Equity CEFs: Red Is The New Green

CEFs can often overshoot market direction just like stocks, but unlike most securities, CEFs have a built-in early warning system in premium and discount valuations.

Throw in a rising rate environment and an uncertain geopolitical world and I believe now is a good time to raise some cash.

It's been a solid green first quarter for the vast majority of equity CEFs which also means red is starting to creep in on valuations, according to my analysis.

It's been an incredibly strong 2017 for most equity CEFs in the 1st quarter but according to my analysis, valuations are now becoming stretched.

This can be seen in the following table of equity CEFs I follow, sorted by the difference between the total return of a fund's market price minus the total return of the fund's NAV. If a fund's market price is getting ahead of its NAV by over 5%, shown in red in the NAV & Mkt Difference column, this can be a sign of overvaluation though many factors can go into why a fund's market price may be outperforming its NAV.

Still, the following table can be used as a general valuation model as rarely do you see this many equity CEF market prices outperforming their NAVs by this much so early in a new year. Other red flags are popping up in the Premium/Discount column (red if over 10%) as more and more funds move to premium market price valuations.

Compare this with funds that are seeing their total return market prices lagging their total return NAVs by any percentage and the total number of funds drops to just six. Again, this does not mean these funds are undervalued as there may be distinct reasons why these funds' market prices are lagging their NAVs, however minimally, but what this means is that the vast majority of equity CEFs I follow (about 100) are seeing their total return market prices outpacing their total return NAVs so far in 2017.

The last table I would like to show you are all of the equity CEF leaders sorted by their total return NAV performances for 2017. Any fund that is outperforming the S&P 500, as reflected by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) up 5.7% YTD including dividends, is shown in green in the 2017 YTD NAV Tot Ret column.

There are actually more funds that I can show in a screen shot and that is just a testament to how strong equity CEFs have been this year, not only in their market prices but also in their NAVs.

Hopefully, you own some of these top performers as this is unusual to see this many equity CEFs; many of which are global, sector specific and/or use fixed-income securities to achieve their high income, to be outperforming the S&P 500.

At the end of last year, I picked three funds to own for 2017 in this article, My Top Picks For 2017. Two of them, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST), $21.11 market price, $22.58 NAV, -6.5% discount, 5.7% current market yield and the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ), $17.41 market price, $18.88 NAV, -7.8% discount, 7.7% current market yield, are among the top NAV and market price performers so far this year.

My third fund choice, the Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income fund (NYSE:BXMX), $13.47 market price, $13.77 NAV, -2.2% discount, 6.8% current market yield, is extremely defensive with its option writing strategy and thus is lagging the S&P 500 at NAV, up only 3.6% YTD. But in keeping with how much better equity CEF market prices are doing so far this year, BXMX's total return market price is up 7.8% and thus, outperforming SPY which is up 5.7%.

Conclusion

I will be back with some specific fund strategies in this market environment, but I'm sticking with my defensive leaning for 2017. Throw in the fact that more and more equity CEFs are trading at higher and higher valuations and I believe this is a time to be cautious.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BST, THQ, BXMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.