Qualcomm: Despite The Lawsuits, It's A Good Dividend Payer

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a technology company with a relatively long history of growing its dividend. Given its ability to continue that dividend growth, the stock is currently selling at a price worth paying for the dividend stream.

Is QCOM a good investment partner?

When first looking at a company, to see if I want to invest, I have a list of items I check to see if the company will make a good investment partner for me. As dividend growth investors, I want my portfolio to generate a growing stream of reliable dividends so that when I retire, those dividends can replace the income from my job without any need to liquidate assets to pay my expenses.

To invest in a company, I want the company's stock to help me achieve that goal. So, I want a company that has a growing market (either by number of customers, amount of products each customer buys or the price each customer pays), growing profits, manages its debt well, and most importantly, has a record of growing the dividend regularly.

While I will search around to find the information I seek to make my determination, I like it best when the company itself presents the data I want. The first place I look is shareholder presentations like this one.

This first slide gives a nice overview of the two main segments of QCOM. It both produces various communication and mobile chips and licenses its technology. While its revenues from the chips are about twice the revenue for licenses, the actual profits from each are closer to even.

The slide above gives a picture of the global scope of QCOM's market. What I like most about this slide is that it shows that QCOM has thought about the future and is making sure it is positioned to take advantage of newer technologies. As a technology company, QCOM always has to be mindful that failure to recognize the importance of a new technology could be fatal. Gigabit speeds are going to be required by more and more consumers, so QCOM needs to be positioned to provide the products and services that will support that requirement.

The next big development in mobile communications seems to be 5G. The slide above shows that QCOM recognizes that (that in and of itself isn't a high bar), sees the potential for the size of that market and has decided to devote the resources to be a major competitor in that market. This shows me that QCOM has a plan to increase its market, which is a big part of addressing the first item on my list.

The slide above is very important to how QCOM generates profits. As a technology company, QCOM's portfolio of intellectual property is the base from which it derives profits. While this IP is important to the edge its products have over competitors, QCOM also gets a lot of revenue and income from licenses on this IP.

Keeping costs under control is one way a company can protect and even grow its profits. The slide above shows two actions QCOM has taken to keep costs under control. First, it completed a program to reduce costs by $1.4B, which amounts to around 6% of 2016 revenue. Next it is continuing to focus its investments on technologies where it has an advantage and that offer good opportunities for growth and profit.

I like to see a company recognizing that it can't just spend money on things because they are cool or because management wants to be in that business. As an added bonus, I think it's good for a company, and thus good for shareholders, when executive compensation is based on performance.

This slide shows some of the details of management's plan to grow the company, its profits and the dividend payment. I like to see that they frame this as increasing even maximizing shareholder value. This slide actually has 3 of the 4 items on my list and points on how each builds on the previous one.

I want to see trends in both revenue and profits, and the QCOM presentations didn't do a very good job at showing those trends. There are a number of places where an investor can get that information, I chose YCharts® because they make nice graphs, which I prefer to tables of numbers.

The main issues I see here is that currently, QCOM is experiencing a mild downturn in revenues and while it did have a decline in EPS, it has reversed that and is now seeing EPS increase again. So QCOM is currently facing challenges, but also seems to have begun turning them around. Often times, the only way to get a good price for a quality company is when it is experiencing difficulties, so this could represent an opportunity.

After markets and profits, I look at how a company is handling its debt. Looking first at Moody's, I see that QCOM has an A-rated credit.

While I definitely like the high rating, it is of some concern that Moody's placed them on credit watch back in October (and has not yet removed them). The statement below does mitigate some of my concern but I am still looking for Moody's to finish its review.

"The benefits of increased scale and diversification from Qualcomm's core, handset driven business largely balance the higher financial risk due to the increase in debt and leverage and the integration execution risks", said Richard Lane of Moody's. Lane went on to say that "the combined company's free cash flow, however, will exceed $6 billion annually, providing the opportunity for rapid deleveraging."

The rating above from S&P shows that Moody's isn't the only credit agency concerned about the cost of the NXP deal.

The slide above, from the investor presentation, is important for a couple of reasons. First, I very much like that QCOM considers its history of dividend growth important enough to include in the annual report. Second, this slide also has the latest declared dividend, which I will use in my DDM calculation below.

On April 6th, QCOM announced it was anticipating 5G NR smartphones based on QCOM modems would be available in the second half of 2019. QCOM expects to start delivering modems to phone makers in the second half of this year.

Lastly, whenever I consider buying shares, I want to look at the latest earnings report. I like the beat on earnings, and the miss on revenues isn't so bad since revenues went up by 4% from the same quarter last year. Since revenues have been slipping lately, I think the increase in Q1 is good news. I see no red-flags or additional factors that will affect my DDM calculations.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel®-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that QCOM has increased its dividend each year for the last 14 years. That exceeds my requirement for technology companies to have increased their dividends for at least 5 years.

For the DDM calculation, I will use the latest reported dividend payment, $0.57 a share per quarter, annualized to $2.28. For the short-term dividend growth rate, I will use 8%. The latest dividend increase was 7.5%, but based on information from Finviz.com (that's where the CCC List gets its numbers) the next 5 years should see EPS growth of around 10%. So I think it's reasonable while still being quite conservative to round that up to 8%.

This is also below all the DGR values from the CCC List. As is my practice for stocks that have either a current yield or a 4-year average yield of around 4%, I use 2% as the terminal dividend growth rate. I discount future dividend payments by the amount I want my dividend income to increase each year, which is twice the rate of long-term inflation as reported by the Federal Reserve.

Using these values, my DDM calculation determines that the present value of the dividend stream is worth $68.87. When a company has additional issues that might impact its profitability in some way that is accounted for by the DDM method, I require an additional discount. For QCOM, I see that recently declining revenues is one of those factors, and for that I want a 5% discount.

Much in the news of late is various legal actions against QCOM based on the fees it charges to license its technology. These legal actions hit QCOM's highest margin business, as pointed out in this article. Since Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of its largest customers, its complaints about the fees are troubling. While I don't expect QCOM to suffer a major loss here, I also think it's likely that it won't be able to charge as much as it has in the past. Therefore, I want a 10% discount to give me a margin of safety for this factor.

Based on the present value of the dividend stream and a 15% discount to give me a margin of safety for factors outside of the DDM calculation, my buy price for QCOM is anything below $59. Since it is currently trading at $56, QCOM is a buy at the current market price.

Conclusion

QCOM has been struggling of late, but I see no evidence that it will not be able to right the ship. With its current dividend and its likely growth in that payment, QCOM is well worth the consideration of a dividend growth investor. While I do not currently own shares, it is on my watch list to purchase when I get the cash.

