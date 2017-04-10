W.P. Carey: Dividend Achiever At 35% Discount To Its Peers

Rate risk is overblown, as W.P. Carey traded in a range of 16-19x FFO in 2013 and 2014 when the 10-year hit 3%.

Summary

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is a high quality REIT with solid management that has gradually traded down from a 21x AFFO multiple in 2013, to nearly its all-time low valuation of 12x AFFO today (AFFO=Adjusted Fund From Operations). As a triple net lessor, with 9.7-year average lease terms, WPC is viewed as a long duration name that will continue to suffer as rates rise. However, we note that when the 10-year reached almost 3% in 2013 and 2014, WPC consistently traded between 16 and 19x FFO.

WPC also seems to be hindered by the decline in its Investment Management (IM) business. WPC is an issuer and manager of private REITs. These deals have all but dried up since 2015, as the Fiduciary Rule and a scandal at competitor ARCP (now VEREIT (VER)) put a damper on this segment. However, WPC's IM business has always been clean and now is only 5% of its AFFO. Investors continue to punish WPC for this "complexity."

While growth has slowed due to the pREIT business declining, we believe there are several potential catalysts that could improve its FFO growth profile in 2017 and 2018.

1) WPC could merge with one of its managed private REITs, notably CPA-17. The merger with CPA-16 in early 2014 was 50c/share accretive to FFO, and caused a massive upward revaluation in the multiple then.

2) WPC's private REIT management business could pick up again, adding perhaps 10c per share in incremental FFO. This could happen in 2H 2017 or 2018 as the Department of Labor's Fiduciary Rule likely gets shelved or modified to enable private REIT deal flow again. IM was a drag on AFFO/share in 2016 of $0.18, with EBITDA declining from $53mm in 2015, to $30mm in 2016. This likely will fall a bit more in 2017, but most of the damage has been done and the residual earnings stream is recurring in nature.

3) 66% of WPC's rent is tied to CPI. With US CPI jumping to 2.5% in January and 2.7% in February, coupled with commodity prices rallying, there seems a good chance that its rent escalators will improve meaningfully from the sub 1% levels seen in 2014 and 2015. Trump's policies if enacted appear likely to push inflation higher.

Here is a chart of CPI below:

At a mere 15x multiple of 2017 guidance ($5.20 per share), WPC could easily trade to $80.50 including dividends in a year. That would offer 30% upside, against 8% downside should the stock trade to its absolute all-time low 10.5x FFO multiple.

Even at today's low valuation, WPC equity holders have earned 13.5% annualized total returns in the past decade (assuming reinvesting dividends). This, by the way, is about in line with Realty Income (NYSE:O) at 14% and higher than the 12.7% holders of National Retail (NYSE:NNN) have earned since then. These are the two "darling" names in the triple net industry and trade at 17.5 and 19.0x 2017 FFO, respectively. A 35% discount to these stocks makes zero sense.

Financial Summary

Business

W.P. Carey was founded in 1973 by Bill Carey. Originally, the firm was a sponsor of investment programs (now private REITs) under the Corporate Property Associates (CPA) moniker. It has issued 17 CPA named investments since then. As the firm grew, it began to purchase triple net lease type assets for its own balance sheet. WPC converted from an LP to a REIT in 2012, and today primarily is a triple net lessor for a variety of industrial, office, retail and warehouse facilities. The Investment Management segment is only 5% of guided 2017 AFFO, with the owned real estate segment comprising 95%.

The owned real estate is 25% investment grade or equivalent, but appears to be high quality assets:

Concerns surrounding retail performance lately are probably not an issue here. Hellweg, its biggest tenant, is 5% of rent and operates Lowe's/Home Depot type stores in Germany. Disintermediation risk is low (I don't see Amazon shipping lumber anytime soon).

Overall, 66% of rent is derived from US properties, followed by 9% in Germany, 5% in the UK, 4% in Spain, followed by a variety of other European countries. Given low cap rates driven by exceptionally low interest rates in Europe, WPC has avoided any European type deal over the past couple of years. In fact, it has been sellers in 2016, and forecast that it will continue to divest out of Europe in 2017.

Occupancy is an indication of portfolio quality, and here it appears favorable over the past decade:

The balance sheet is similarly stable, with investment grade debt ratings and interest costs of only 3.7% on average. WPC is well in compliance with covenants, never lost money during the financial crisis, and has an envious track record of raising its dividend every year since at least 1998 (putting them in the "Dividend Achiever" bucket).

The company also appears to be relatively stingy about issuing shares to the public. It has done only 2 public offerings in the past five years, raising $385mm. This a small amount of stock on a $6.6BB market cap company, and the opposite of low quality names like Spirit (whose share count has almost DOUBLED just since 2013) or ARCP, a serial issuer and aggressive acquirer of assets at any price. It is pretty astonishing that VER and SRC trade at similar multiples as WPC.

Even though the Investment Management issuance business appears stuck in a rut, it is noteworthy that returns from the CPA vehicles have been impressive over a very long period of time. It should speak to management quality and ability to allocate capital for the owned real estate segment too. Also, unlike ARCP/VER, there are no management insider dealings offering M&A or incentive or other fees to management at WPC.

CPA-15 and CPA-16 Acquisitions

In September 2012, WPC purchased the CPA-15 Global fund, and in February 2014, WPC closed on the acquisition of CPA-16 Global. The TEV of the CPA-16 deal was $4.0BB, when WPC was a $6.0BB TEV company, so it was a transformative merger. W.P. Carey assumed $1.7BB of debt, and issued $2.3BB of stock. Share count did jump, but management clearly was focused on growing per share value, and repeated many times in press releases the impact that synergies would have on the dividend.

