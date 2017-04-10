Cincinnati Bell: Cash Flow Compounding Potential Being Hidden By Industry Concerns

At Friday's close of $17.45, Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) sits near a 52-week low and presents an attractive buying opportunity. CBB shares have unfairly been the "baby in the bathwater" tossed out among fears toward the debt and dividends of larger telcos like Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) and Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN):

WIN data by YCharts

But the story at CBB looks not altogether different than it did when the stock traded above $24 at the beginning of the year, even though 2017 projections, given with Q4 earnings in February, were a modest disappointment. Cincinnati Bell is in a classic deleveraging situation, with growth in its Fioptics fiber optics business offsetting declines in wireline, and an IT services business potentially contributing value as it grows. Capex is beginning to come down, allowing for greater free cash flow generation and furthering the already substantial deleveraging underway.

In short, the story at CBB is very different than that of FTR and WIN - yet the market is responding as if there is some read-across from the struggles at larger, riskier peers (save for CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL)). That simply isn't the case, and it allows for the opportunity to buy an attractive long-term story at a discounted price.

The Last Bell

The knee-jerk reaction to CBB as a long position is that buying the last of the regional Bells is a dangerous proposition. There are reasons that FTR and WIN are being challenged at the moment, after all, and a key reason is that there are legitimate fears of erosion in the industry as a whole. Even if CBB has less leverage than those peers, a declining business still is a declining business.

But CBB actually has grown revenue in each of the last three years and is guided for a fourth year (admittedly with the top line expected to rise just 1.5%). Revenue losses in voice have been substantial: voice revenue has declined from $520 million in 2004 to $275 million last year. But those losses largely have been offset by data and video (and voice) subscriptions through the company's Fioptics offering. That has pressured EBITDA margins, to be sure, but Adjusted EBITDA did rise 1% in 2016, with guidance suggesting a 2% to 6% decline in 2017.

That doesn't mean declines can't accelerate going forward, of course. But for now, Cincinnati Bell's business remains relatively stable and Fioptics penetration rates are likely to rise as more addresses are connected, providing incremental revenue at what should be solid margins. The knee-jerk reaction has some truth to it (more on that later), but it's not as if CBB's business is collapsing.

And as far as the nearly 30% decline from early January highs goes, there's not a lot of support for the idea that CBB's long-term prospects have materially changed. Were that the case, one might expect investors in the rest of CBB's capital structure to flee as well. They haven't:

Source: Google Finance. CBB-B is 6.75% preferred stock. Three-month chart

CBB 7.25% 2023s, Three-month chart. Source: FINRA

In contrast, Frontier and Windstream debt prices both have come down year to date, according to FINRA data, implying that secular concerns are at least part of the bearish narrative there.

Obviously, bond and equity prices don't necessarily have to go in the same direction. And it's certainly possible that equity investors are right, and the debt markets incorrect. But short interest in CBB hasn't moved, either, and this sure looks like a temporary dislocation in the equity rather than a change in sentiment across the market.

That dislocation has compressed CBB's EV/EBITDA multiple by a full turn since January. Yet both the preferred stock and the debt are up over the same period. That divergence doesn't guarantee that the equity will rebound, but it does give some support to the idea that CBB has been tarnished with the FTR/WIN brush. If that's the case, then the market is being far too simplistic toward CBB.

Profits Should Stay Stable...

What's attractive about the CBB story is that it's not dependent on growth or some sort of trajectory change in the business. Flattish EBITDA is enough - and that's been about what Cincinnati Bell has been able to generate of late.

As noted, voice revenue is declining, but it's not collapsing. Voice revenue fell 6% in 2016 and 7% in 2015, per the 10-K. Legacy subscribers declined 20% in 2016 and 19% the year before - but voice subscribers from the Fioptics business increased 48% over the two years. On the business side, CBB actually added lines (6% growth) in 2016, thanks to strong growth in fiber optics.

Pricing has weakened as revenue has declined at a faster rate than subscribers (likely due to bundling in Fioptics and fewer long-distance lines). But voice looks more like a melting ice cube than a business headed for secular collapse.

And from a top-line standpoint, growth in the fiber-optic business since its 2009 launch has more than offset declines from both voice and DSL. Fioptics revenue is up 272% over the past four years, representing over 20% of total sales in 2016. Subscribers have grown steadily, and penetration has increased in high-speed internet while staying stable in other categories:

Fioptics Penetration, 2012 vs 2016

Category 2012 2016 High-Speed Internet 27.7% 37.0% Video 26.9% 25.8% Voice 19.9% 18.0%

The better news is that revenue per location served has increased steadily (note that this is location connected to fiber, not per location that subscribes to CBB):

Author using data from CBB filings

Cincinnati Bell now has fiber cable laid to about 67% of locations in Greater Cincinnati, with a goal of ~6.6% growth in 2017. That is a slower pace - the figure rose over 23% last year - but further per-location growth should keep Fioptics revenue growing in the double digits. And that means consumer revenue, which grew 10.8% in 2018 and 5.7% in 2016, should continue to rise. It's important to remember that Fioptics isn't like DSL, which, as far as Internet access goes, is at a competitive disadvantage versus cable. Fioptics is faster than cable, and while the TV service anecdotally needs improvement (which CBB is planning), CBB's consumer offering has room for further penetration improvements as Fioptics reach increases and recent cohorts are targeted for conversion from cable.

