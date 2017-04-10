Chesapeake Energy: This Bull Is All Bull

No bear has ever expected a stock to directly head to the target price just because they shorted the stock. Tactics may change, but the goal remains the same; prudently make money.

The bull rally is not supported by fundamentals, so value investors need to watch from the sidelines to protect their cash.

Chesapeake stock rallied significantly over the last few days so the bears had to have been wrong about the stock price.

One of the things about a free market economy and the corresponding stock market is that investors are free to overpay at any time. Sometimes you cannot stop massive over-payments with a Sherman tank. Group think takes over so that if enough investors over-pay, then the company must obviously be worth more. A game of musical chairs begins as the bull romps onward and upward. But the game gets out of hand and the bull ends up doing a lot of damage.

Earnings have not changed. There has been no amended 10-K or 10-Q filed. So earnings are still dismal. The company still has the same properties. Speculation is rampant as usual about the next sale. This sale is going to solve all the company problems. As if the problems of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) could be resolved with one sale.

A company like Penn West Energy (PWE) which did manage to get out from under its debt load and actually had one great sale, still needed a lot more sales to solve the problem. Same for Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF). Paramount needed several sales to get into its current pristine condition. The one spectacular sale may have gotten the attention in both cases, but both managements would state that there was a lot more work surrounding all the "big bang" events.

Anyone who thinks that the bears were sleeping has got another thought coming. Some bull market moves have no apparent fundamentals attached even though they are substantial. Prices of distressed companies such as Chesapeake Energy can be very volatile. Mr. Market is very fickle in the short run. Memories come back about Sandridge Energy (SD). About a year before the company entered bankruptcy, one of my friends invested in the stock for an easy double despite the company troubles. Another held on for still more and was still holding it when the bankruptcy was announced.

Ray Dirks, who was famous for uncovering the Equity Funding scandal. Watched the stock rise before it also collapsed. It took awhile for reality to set in. The stock had a cheerful time until the regulators closed in. There was a great story and a lot of hopes attached to the stock.

Since then Ray Dirks has made many more long and short investments. He would be the first to tell you sometimes you need to watch a stock before you go short because it is much easier on the nerves. The market may be efficient but it is not necessarily very prompt. It should be pointed out that the equity funding scandal involved outright fraud. There is no sign of fraud at Chesapeake so far.

James Chanos, another very famous investor is known for shorting stocks. He had his first very visible short with Enron, but has shorted many times since then. Sometimes he had to get out of the way of some very substantial rallies until reality began to set in. He would be the first to tell you that a stock does not automatically hit the target price just because he shorted it.

Volatility and rallies are part of the game. The key is to do enough due diligence before the first investment long or short is made. If the preparations are properly done, then a significant price rally like the one shown above should not change the ultimate goal. It could change the tactics though and lead to a different execution. It is sort of like a landslide forcing cars to take an alternative route.

But the main point is that the fundamentals of a company are not altered by a stock price rally. Chesapeake, in particular has very sorry fundamentals. Fourth quarter cash flow took a disastrous turn in the wrong direction. The extremely significant swing was hundreds of millions of dollars. The 10-K still lists billions of required payments. Costs were still out of line by operating standards. Any value argument needs to take into account the obligations encumbering some of those valuable projects. No stock rally can erase all of that. It would take a huge price change of commodity prices to enable the company to dig itself out of the mess. Most forecasts out there do not show that huge necessary sustained price change.

The bears have been aware of that all along. But they are also aware that Mr. Market can vary from the fundamental script for periods and that these bears need to have a strategy to deal with those variances. In fact it is those market fancies (or variances) that make for investing ideas and superior returns. The individual investor is in a superior positions to take advantage of passing mispricings than many institutions.

So the cash flow still went became very negative. The lack of debt progress remains even though management promises that this year debt progress will be different. In fact, they even began the year by paying some long term debt. Liquidity looks good, so the company could potentially struggle for awhile. Maybe management gets lucky and a miracle would happen. But proper investment thesis is not based upon the occurrence of miracles. That is lottery ticket territory.

A free market means freedom to overpay. Bull moves tend to drag along the good as well as the bad and also tend towards extremes. As many people as possible can overpay and lose their money. But do not be fooled by this game of Russian Roulette. When the music stops, you had better have a chair to sit on. Otherwise it could be a long way to the floor and there may not be any getting back up. Just ask my friend who held Sandridge Energy all the way to bankruptcy. Until all the costs become reasonable by industry standards, and the company has significant cash flow, this stock is worth nothing more than a lottery ticket. That lottery ticket has probably expired worthless too.

