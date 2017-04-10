The Reason I Am Still Long Silicom

Investment thesis

Unchanged from my previous coverage of the stock. Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) engages in the production of connectivity solutions such as multi-port/bypass adapters and, as a supplier, provides solutions for well-known, major players such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). It also offers innovative products such as vCPE/Edge appliances for the emerging, hot SD-WAN space and, in general, device platforms to increase throughput, reduce latency, and boost the performance of cyber security, network monitoring, and other applications. Its products are currently in high demand, and Silicom is well positioned to profit from this fast-growing market. The company has well-established relationships with its customers and cutting-edge technology in this niche. However, Silicom is an underfollowed stock, a small cap with a long sales cycle (6-18 months to come up with new designs), and for these reasons, the market has yet to estimate the business's full potential correctly. Until the market incorporates the full value of current growth in the stock price, investors will have an attractive opportunity to profit from a Long position on SILC.

Growth at reasonable price

My first coverage of Silicom on Seeking Alpha (A Pure GARP Play: Silicom Ltd) dates back to July 2016. The article provides some basic knowledge of the company and can be interesting for those who want to know more about the basics of the business. At the time, the company was trading at around $30. I called for an increase to $45 during 2017, and here we are, with the stock currently trading around $46.50, just off from its 52-week high reached at the end of last month. However, already back then, I foresaw possible further upside for the stock up to over $80 per share by the end of 2018.

I am now reaffirming such thesis, as subsequent events confirmed, my most bullish scenario was probably the right guess. The stock is a classic GARP play in its strict sense: while growing its top and bottom lines consistently, the stock trades at very reasonable multiples, providing investors with a reasonable margin of safety. Silicom's P/E, considering adjusted 2016 EPS of 2.24, is currently below 21. Considering the stock is on track to experience possible top-line CAGR of 35% in the next two years, its PEG ratio is, therefore, well below 1.

A new 52-week high hit: take profits or go for the long run?

In my second coverage last December (Silicom: Take Profits Or Go For The Long Run?), I encouraged investors not to switch to profit-taking mode but keep their skin in the game. Around year-end, the stock was trading at $40, roughly 30% above the range it traded during the first part of 2016. However, I focused on the stream of good news the company was disclosing to its shareholders (press releases of the major design wins, which were meant to be rapidly translating into backlog orders) to forecast even stronger results to be achieved by Silicom in the near future.

The company's R&D pulled out a total of eight new major design wins in 2016 for its primary customers. This number was in line with the number of design wins attained by Silicom in 2012, the beginning of its previous "golden cycle." SILC revenues nearly doubled in 2013, a sharp contrast with the only three wins of 2014, which somehow predicted the end of that period (2014 was a "weak" year in which top line grew only 3% year on year). Considering last year developments, I forecasted a new top-line growth spurt of 25% year on year and assigned a $60 fair value for SILC, maintaining a buy rating on the stock.

The target left unaccounted, for obvious reasons, two breakthrough developments the stock experienced in the first months of 2017, which were press released by the company on February 23rd and March 21st. Such tremendous achievements drove the stock to its new highs, but the market is, in my view, still failing to acknowledge the value of this business in full.

The impact of the new developments on SILC top line

There is no such thing as simple math when talking business, but the numbers in the press releases are pretty clear and combined announce a boost of $38 million/year in SILC top line. Considered the company closed 2016 with revenues of $100 million, this represents a 38% increase from current levels. The new orders will gradually ramp up during 2017 and fully impact the company revenues only in 2018.

However, readers must remember that Silicom was already in the process of a new important growth cycle as I indicated in my previous research works. The company already showed signs of a top-line CAGR of around 25% in 2016, and I believe the relatively weak figures presented in Q4 2016 are going to be reverted soon (more on that later). Such growth estimates were also in line with data given by the other Seeking Alpha contributor who last covered SILC in his article of December 2016.

I am now taking this base growth down to 20% year on year as my estimates were somehow including the impact of new design wins, although nowhere as big. The "base scenario" now includes the cumulative effect of all new "minor" design wins and tailwinds in general. Silicom target market is, in fact, rapidly expanding: the SD-WAN optimization market, for example, is tipped for a triple-digit growth per year through 2020. I then added the effects of these newly presented announcements to determine SILC top-line growth through 2018.

