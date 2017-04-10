London Or Rotterdam? Unilever's Divisive Decision (And How It Could Affect Dividends)

Yet in the immediate term, many international investors in UL may want to watch the news on the future of their 0% dividend withholding tax distributions.

The decision between being based in Rotterdam or London is a hard one for management with both offering benefits.

Part of this was discussion of reviewing the split between UL and UN companies in place since 1929.

Unilever's (NYSE:UL)(NYSE:UN) strategic review in the aftermath of the failed Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) bid hit my desk just as I was leaving it for a short holiday. As such, I am still percolating my thoughts on the broader strokes of the proposals. Yet one thing did immediately strike me. It was these words from Unilever's CEO, Paul Polman:

We will look to increase our strategic flexibility for further portfolio optimisation through a review of the dual-headed legal structure, with a view to simplifying it.

In other words, Unilever has announced their intention to review their dual-nationality which they have had in place since 1929. This review has occurred on several occasions previously with the company always subsequently to leave the company's structure as it is. This, however, sounds like a serious possibility that they may well act on compressing the rather complex structure.

In many ways this should be welcomed. Yet there is a very strong likelihood that it will see them favor a pure Netherlands corporate structure rather than a pure UK one. This could have potential implications for the dividend income of non-Dutch investors. Here I take a closer look at the possibility and why, fortunately, even the most dramatic corporate change should see investor income largely unaffected.

What is the Dual-headed Legal Structure?

At present they currently have about half of the business registered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands and the other half in London, United Kingdom. This means that they have two listed shares: an NV company on the Amsterdam and a PLC business on the London Stock Exchange. This is, in fact, doubled as both have ADRs (UN for their Dutch shares and UL for their British shares).

As a consequence, the company has two sets of shareholders, two Boards of Directors, two annual meetings and two sets of corporate laws and governance rules. The company has managed to get this to work, however. Both boards have the same members. No director elected for either the NV or PLC business can sit until it is also agreed to by the other group of shareholders. The borrowing of one is also guaranteed by the other company and, of course, they both share the same management. Nonetheless, it does make the corporate structure a fairly complex beast (Source: Unilever Investor Relations).

What is certainly true, therefore, is that simplifying this structure will undoubtedly be helpful and likely provide additional cost benefits. Similarly, as Polman emphasized, it would also allow the company to act more quickly with regards to any M&A activity including the potential divestiture of the spreads business. In an increasingly fast-moving consumer goods M&A world, this may well become increasingly important.

Dividend Danger?

That being said, there is perhaps a potential dividend danger for investors outside of the Netherlands. Any non-Dutch investor who has perhaps accidentally picked up UN rather than UL shares will know they come back 15% short of the declared dividend price.

Why? Foreign dividend withholding tax.

UK law allows resident companies to not charge dividend withholding tax on income distributed to foreign investors. For a company whose investors are often extremely aware of the income distribution from their investment such as Unilever's this is certainly no small consideration.

For those of us receiving their Unilever dividends without the tax applied, this holds a potentially significant impact on dividend returns in the future. Assuming a 5% dividend growth over the next decade a dividend worth €100 today with a 0% tax would have grown to €155. In contrast the same dividend with a 15% tax applied (thus offering an equivalent €85 to begin with) would have grown to €132:

Over ten years, that would represent a cumulative difference of €189 between the 0% and 15% taxed dividend income. Not a small difference at all when you're thinking of the compounding power of this reduction in income.

London or Rotterdam?

Here is the thing. Polman and the rest of the Unilever board will likely see a purely Dutch refocus as being highly and perhaps more attractive than a purely UK one.

Previously Polman has highlighted that their Dutch listing provided additional defenses against acquisition than their London business. Why? Well, quite simply because Dutch law demands that any acquisition is judged on a variety of tests beyond simply the cash on the table. All stakeholders-including employees, creditors, suppliers, customers and the environment-vie for attention alongside investors when considering a bid.

Unilever NV's takeover defenses are also strengthened by their "stichting" or Foundation. These unique legal structures have no owners and have proven popular amongst Dutch-listed companies looking to have anti-takeover structures in place. In essence, stichting's hold preference shares with call options in place which allow them to quickly build a large voting stake in the company should something occur to threaten the company's independence or identity.

The UK, however, offers little in the way of such defenses. Although there have been strong words from the government the takeover rules currently remain very laissez faire. UK businesses have been, as a result, very popular prey for corporate predators.

With Unilever's review being a result of a shock bid which concerned a management apparently quite complacent about their own potential as a target, such Dutch defenses are undoubtedly immensely appealing.

