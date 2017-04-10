Market Volatility Bulletin: Bullish Start To A Holiday-Shortened Week

CNBC: 9:05 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are beginning the week on a range-bound note, though with a bull bias in place. At the time of writing, participants have posted overnight lows at 2349.75, and highs at 2359. The VIX has moved back inside the 13-handle, up 4% overnight.

Source: Investing.com

Several potential market movers are on the docket this week, with Fed Chair Yellen at the microphone this afternoon to start. Tuesday and Thursday will bring the JOLTS report and PPI numbers respectively, with weekly crude oil inventories slated for Wednesday. Though US markets will be closed on the 14th for Good Friday, Retail Sales numbers will still be released.

CNBC: Friday Close

Stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed roughly flat in a range-bound Friday to finish out the week. The indexes achieved this performance despite news that broke late Thursday evening of a US air strike on Syrian military assets, in apparent retaliation for a chemical attack earlier in the week; that news was followed up by a lackluster jobs report.

Click here to view our weekend write-up, including commentary on Friday's NFP Jobs report, and a recap of the Atlanta Fed's Q1 GDP report.

As sector performance for last week goes, the S&P was led lower with help from a struggling financial sector (NYSEARCA:XLF), and a consumer discretionary sector (NYSEARCA:XLY) that dropped 0.78%.

Source: SectorSPDR.com

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) stocks attempted to lift overall S&P performance to a positive weekly performance, but ultimately fell flat. Real estate gained 0.70% over the last five days, while the energy sector was up 0.66%.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Shout-Out

Today we give a brief mention to Lance Roberts, for his piece from last Thursday evening: The Unavoidable Pension Crisis. Mr. Roberts discusses the likely consequences that will come from such a large generation heading towards their retirement years.

Additionally, the author makes the argument for much lower return targets for large pension funds, such as those in Houston, Dallas, and Chicago. Even after years of underperforming 7-8% targets, many pension funds are still using those targets in their future projections. Mr. Roberts offers the following as reasons why funds won't lower their return targets, even though it would likely give them the ability to regain solvency, and a higher potential to meet future obligations:

This would require a 40% increase in contributions by plan participants which they simply cannot afford. Given that many plan participants will retire LONG before 2060 there simply isn't enough time to solve the issues, and; The next bear market, as shown, will devastate the plans' abilities to meet future obligations without massive reforms immediately."

Overall, the author believes a huge day of reckoning is on the horizon for pension funds, with huge life implications for many Americans.

Thoughts on Volatility

We head into this week with slightly elevated VIX levels, likely due to some combination of the Syria bombings from Thursday night, and a terrible jobs report on Friday. The market did react to both news events Friday, but not as much as many participants thought was necessary to correctly price in risks. Current spot VIX is sitting around 13.40, with F1 (April) trading at 14.10, and F2 (May) at 13.95.

The chart above shows today's VIX term structure (in black), compared with the term structure from only a week ago (in blue). The biggest change has been on the front-end of the futures curve, with F1-F2 moving into a backwardation that has stuck since roughly Thursday. Also noteworthy is a mild steepening of prices over the middle of the curve.

As we encounter a VIX curve that is beginning to change shape in potentially impactful ways, our concern is that market participants have grown increasingly accustomed to an inflexible VIX market structure. It is quite possible that many volatility participants are unaware of the many shapes the VIX futures curve can take on, given different market environments. Aiming to help solve that issue, occasionally we will point to VIX term structures from the past, providing a bit of context into what can cause the different shapes in futures term structure.

Today we point to a VIX term structure that is essentially the opposite of what many volatility traders have grown used to. Many participants will recognize the date, March 9, 2009, as the day US indexes hit their lows during the financial crisis. Observe the VIX futures term structure is in backwardation throughout the entire curve. Even in Q2 2009, as prospects for the US economy began improving, VIX backwardation held to at least some degree for months.

Though the levels seen during the depths of the financial crisis are ones we are unlikely to see again in the near future, it is important to recognize the possibilities of the shapes that the VIX term structure can take on.

Before we move on to a new trade setup, we'd like to highlight a question asked last Friday by reader Tom Short:

Fund administrators will re-balance XIV on a daily basis, using a mixture of first- and second-month futures in order to maintain a weighted maturity 30-days out. The fund's mandate calls for this rebalancing without regard to current market structure, so XIV longs are unlikely to appreciate this rebalancing given backwardated VIX futures. Rather than adjusting the fund based on current market structure, administrators assume that participants are practicing due diligence, knowing what to expect from the product given different market environments.