Business revenue, meanwhile, has been relatively stable (down less than 2% in 2015, flat in 2016) with the transition to fiber offset declines in the legacy business. Carrier revenue has fallen and is a driver of the disappointing 2017 guidance, thanks to lower switching fees and less traffic from national carriers. The IT Services & Hardware business (which offers solutions, focusing on UCaaS and other cloud options) has been roughly flat as well. All told, from a top-line standpoint, CBB is holding its own.

The one near-term concern admittedly is margins. 2017 guidance appears to have disappointed from a profit standpoint, as full-year EPS estimates have moved to a loss after Q4. Overall Adjusted EBITDA margins have declined from 28.4% in 2014 to a guided 24.6% in 2017. The pressure has come solely from the Entertainment & Communications segment (i.e., residential/business/carrier), as margins in IT Services actually have increased 200 bps. And that segment-level pressure has come from cost of services, which have increased 500 bps+ the last two years.

The major issue, per filings, is the higher cost of programming in video. But the buildout of Fioptics also is putting on pressure and so far offsetting any potential SG&A leverage. That pressure should moderate, at least, as the fiber buildout nears an end, however. In particular, incremental per-location revenue and increasing penetration both should drop to the EBITDA line at high margin.

Again, there's enough in the Fioptics business to suggest that EBITDA should stay reasonably stable going forward - at least. There are long-term concerns about 5G penetration, but there also is an argument that gigabit will only increase the value of fiber-based networks (see here and here). Cincinnati Bell already has at least one 'small cell' agreement with a wireless provider, meaning 5G is both a potential threat (there's little need for fiber if data and video can be streamed over the air) and an opportunity (fiber to the home could, and should, be a part of network infrastructure at that point, or beyond). The apparent decision by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to pull back on its Google Fiber business similarly can be interpreted two ways. Is it an admission that fiber layouts simply aren't worth it - or the end of what looked like a significant competitive threat to CBB?

...And That's Enough

Why CBB looks attractive, particularly at $17+, is that flat is more than good enough from a cash flow standpoint. Interest expense is coming down, as Cincinnati Bell has aggressively deleveraged. (Much of its debt load is a result of the disastrous Broadwing acquisition: CBB paid $3.2 billion for a national broadband business in 1999 and sold it for $129 million.) Interest expense will have declined by more than half in three years in 2017. The company has gradually sold down its stake in data center provider CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) (acquired in 2010) over the past few years, using the cash to pay down debt. According to its proxy statement, it sold the last of its stake in Q1 for $128 million, which should bring interest expense down another ~$5 million in 2017 from post-Q4 guidance of ~$70 million.

But where the cash flow story truly gets interesting is in terms of capital expenditures. Cincinnati Bell has invested heavily in the Fioptics rollout, the key reason why the company actually has burned cash in each of the last three years. But that's going to reverse this year, as the rollout slows. And as Fioptics capex comes down, CBB has the potential to throw off a huge amount of cash. Of the $272.5 million in 2016 capex, $180 million came from Fioptics. Another $50 million came from "other strategic" efforts for both business and carrier projects (including the small cell deal mentioned above). Maintenance capex was just $42 million, down from $46 million and $44 million in 2015 and 2014, respectively.

Capex is guided in 2017 to $180-$210 million, with ~$90 million of that coming from Fioptics, per the Q4 conference call. With EBITDA guided to $295 million, preferred stock dividends of $10 million, and pension payments at $14 million, 2017 normalized free cash flow (ex-working capital) should be about $10 million at the midpoint of guidance. (NOL carryforwards will shield CBB from cash taxes for some time, including on the booked gain from the final CONE sale.) But as Fioptics installations slow, and eventually run out, that figure should only increase over time as long as EBITDA just stays stable. Fioptics maintenance capex is around $60 million this year (assuming $30 million in install capex in 2016, based on ~35K passes and a per-install cost of $800-900 per the Q4 call). Legacy capex should come down over time. There's no reason why longer-term capex shouldn't come down toward $125 million a year or so. And that would imply, at current EBITDA levels, in the range of $100 million in annual free cash flow, even assuming that any ROI from Fioptics installs is offset from DSL/wireline losses.