Fig.1: SILC top-line growth, 2016-2018, author's work

The table showings equate to a CAGR of 35% for the period. It is important to note that for the March design win, the company already has a $17 million backlog, but there is no timeline provided. To be conservative, I decided to include only $10 million revenues in the current year.

Reassessing the bottom line: a revised valuation

The improved prospects of Silicom after the recent news won't affect exclusively the top but also the bottom line as well. Earnings, in the long run, are what concern shareholders, not sales. In both my articles, I forecasted Silicom income statement into 2018 to obtain a target price of its shares. Alex Henderson from Needham & Company, the only analyst following Silicom, revised his target price to $56 on March 23rd, shortly after the discussed design win. I also review my previous estimates, assign a $54 TP for 2017, but also see the company continuing its path to success well into 2018, indicating shares could be worth more than $80 by then.

While neglected for valuation purposes, I also checked SILC balance sheet to make sure there are no hidden surprises. Indeed, Silicom has a pretty solid balance sheet with no debt and a strong cash position of almost $5 per share. The company does not play around with the depreciation of its tangible assets. The big increase in SILC inventory registered at the end of Q4 2016 is due to an increase of raw materials and products in process, a good sign that production is picking up. Raw materials increased from $9.6 million to $16.4 million, products in process from $9 million to $19 million, finished goods only rose from $7.7 million to $8.7 million.

When valuing the company starting from its forward earnings, in my previous article, I used a P/E multiple of 16x. I decided to revise slightly up my P/E multiple to 20x. Although the choice of the multiple is a sensitive one for its impact on the final result, I argue the adjustment is reasonable because of two main reasons. First, Silicom trades as of today at a 20.7x multiple on 2016 adjusted EPS, and second related companies within the industry already trade as well at multiples of 20x or higher. However, as opposed to my previous articles, I have been more conservative in other critical assumptions. The gross profit has been reduced using the midpoint of management guidance. R&D expenses grew steadily following past years' trend not to preclude further growth opportunities. The same for SG&A expenses. The model also accounts for roughly 1% shares dilution.

Fig.2: SILC valuation based on 20x earnings multiple, author's work

I also underlined a one-off event hugely impacting the company's FY2015 profits to let readers understand the reason for the EPS decrease in 2016. Without such item, Silicom would have earned EPS of $1.70 per share in 2015. However, one more important factor impacted profitability in 2016. At the beginning of last year, SILC accepted a gross margin reduction of roughly three/four points to take in larger orders from its customers. Although, in 2016, the increased volumes were only enough to offset the costs, management indicated that shareholders should see better results in 2017 as volumes continue to pick up but with no further reduction to axe the bottom line.

Looking ahead: the risks and reward profile of Silicom

Silicom IPOed in 1994, a me-too company in the IT hardware space that was booming at the time. 23 years later, the company has worked a lot to gain a name in the industry, becoming a reliable supplier for major industry players and claiming leadership in this niche space. Moving ahead from its "classic" data storage application, the growing demand for Silicom network connectivity solutions in new fields of the IT space are providing the company with a unique growth opportunity.

The management has executed well, but of course, some risks persist for investors. In particular, although the company has been brilliant in developing new products for the market, it operates in a highly specialized technological field which is not immune from sudden disruptions.

The span of supply contracts is typically a couple of years, and there are no guarantees Silicom can retain the customer relationship after contract expiration. The loss of a major customer experienced by SILC during its disappointing 2014 is the best reminder to investors such risk exists and is very real. However, the company has kept working hard and withstood the difficulties. Because that customer loss event occurred in 2014, SILC could claim a new major success by regaining it in February this year. Moreover, the company has always kept working to diversify its customer base and minimize concentration risks.

For all these reasons, despite hitting new highs recently, I conclude reaffirming my buy rating on the stock. I believe Silicom has lots of room to move even higher, as it still trades at 16%~20% discount from 2017 forward earnings, and a real potential for 72% upside from current levels moving into 2018. Although it was a nice run from $30 last year, I am still long on Silicom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SILC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.