The more recent CPA-16 deal was 50c accretive to AFFO/share within a year. As a result of each deal, dividend growth jumped in both 2013 after the CPA-15 deal, and again in 2014/5 after the CPA-16 deal closed:

Speaking of the dividend, the payout ratio as can be seen above is around 76.5%, quite conservative and in line with peers who tend to trade at much better multiples.

Free Cash Flow

Triple net leasing is a great business. Tenants generally pay maintenance capex, taxes and insurance on rented property. That means FCF and margins are very strong. WPC runs 93% gross margins, should generate roughly $700mm in EBITDA in 2017, and will invest under $10mm in maintenance capital expenditures (on PP&E of $5.2BB). Different from lodging REITs who must foot the capex bill, triple net lessors can pay out a higher ratio of AFFO, which generally is a pretty good FCF estimate.

WPC was one of the first companies to structure sale-leasebacks. Its experience in this goes back to the 1970s, and the company touts its ability to structure leases to its advantage. It prefers not to buy other leases, which offer less control over terms and usually lower returns. Typically, WPC likes leases that are 15-20 years, with CPI escalators and strong covenants, and often with master lease agreements over multiple facilities. Master leases force tenants to either assume or reject all facilities in bankruptcy, offering greater negotiating leverage compared to individual facility leases.

NOI (essentially EBITDA plus G&A) is another metric used in the industry. NOI for 2017 will approach $777mm, implying a cap rate of 7.1%. With private multiples ranging from 6-7% for good properties, and NNN and O trading at 6.5% and 4.7% cap rates, there appears a decent margin of safety here even in a liquidation.

Comps and Valuation

Spirit and VER are quite bad comps. Spirit is a serial issuer of stock who has significant retail exposure to one fringe big box retailer (Shopko). And VER is an overleveraged serial acquirer (until an accounting scandal hit), whose management insider dealings probably should have sent someone to jail. I left out STOR here, as its track record is much shorter as it IPO'd in late 2014. STOR also appears to be a serial equity issuer (read more risk), but even so, STOR trades at 15x 2017 AFFO.

The 4-year growth rate is illustrative of the quality names - O, NNN, ADC and GTY have compounded cash flow per share in the 6-7% range. The average AFFO/share multiple of these 4 names is 17.0x, while WPC suffers 12x, a multiple in line with VER and SRC.

This has not always been the case, however. WPC traded between 15-20x until the private REIT business became a bad word among investors. The decline there has hurt W.P. Carey to be fair and slowed growth somewhat.

Importantly, consolidated AFFO/share growth was 12% in 2014, 14% in 2015, but only 4% and 3% the past 2 years. The underlying AFFO/share, however, excluding the IM business grew from $4.48 in 2014, to $4.54 in 2015, to $4.85 in 2016. That is, core AFFO per share of the Owned Real Estate business still grew 6.9% last year, with consolidated results masked by weakness at Investment Management.

IM AFFO per share dropped from $0.45 in 2015, to $0.27 last year. This data can be found on page 72 of the recent 10-K and is summarized below:

Today's Investment Management business is only half of its peak size, and a mere 5% of the company's total cash flow. That is, there is unlikely to be further drag here going forward.

Even with the weakness in Investment Management, WPC has still compounded its consolidated AFFO/share at 5.4% since 2013, not far from O, NNN, ADC and GTY (who average 6.5% growth).

Sum of the Parts

A sum of the parts valuation, putting a very low 5x multiple on the Investment Management business (assuming almost a run-off type figure), and 16x on the owned Real Estate business, still offers a valuation in the $75 per share today, and easily near $80 in a year.

The downside is likely in the 10x FFO range (or mid-$50s per share in a year). That would be about the lowest investors have seen in WPC, but unusual among companies with an IG balance sheet and a history of strong dividend growth.

On forward numbers, there appears more upside should multiples normalize. While management did miss street numbers in Q4, its track record of beating guidance or coming in at the high end of the range is pretty strong going back to 2013.

Beyond 2017, should FFO grow 5%, WPC would report AFFO /share in the $5.50 ballpark in 2018. At 16x plus dividends, that would put WPC in the low $90s per share. At an NNN/O multiple, WPC would be worth closer to $100.

Risks

Low valuation makes issuing stock for CPA-17 perhaps more problematic from an accretion perspective. Fortunately, management does appear less willing to issue equity at low multiples.

One insider sold 18k shares in February 2017 at $63. There, however, were 2 insider purchases back in November when the stock was in the $57-58 range. A sub $60 entry point would probably be close to a bottom barring another 2008/2009 scenario.

Less of its portfolio is investment grade rates (25%). Realty Income is at 47%, but has significantly more retail exposure at 78% of rent. NNN doesn't provide IG percentages that I could find, but a 2013 presentation lists them as 6% investment grade. VER derives 53% of rent from IG tenants, but clearly that has not helped the stock (which trades at near 5 year lows and is down by 50% excluding dividends since 2013). Capital allocation has been a far more important driver to shareholder return.

Rate risk could be an overhang for the industry. On the flip side, if the market sells off (and the S&P has been up 6 straight quarters), then a flight to quality could drive treasuries back toward 2%, and REITs like this one higher.

The prior CFO left last September, and the new CFO, Toniann Sanzone, was hired from within.

F/X risk. 20% of rent is denominated in euros, with 4% in pounds and 1.5% in Australian dollars. Debt issued in euros offsets much F/X risk, however. Last year, in 2016, the company recorded $3.7mm in F/X losses overall net of hedges. That is 3c/share in FFO. The impact in 2014 and 2015 was less than $1mm. WPC intends to purchase more US-based assets, and plans to divest some European assets as cap rates reach historical lows abroad. Given these, it really makes zero sense to discount the multiple here on foreign currency or international exposure risk.

