom line. This doesn't make sense for a company that has exhibited a few years of decelerating growth on the top and bottom lines, and currently trades at a price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratio of 2.7.

For the last couple years, investors have been expecting rapid top and bottom line growth the return to Fastenal...and most quarters they have been disappointed. The company had earnings per share results that were below consensus estimates two quarters in 2016, but the real trouble has been management's forward guidance. That forward guidance has consistently underwhelmed investors at large.

When the company reports this week, I am expecting more of the same. Very little growth and an anemic outlook. Some investors seem to believe that the election of Donald Trump will cause 4 or 5% GDP growth and a new golden age for corporate America. I believe those investors are overly optimistic, especially given how weak the hard data has been coming in for the US. Just last week the Atlanta Federal Reserve lowered its Q1 GDP estimate to an anemic 0.6% Remember that Fastenal generates the vast majority of sales within the US. On the bright side, energy exploration and production have rebounded in the US...but they represent a very small percentage of Fastenal's overall business. The growth in the residential construction sector may be of more help, but I'm skeptical it will overcome the growth struggles of this maturing business.