In short, what looks like a ~70x forward P/FCF multiple is going to come down sharply over the next few years simply from lower capex and (presumably) lower interest payments. And that will provide CBB with a wealth of options. The leverage ratio pro forma for the $128 million in CyrusOne proceeds is down to about 3.6x, and management seems comfortable around that range (though something below 3.5x wouldn't be surprising). CBB has spoken of buying back shares - it has a barely-used authorization with $124 million remaining per the 10-K, and former CEO Ted Torbeck raised the possibility of a repurchase on the Q4 call. (Note that he also said "we aren't inclined to pay a dividend", though the transcript says "are".) And CBB probably will look to some acquisitions in the IT business; it spent $10 million in February to acquire SunTel Services and expand its footprint into Michigan. Management has spoken of a goal in $100 million in EBITDA in that business, up from a current $40 million, with the bulk of that growth likely to be acquired.

The broader point relative to interest and capex reductions is that CBB's current path puts it on track to a single-digit P/FCF multiple by the end of the decade. That model doesn't require some sort of growth acceleration in Fioptics, or magical value creation from the buildout of the IT business. It simply requires that data and video growth offset voice declines, which basically is what has happened so far. There's $10 million in cost savings guided to hit in 2018 and 2019, and likely room for further cost reductions in both opex and capex in legacy businesses.

There are risks, obviously. The short-term concern is on the margin front, though I do believe that should mitigate as carrier revenue diminishes and Fioptics revenue grows. (Earnings multiples for network providers like AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) (NASDAQ:DISCB) suggest affiliate fee growth should slow as well.) The longer-term concern relates to fiber's place in the 5G ecosystem, but it seems far too aggressive to see fiber displaced within a matter of years by wireless.

But the potential cash flow to be thrown off by CBB simply isn't priced in, and the decline over the past few months has been far too steep. Cincinnati Bell is not Windstream or Frontier; its leverage is lower and its prospects much better. Cincinnati Bell just issued debt at under 6% (the 7% notes were priced at 105); Windstream bonds have an YTM of 8%+ and Frontier's various issues are in the 9-10% range. Yet equity investors are treating CBB like a business in secular decline. That's not the case, and it creates a buying opportunity.

Valuation

On an EV/EBITDA basis, CBB trades at about 7x 2017 EBITDA guidance, including $154 million in 6.75% preferred stock, ~$150 million in pension liability (based on lower discount rates in 2017), and net debt of $1.07 billion. That's a premium to wireline players, with CTL, FTR, and WIN all in the high 5x range on a forward basis.

But it's a deserved premium, given lower leverage and better growth. Meanwhile, the IT business should imply some level of multiple expansion. Note that Datalink, which provided similar services at a regional level, albeit in the Upper Midwest, was taken out by Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) at 10.5x trailing EBITDA. Meanwhile, FairPoint Communications was acquired by Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) for ~6x EBITDA - and FairPoint revenue was eroding, unlike that of CBB. CNSL has long been considered a potential acquirer of CBB as well (so was FTR, though that seems highly unlikely at this point), and it means ~6.5x seems like a reasonable floor for CBB's valuation given better growth than FairPoint and the ~15% of 2017 EBITDA coming from IT services. That would put the stock at about $14, which, coincidentally, also looks like multi-year support.

The upside is much higher. CBB still should be able to get to or near $100 million in annual free cash flow based on current EBITDA, given ~$125 million in capex, $60 million in interest, $10 million each in pension cash contributions and preferred stock dividends, with $10 million in cost cuts added back. (As an aside, the preferred stock long has been a favorite of retail investors, but with CBB-B yielding just under 7%, I'd rather have the common.) Assuming that comes by 2020, a 12-13x P/FCF multiple discounted back values the stock around $23, or 30% upside.

And, again, that's a zero-growth valuation. It assumes margins continue to erode - even though the IT business continues to scale, even though legacy voice and carrier revenue should only be ~a quarter of 2017 sales, limiting mix effects, and even though Fioptics margins should improve going forward. It assumes there's no room for cost-cutting or further improvements in install and maintenance capex. Management has said (see the "potential acquirer" link above) that Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), taking over for acquired Time Warner has been a "more rational" competitor in terms of pricing.

There's little or no accounting for ROI from future Fioptics capex - even though management can moderate that spend if expanding the coverage area doesn't pay dividends. And Cincinnati Bell's service isn't like DSL - it's actually faster than cable, with room for upgrades going forward. That's a competitive edge at a time when data speed is only going to become more important, and more in demand.

CBB simply is too cheap, with the market pricing in declines despite room for growth. And it seems reasonably clear that the 20%+ drop in the stock price of late has been too much. With flat performance supporting double-digit upside, easily, the market's mistake over the past few weeks has created a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.