This is not to say that the UK does not have appeals when considering which way to fall. On a pure staff numbers basis, a UK-focus may appear appealing. With around 7,500 staff in the UK (about 4.4% of all staff) there are over twice as many staff there than in the Netherlands where only around 3,200 staff (1.9% of all staff) are based (Data source: 2016 Annual Report):

Also, their UK staff have a significant number of research and development staff in their Port Sunlight (near Liverpool) and Colworth bases (about 750 and 600, respectively). These are focused on the refreshment and personal care brands within the business. In contrast, Unilever's larger Vlaardingen R&D base in the Netherlands has about 900 staff. However this currently has a much larger focus on the spreads business (alongside its laundry business) which is set to depart from Unilever's portfolio (Source: Adjusted by Author from Unilever):

Despite this, with the UK leaving the EU, Unilever's Netherlands-based staff would be part of the much larger European staff pool which (as highlighted above) composes an additional 12.6% of their total employee number. The potential for an isolation between company management and leadership in the UK and a large body of staff across Europe may well push them in Rotterdam's direction. This is entirely understandable.

The reality is that London (where the PLC company is registered) remains highly expensive as a city to be based for a global company even though the post-Brexit GBP weakness has made it cheaper and thus drop off the top spot as the most expensive city (Data source: Savills):

In contrast, Rotterdam (where the NV business is registered) is a positive bargain being even cheaper than the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, which itself is cheaper than London. Of course, Unilever could centre its business on its cheaper Port Sunlight base in the UK rather than London. Yet this would be particularly disruptive to the company. For a business increasingly focused on margins and cost savings, a UK base appears less attractive than a Dutch one as a result.

Should Unilever consider the Netherlands over the UK for their main base, it may well be that other jobs (including R&D jobs) will slowly follow them to the country as a means of streamlining this part of the business too. Naturally, as highlighted above their UK R&D hubs have served as key global centers for the business bringing together their R&D team.

All told, therefore, should Unilever feel the need to choose between London or Rotterdam it is the latter that perhaps has the greatest immediate lead.

A Middle Way?

Of course, there is a potential middle way traced by a fellow Anglo-Dutch peer: Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B). In 2005 it moved to a single-capital structure from one established by their 1907 merger between a UK and Dutch company similar to that of Unilever's a couple of decades later.

Its solution was to incorporate the combined business in the UK with a London Stock Exchange Primary listing and a secondary Amsterdam Stock Exchange listing. Their tax residency, however, and physical headquarters were situated in The Hague in the Netherlands. This was, therefore, intended to appease both UK and Dutch governments. What is more, it better reflected the underlying size difference between the Dutch and British elements of the business which was weighted slightly but noticeably towards the Dutch side. This also has an echo with Unilever's position where their NV business is slightly larger than their PLC one (Data source: 2016 Annual Report):

Their Dutch tax registration, however, did mean that the new company's shareholdings would be subject to Dutch withholding tax. To avoid this, they created two classes of shares: "A" and "B". "A" shares were subject to Dutch withholding tax whilst "B" Shares-created under a dividend access mechanism-meant that RDS's dividend could technically come from a UK rather than Dutch source and thus be exempt from withholding tax.

The tax rate in each company, however, could see the UK also have an added benefit. At present the UK already has one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the G20 at 19%. In contrast, the Netherlands currently operates a 25% tax rate above €200,000 profit (20% below that):

By 2020, it is due to fall to just 17% in the UK. Potential additional cuts have also been proposed by the UK government especially in relation to their departure from the EU.

In contrast, the Netherlands intends to progressively raise the 20% rate threshold in coming years. Nonetheless, they intend to retain the tax rates at current levels.

This is in contrast to when Royal Dutch Shell made their corporate move in 2005. At that point, the Netherlands were starting to slash corporate tax rates:

Since then, however, the UK has been consistently trimming their headline corporate tax rates to sub-20% levels with more to come. The UK, therefore, still has a number of appeals to Unilever's management especially as they look to boost profits and free cash flow.

Conclusion

Unilever's decision to review its dual-nationality structure will lead to a lot of wrangling between the UK and Netherlands as they seek to score Unilever's move to their own country. Both countries have a number of benefits for the consolidated business to make its home. It will, therefore, be an immense challenge for Unilever's board of directors to pick between them if they chose to do so. Whatever they choose, it will likely be divisive as a certain degree of UK and Dutch national pride is tied up in the close connection of Unilever's business to their economies. Fortunately, despite the board being slightly overweight towards Dutch members it is a diverse, international one (Data source: 2016 Annual Report):

Whatever the case, for Unilever's investors their decision will be of great immediate importance as a potential shift to the Netherlands may well muddy the dividend withholding tax waters. Fortunately, there is an established means-led by Royal Dutch Shell-by which Unilever could centre the business in the Netherlands whilst also providing investors with continued access to the 0% dividend tax environment the UK currently offers.

It is, naturally, something that investors will be watching very closely indeed. For now, however, I still need to sink my teeth into what the strategic review more generally means for Unilever's future trajectory. Where its corporate footprint lies is potentially important from a dividend perspective. Yet where its growth future lies is even more important from a broader investment perspective. There is little doubt, therefore, that I will be watching the news flow from Unilever even more closely than usual in the near future.

Notes

All graphs, tables and t he calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user withoutsound (cropped).

