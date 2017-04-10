4.8% Yield IRA Q1 Update Of 33 Stocks And 2 Vanguard Funds With 3 Buys And 4 Sells

I discuss the 3 new stocks and sale of the other 4.

I include all available S&P credit ratings and Value Line ratings for the 33 stocks of the portfolio.

I reveal current cost per share with the changes, dividend yield on that cost, current price & dividend yield along with % portfolio value and % income.

Actual Portfolio value is up 2.8% and dividend portion is 1.25%.

Portfolio Value with dividends is up 4% from Dec 31, 2016 for quarter 1 (Q1) 2017.

I sold 4 stocks and added 3, but still might consider adding 2 back at a lower price.

Let's take a look at my "busy-ness" so far this year.

I reported 34 stocks at the beginning of January in this article here.

I HELD most and am pleased with them.

Here is a list of the current portfolio of

33 Stocks + 2 Funds =

I show current price as of April 9th and the dividend yield. The cost /share is shown along with the yield on my cost when the portfolio was created and until now.

TICKER 4/9 pr C Y S&P VL c/sh YOC Dividend % P/V % Inc Activity AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) 65.54 3.93 A- 3 62.79 4.08% 2.56 6.22% 5.29% Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) 163.38 2.84 A- 1 155.3 2.96% 4.6 2.48% 1.52% Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) 12.78 7.42 12.78 7.42% 0.9 0.97% 1.49% New Apple Hosp (NYSE:APLE) 18.9 6.29 18.29 6.56% 1.2 1.43% 1.99% Apollo (NASDAQ:ARCC) 17.59 8.62 BBB 15.55 9.77% 1.52 3.34% 6.29% BP (NYSE:BP) 34.85 6.85 A- 3 37.28 6.44% 2.4 2.64% 3.97% Blackstone (NYSE:BXMT) 30.94 8.02 28.71 8.64% 2.48 1.17% 2.05% Cardinal H (NYSE:CAH) 82.35 2.17 A- 1 74.1 2.43% 1.8 3.91% 1.86% Care Cap (NYSE:CCP) 27.17 8.42 BB+ 27.8 8.20% 2.28 4.12% 7.55% Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 32.96 3.43 AA- 1 29.7 3.50% 1.04 2.50% 1.72% CVS (NYSE:CVS) 77.08 2.55 BBB+ 1 89.5 2.23% 2 3.66% 2.07% Dominion (NYSE:D) 77.59 3.89 BBB+ 2 71.04 4.25% 3.02 1.47% 1.25% Dupont Fab (NYSE:DFT) 50.79 3.96 32.84 6.09% 2 0.48% 0.41% Trim Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 147.13 2.42 A- 1 125.76 2.19% 2.76 2.79% 1.14% Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) 42.61 3.49 AA- 1 41.9 3.34% 1.4 1.62% 1.16% Ladder (NYSE:LADR) 14.73 8.22 BB 10.43 11.51% 1.2 1.12% 1.99% Trim Lockheed M (NYSE:LMT) 270.23 2.72 BBB+ 1 237.67 3.06% 7.28 3.08% 1.81% 3M (NYSE:MMM) 189.99 2.48 AA- 1 168.66 2.63% 4.44 2.52% 1.29% Newtek (NASDAQ:NEWT) 16.45 8.8 15.54 10.30% 1.6 1.25% 2.65% Nike (NYSE:NKE) 55.11 1.29 AA- 1 55.25 1.30% 0.72 2.09% 0.60% Omega (NYSE:OHI) 33.75 7.41 BBB- 34.05 7.17% 2.44 5.12% 8.07% Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 34.1 3.74 AA 1 32.98 3.88% 1.28 2.59% 2.12% Royal-D S-B (RDS-B) 56.43 6.79 A 2 58.02 6.48% 3.76 4.28% 6.22% + Tanger (NYSE:SKT) 32.44 3.97 BBB+ 33.2 4.13% 1.37 2.46% 2.15% New Simon Prop (NYSE:SPG) 169.81 4.12 A 2 196.02 3.37% 6.6 3.22% 2.73% + Stag (NYSE:STAG) 25.74 5.6 BBB 23.61 5.93% 1.4 1.47% 1.74% Store (NYSE:STOR) 24.5 4.86 23.99 4.84% 1.16 2.79% 2.88% + ATT (NYSE:T) 40.59 4.83 BBB+ 1 38.77 5.06% 1.96 3.08% 3.24% Trim Target (NYSE:TGT) 53.24 4.35 A 1 62.84 3.82% 2.4 4.04% 3.97% Urstadt B (NYSE:UBA) 20.63 5.16 20.62 5.14% 1.06 1.17% 0.66% New Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 48.66 4.74 BBB+ 1 39.34 5.87% 2.31 0.92% 0.96% WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) 62.88 6.38 BBB 62.68 6.32% 3.96 1.19% 1.64% sold/+ Wash Prime (NYSE:WPG) 8.64 11.51 BBB- 9.34 10.71% 1 3.28% 7.86% + 84.49% 92.32% 5.09% Vanguard VFIAX 217.52 9.64% VYM 77.39 5.87% 7.68% 4.72% 100.00% 100.00%

