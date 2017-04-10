DryShips Inc.: SIFNOS Revolver Is Now Unsecured

The spread over LIBOR was increased by 100 bp to 650 and a $2 million restructuring fee is being paid to SIFNOS.

The revolver is now unsecured and the maturity has been extended to 5 years.

DryShips Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) filed a 6-K this morning announcing the restructuring of its SIFNOS revolver. Here are the pertinent points.

The revolver will no longer be secured by all present and future vessels owned by DRYS.

The spread over LIBOR increases 100 bp to 650.

The maturity date is extended five years.

$2 million restructuring fee is paid to SIFNOS.

30% profit share on vessels sold remains in place.

Implications

The extension of the maturity of the SIFNOS debt and the release of all security are critical elements in securing outside debt financing. No entity was going to lend money to DRYS as long as the $200 million SIFNOS loan was due in less than 3 years. The release of all security for all present and future vessels allows any lender to be well over-collateralized on any loan made with DRYS. This is a key element given GE's (NYSE:GE) poor reputation.

This announcement does not guarantee a successful origination of debt but it does clear the path. If DRYS is able to raise debt capital at a reasonable cost, it would relieve to the need to complete some or all of the remaining $188 million of equity capital under its most recent Prospectus Supplement and could potentially have a dramatic impact on the stock price. Analyses of the current equity offering can be found amongst these articles.

