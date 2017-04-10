Treasury ETF TBF: Hedge Against Higher Rates

The Fed is planning to unwind the $4.5 trillion in mortgages and bonds on its balance sheet.

Maybe you should think about unwinding yours.

The current record low interest rates resulted from unprecedented intervention in credit markets with three rounds of so-called "quantitative easing" executed through relentless buying of fixed income instruments by the central bank in the United States, paralleled by similar bond-buying by the European banking authorities.

Global public debt is estimated at about $58 trillion by the Economist, with the United States making up approximately one quarter of the total.

Source: The Economist

The U.S debt comprises about $50,000 of debt per person. Add household debt currently at about 80% of GDP and ask yourself "how will this debt ever be repaid?".

Source: International Monetary Fund, Household Debt to GDP for United States© [HDTGPDUSQ163N], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; April 5, 2017

A second question investors should ask is "if households are already deeply in debt and the Fed seeks to sell $4.5 trillion in fixed income securities, who will buy them?"

It seems obvious that if quantitative easing was responsible for lower interest rates, the opposite must hold true - the Fed selling bonds must lead to higher rates. Higher rates typically lead to lower multiples for equities and, failing higher earnings, to lower stock prices.

We will hear all sorts of arguments from the Fed and from sell-side firms that the process of de-levering the Fed will be a smooth one, executed over time and not disruptive. A good story, well told.

The Fed will try to sell 8% of all sovereign debt existing on earth without disrupting credit markets.

What about the European central bank? As at March 2017, its holdings amounted to over $3 trillion of fixed income securities.

What happens if the European central bank also decides to sell?

The central banks are not the only likely sellers. China has been selling U.S. treasuries to support its currency and that is likely to continue in my opinion.

As I see, it we have at least three mammoth sellers of sovereign debt and a dearth of likely buyers. However smoothly the "de-levering" is executed, it has the potential to turn into a stampede if there is any shock to the global financial system. Such a shock is always possible and in my view even likely with a U.S. president who is mercurial, inexperienced and seems to have a big ego. Disruption of the global trading system to "make America great again" may result in damage to America and to most other countries as well. Threats of military action against North Korea are not stabilizing influences. Eliminating the banking regulations that brought order to the chaos following the Lehman collapse exposes the banking system to the same mismanagement that led to the last crisis.

In my view, investors should take a cautious approach to markets that have reached all-time highs as interest rates have fallen to near all-time lows. The world economy is expanding slowly based on expectations of stability and investor confidence after almost a decade of stock market expansion. This may not be the market top, but it cannot be far from it. Those who buy into stock market tops implicitly buy into the "greater fool" theory of investing - a belief that someone else will pay more than you did.

Good luck with that.

I am 60% in cash and 40% in beaten up resource equities with positive cash flows and little or no debt. These stocks will be hurt in a downturn but will have the capital to take advantage of the opportunities a downturn creates. They will benefit from and not be victims of higher interest rates. They will suffer if commodity prices fall materially but will benefit from the ultimate rebound as capital flees resource plays in such a downturn.

In the great depression, cash was king. Cash may be the best investment of all today.

Investors may also want to find a way to short the market while keeping a lot of dry powder for the eventual correction that seems inevitable.

Aggressive investors might turn to the ETF market. The 20+year short treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF) is a good bet if rates move quickly. Timing is key since the inverse ETF's are designed to decay in value even with the market moving in the direction that should see them rise if there is volatility or the direction is unclear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.