The last column indicates new, trim or + for adding shares.

I also have sold and + for WPC, as I sold it and bought it back cheaper, not by much, but that is what I did.

The 4 sold that are not shown are Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO). I am definitely going to buy PSA if the price goes lower and gives me a better yield closer to 3.8%. It might happen, might not.

Note: I sold 50% of DFT and that is why my cost is so low: Rose's accounting method.

New stock purchases here are SKT, AMLP and UBA. I will discuss them later in the article.

I do have 4 stocks in this portfolio IRA that are not in my other portfolios, they are: AMLP, DFT, LADR and UBA. LADR might be departing this one as well, but no decision as yet.

The dividend yield of the stocks alone is ~5%, but with the funds involved it becomes once again ~ 4.8%. Cash is included in portfolio statistics, but not in chart of stocks. It is only about 1.9% of portfolio value.

The chart below reveals sector allotments from January to now.

SECTOR 01/01/17 OLD 04/05/17 NEW % P Value % Income % P Value % Income Consumer-S 6.8 9.3 4.1 7.1 Cons-Cycl 6.8 4.9 2.5 2 Energy 3.2 7.9 4.3 11.5 Financial 9.6 6.9 21.7 13.5 Healthcare 14.3 15.2 10.5 10.6 Industrial 5.3 5.6 3 3.1 Tech 2.3 2.5 1.7 1.8 Telco 5.7 4 5.6 4.1 Ute 3.3 1.5 3 1.2 RE-Health 8.3 9.2 14.2 15.5 RE-Misc 17 17.5 21 22.1 Vanguard 17.4 15.5 8.4 7.5 Total 100 100 100 100

The next chart shows each stock by sectors.

Name curr $pr % Value div/yr Port Inc %/PV % Income CON-Stpl-(3) 9.3% 7.1% CVS Health CVS 77.08 3.66% 2 2.03% Coca-Cola KO 42.61 1.62% 1.48 1.20% Target TGT 53.24 4.04% 2.4 3.91% CONS-D (2) 4.9% 2.0% Home Depot HD 147.13 2.79% 3.56 1.45% Nike NKE 55.11 2.09% 0.72 0.59% ENERGY (3) 7.9% 11.5% Alerian MLP AMLP 12.78 0.97% 0.9 1.46% BP. BP 34.85 2.64% 2.4 3.91% R D Shell-B RDS-B 56.43 4.28% 3.76 6.12% FINANCIAL-(4) 6.9% 13.5% Ares Cap ARCC 17.59 3.34% 1.52 6.18% Blackstone M BXMT 30.94 1.17% 2.48 2.02% Ladder LADR 14.73 1.12% 1.84 2.99% Newtek NEWT 16.45 1.25% 1.44 2.34% H-CARE (4) 15.2% 10.6% AbbVie ABBV 65.54 6.22% 2.56 5.21% Amgen AMGN 163.38 2.48% 4.6 1.50% Pfizer PFE 34.1 2.59% 1.28 2.08% Cardinal Health CAH 82.35 3.91% 1.8 1.83% INDUSTRL(2) 5.6% 3.1% 3M MMM 189.99 2.52% 4.7 1.34% Lockheed LMT 270.23 3.08% 7.28 1.78% TECH 2.5% 1.8% Cisco CSCO 32.96 2.50% 1.08 1.76% TELECO-(2) 4.0% 4.1% AT&T T 40.59 3.08% 1.96 3.19% Verizon VZ 48.66 0.92% 2.31 0.94% UTILITIES-1 1.5% 1.2% Dominion D 77.59 1.47% 3.02 1.23% REAL EST H-CARE (2) 9.2% 15.5% Care Capital CCP 27.17 4.12% 2.28 7.42% Omega OHI 33.75 5.12% 2.48 8.07% MISC REIT (9) 17.5% 22.1% Apple Hotel APLE 18.9 1.43% 1.2 1.95% Dupont Fabros DFT 50.79 0.48% 2 0.41% Tanger SKT 32.44 2.46% 1.3 2.12% Simon Proprty SPG 169.81 3.22% 6.6 2.68% STAG STAG 25.74 1.47% 1.4 1.71% Store STOR 24.5 2.79% 1.16 2.83% Urstadt Biddle UBA 20.63 1.17% 1.06 0.65% WP Carey WPC 62.88 1.19% 3.96 1.61% Wash Prime WPG 8.64 3.28% 1 8.14% 84.49% 92.63% VANGUARD 15.5% 7.4% VFIAX 217.52 9.64% 3.97 3.77% VYM 77.39 5.87% 2.21 3.60% 100.00% 100.00% 100.0% 100.0%