Thank you for the question Tom!

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

We discussed the wrap-up on our last trade (modified call spread sale - lost $.75 on the spread when all was said and done) over the weekend.

Before we initiate a new trade, let's have a quick look at vol.

Vol is restive at the one-week mark, trading at an eight. Implied volatility for May12 ATM is very close to the same level as for the one-quarter level (currently 11.1, 11.3). The absolute levels are still quite low here, but vol traders certainly haven't given anything back since the Friday session.

We will attempt to scoop volatility up where it is a little on the cheap side, and sell it where it is currently more expensive (not that it is truly expensive anywhere around here).

Trade End Date: Apr 22

Trade Instrument: ES (e-mini futures contract on S&P 500)

Trade Strategy: hedged call spread purchase

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 10 on initiation)

There appears to be resistance at around 2370 on the S&P. If the market is going to melt up, we do not see it doing so soon. Still, strong earnings reports over the next couple weeks could provide the fodder for a rally, even if it does not hold through.

Furthermore, the fact that bulls were able to hold on so well last week in the wake of the air strikes on Syria, the write-down to Q1 GDP, and the weak jobs number, tells us that at least here as we initiate, bulls are not quite ready to throw in the towel quite yet. The visual from last Friday morning's market action demonstrates this reality.

Finally, we want to pick up vol where it's fairly cheap (to the upside) and sell it where it's a bit more expensive (to the downside). This practice is known as selling 'skew'.

With all this being the case, we buy two call diagonals, and sell an in-the-money call to finance it.

Tactics

The particular legs we will open with are:

Buy two of the Apr28 2380 May5 2410 call diagonal Sell the May5 2340 call

Let's take a look at the payoff diagram:

Source: Interactive Brokers

The solid line shows P&L for varying levels of this trade as of the day of initiation, whereas the dotted line shows the "final" P&L as of the Apr28 expiration when the 2380 calls expire.

We'll discuss the Greeks in greater depth tomorrow. But for now, we will point out that this is a pretty ambitious spread to trade. There is no max loss, whereas the max gain is $1098. Furthermore, at 2353.50 where we initiate this trade, it is not difficult to assert that we are closer to the bottom than the top of the recent trading range.

This spread should give us some interesting points for discussion in the days ahead. For now, we'll simply acknowledge that this is a chunky spread, especially for a baseline sim account with perhaps $50,000 in it.

That's fine. These pieces are educational in nature, and it's not necessarily bad to try out some trades that are a touch on the riskier side, so that you can learn how to deal with them in case you get into trouble. Better to do it early in a sim account!

Mechanics

As can be seen in the visual above, the bid-ask on this spread to open is $21.45-$23.70. Now bear in mind that for any spread above $5, ES options are tradable in quarters; so $21.45 for the ask is the way that IB displays it, but is not a tradable price.

We'd be pretty inclined to open here a touch more aggressively: maybe putting in an order at the high-credit price of $23.50 rather than at the mid of $22.75. This trade has a decent amount of negative delta on it. It is possible that we simply will not get filled, and if that were the case we would modify either the spread (most likely by adjusting strikes) or the price.

If you've read us before, you know that we believe the winds of change are blowing structurally on past trade homeruns such as buy-the-dip or selling VIX on any short-lived spikes. Regardless of how long it takes for these past winners to unwind, two things are true:

It hasn't happened yet. We think many of the causal factors that led to these strategies being such homeruns are diminishing and dare we say even reversing. Regardless, as the past two weeks or so have demonstrated, it is difficult to deny that the old guard still holds the keys. Trading and investing needs to be a combo of looking forward, but also trading the market you have. The economic, monetary, and geopolitical backdrops against which various "big" markets like Treasuries, gold, oil, VIX and S&P trade are pivoting to a world beset by greater uncertainty. We believe the Fed's decision to begin unwinding its balance sheet this year effectively amounts to a "Fed call" - where good economic data simply make the Fed more ambitious in terms of how aggressively it unwinds its $4.5T balance sheet. No major central bank has truly taken out a call on economic activity since at least 2010 in our view (ECB raising rates coming out of the Great Financial Crisis… led to 2011's breakdown). We shall be testing new waters in the months ahead.

Now is a great time to methodically education oneself in preparation for more turbulent times.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.