Remember, I wanted a large real estate presence in this portfolio, which I have accomplished.

I was unhappy with the amount LADR contributed in the Financial sector, and I had some misgivings about it having given mandatory shares for some of the dividends; it got trimmed greatly.

I doubled up on Target and increased the Consumer Staple income nicely.

AMLP addition also makes Energy more in line with my investing tastes.

More about my buys.

THE RECENT BUYs

AMLP ETF

Alerian Master Limited Partnership has the following top 10 holdings as shown in Yahoo Finance.

What I love about this fund is that it does not generate a K-1 tax form. I want some MLP exposure, so this one works for me. I have always liked MMP, EPD and most all of these holdings, and now I do own them.

The fund does have management fees of 0.85%. The yield was 7.45% as shown on Yahoo Finance, but I am seeing .225 payment, which is $0.90 per year. This equates presently to ~7% yield.

It is not found in Fast graphs, M* has very little coverage on it and none on Value Line. I have relied on learning and reading from contributors and comments. Here is an article on AMLP by Dividend Retriever. I thank him for this very great article here. He has helped me a lot in making a hopefully informed decision to buy this ETF.

I started only a 1% position in the portfolio and will add on dips.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers-

Tanger is an equity real estate REIT, which is measured by Price /Funds From Operations (P/FFO) rather than P/E. Below is a 10 year Fast Graph chart plus 2 future years. The red line is the dividend yield line and the black line is the price line. Red line up, black line down is when I like to buy, with the black line also below the normal P/FFO line (blue of 16.9) and 15 P/FFO orange line.

Just this week Tanger raised its dividend by 4.5% to $.3425 quarterly or 1.37 per year. The yield becomes now 4.23%. X-date is April 26th to be paid in May.

Note the BBB+ credit rating. The dark green area shows earnings and the white line that runs therein is the dividend payout line, which you can see is easily covered by earnings.

It has a 5 year dividend growth rate of 10.4% and nice estimated 6.8% FFO growth. It is a buy and I added more shares @ $32.52 Friday with the dividend announcement.

Urstadt Biddle

This also is an equity REIT.

Here is its 7-year FG chart.

Not much excitement here other than the 5.1% yield. I might be just parking money here, but it is a safe predictable investment. I do like more growth, and Brad Thomas recently wrote he thinks it will perform in the future with just that. I owned it once and sold it around $22; it was overpriced. I would say it is a fair value right now but can't say too much more. I would like to see that red line go up a lot more and the black line go down the same amount, but this one is just plain vanilla, simple and easy to own. I watch and hold this one now.

Now, why did I sell some of these holdings? I shall try and explain below.

SELLs

PSA and CLDT were sold to maybe buy more at a lower valuation. I have real hopes to get PSA lower.

Here is a 7 year Fast Graph chart for PSA, which is also another equity REIT.

I love the A credit rating.

I love the 15% 5 year dividend growth rate.

It is running maybe at its normal fair value and 22.4 P/FFO.

I might just have to reconsider the price, but I want 3.8% or closer to $210. Maybe, insane, but I watch it closely for now. PATIENCE is not a long suit of mine, but maybe I am being too frugal for quality.

SOUTHERN CO.

I own this company majorly in my other portfolios and decided to make some money on the shares.

However, the fact of the troubles with Westinghouse going bankrupt and Southern having ties with it also caused me to rethink owning too much.

Simple reason: I was just being careful and don't need to own too much.

SBUX

I own too much of this too. I collected the dividend and then sold out making a nice amount on the shares along with closing the options I had on it profitably as well.

I cannot guarantee I will report quarterly on this IRA, but I will try to keep you informed.

