Proven Way How To Easily Beat The S&P 500 With S&P 500 Low P/E And Low Debt Stocks

More than a year and a half ago, I started a little experiment here on Seeking Alpha. My hypothesis was that a portfolio of S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) companies with a low-price earnings ratio, low debt and a stable, common sense business will easily outperform the S&P 500 over time. In my first article published on September 13, 2015, available here, I used the following criteria:

A company has to be part of the S&P 500.

P/E ratio below 15, if possible to find.

Healthy cash flow that allows dividends and repurchases.

Debt to equity ratio below 1.

A wide moat, a criterion that eliminates financial and insurance stocks as a black swan is always around the corner there.

The application of the above criteria led me to a portfolio consisting of the following stocks: Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), Eaton Corporation Plc. (NYSE: ETN), Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE: WMT) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM). To cut the story short, a year later, my portfolio returned 15.4% while the S&P 500 returned 10.8%.

Figure 1: The first portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 by 460 basis points in one year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On September 11, 2016, I took a look at all the stocks included in the S&P 500 index again and rebalanced the portfolio following the above criteria as many of the above companies had seen their valuations revert to the mean, i.e. stocks had appreciated.

Rebalanced portfolio performance

Only two stocks included in the first portfolio were in the new portfolio as most stocks appreciated or the business model had some long-term issues, think GILD. Despite the change in constituents the new portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 by 746 basis points in only seven months. A detailed article on the second portfolio is available here.

Figure 2: Only two out of seven stocks underperformed the S&P 500.

Source: Author's calculations

The reason behind the outperformance is always the same. As the selected companies are good companies with stable businesses and low debt levels, the market's irrational pricing eventually ends and valuations revert to the mean. On average, the P/E ratios of the selected companies increased 17.87% while the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 increased 9.45% in the analyzed period.

Figure 3: P/E ratios of good companies eventually revert to the mean.

Source: Author's calculations

I do not see why the above exercise can't be repeated, so I will check all the constituents of the S&P 500 and see if I can create a new portfolio of companies with P/E ratios below 15 that will beat the index again.

Diversification is not an issue for the creation of a good value portfolio

In order to provide a better view of how I select S&P 500 outperforming companies, I will describe the process step by step. I think it will give you additional value by showing the complete list of S&P 500 companies with low P/E ratios and debt to equity ratios as you might not agree with my picks or the criteria I use and change the portfolio constituents. (Data as of April 07, 2016 sourced from Morningstar).

Figure 4: The list of 100 S&P 500 companies starting with the lowest P/E, excluding financials (banks & insurance).

Source: Morningstar, author's research

Stocks with low P/E ratios are usually concentrated in one sector as market sentiment regarding growth is what sets the tone for the whole sector no matter how individual companies perform. Out of the above companies the cheapest S&P 500 sector results to be consumer discretionary with IT, industrials, healthcare, financials and consumer staples also present.

Figure 5: Sector distribution of low PE S&P 500 companies.

Source: Morningstar, author's research

The above is another proof that the market is irrational as it likes to paint a complete sector with the same brush. Eventually, the market separates the good from the bad and excellent returns can be achieved.

I will try to include companies from various sectors in the portfolio in order to keep it well diversified and focus on companies that have a P/E ratio below 15 and a debt to equity ratio below 1 as this is what has worked in the past.

The next step is to see what kind of moats and business stability do the remaining stocks offer. To keep it simple, I will look at business stability through constant or lower debt levels, and, if possible, growing earnings with the addition of some simple common sense.

After accounting for the debt to equity ratios and lower than 15 P/E ratios there were 31 companies left to choose from. The list below adds my comment on their moats and business stability.

Figure 6: Final list of companies with 7 portfolio picks in green.

Source: Morningstar, author's research

The new low P/E beating S&P portfolio consists of Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), American Express (NYSE: AXP), Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR), PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) and a company with a P/E ratio slightly higher than 15 but that adds important diversification and lowers recession risks, CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

The rationale behind the selection is pretty simple. I'll shortly explain every stock included into the portfolio.

Corning Inc.

Demand for glass in IT will continue to grow and GLW has shown stability and profitably supplying glass to the major IT producers in the last decade. The dividend is growing and even the CAPE ratio (price earnings ratio that uses 10-year average earnings) is below 15.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

BBBY is a company that has a very low CAPE ratio (10.57) and has shown stability over time, even in 2009. I do not see a reason why this would change in the future. Perhaps there will be slower growth but the profitability should remain. At a P/E ratio of 8.4, it is simply too cheap to pass.

American Express

I know I said no financials but I consider AXP more like a brand than a financial company. Therefore, at a P/E ratio of 13.8, it is extremely cheap especially given the digital partnerships it is making.

Gap Inc. and PVH Corp.

There is increased negativism surrounding anything that has to do with retail and is not Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). However, people are still going to buy clothes and GPS and PVH are going to continue selling them with their usual stable margins creating nice returns for shareholders.

Whirlpool Inc.

WHR has such a low P/E ratio because the market is extremely domestically biased and quickly forgets that the future motor of growth will come from China and especially India where appliances penetration is just at 16%. Buying a stable producer at these prices is bound to outperform the S&P 500 in the long term.

CVS Health

As a well-diversified portfolio should have at least 7 stocks, I find CVS the best addition because healthcare is almost recession proof, the number of elderly people is constantly growing and will keep demand for healthcare high. CVS has had stable margins in a growing environment and will probably continue to do so with various ups and downs.

I believe the above described seven stocks will easily outperform the S&P 500 due to their strong earnings as the market acknowledges that you can't paint a complete sector with the same brush. However, before rushing into buying, I want to mention two concepts that are extremely important when investing in this extremely expensive environment (S&P 500 P/E ratio above 26).

Additional considerations

1. Investing in stocks with a lower than average S&P 500 P/E ratio will not lead to great returns

The average P/E ratio of the selected stocks is 12.84, which implies a long-term return of 7.78% as in the long-term returns are correlated to earnings. Returns will probably be a bit higher due to economic and individual company growth and the 7.8% estimated future yearly return rate is much better than the 3.78% earnings yield the S&P 500 offers but this is still low in my book. The selected portfolio will probably outperform the S&P 500, but it is still risky as we do not know what kind of economic environment is ahead of us.

With a high level of uncertainty, what gives a margin of safety are low price to book values and even lower valuations. Better bargains, alongside better economic growth prospects, can be found in emerging markets, so don't forget to look at stocks globally if your goal is to increase your absolute investment performance and not just relative performance in order to beat the S&P 500.

2. Use the above method to diversify through time

The investing life span of an average person is usually longer than 40 years, but most investors approach diversification from a static perspective, i.e. buying a little bit of everything all the time. Temporal diversification is an investing approach where you diversify over a long period of time by buying the sectors that are cheap at the moment. For example, even Buffett invested into the U.S. airline sector as those stocks were simply too cheap in 2016.

At the beginning of 2016, commodities were extremely cheap and it looks like two momentarily cheap sectors are healthcare and retail. As the price paid is an essential factor for investment returns, it is best to buy on the cheap. In the long run, you will end up with a well-diversified portfolio and higher returns as you bought the stocks when those were cheap.

Conclusion

Buying stocks with lower P/E ratios and low debt shouldn't only increase returns as the market recognizes their value and earnings yield, but it should also give downside protection as those stocks have less room to fall in case of a bear market. Therefore, the above portfolio is one that offers less risk for higher returns. This is possible as the market isn't totally efficient because sentiment has a strong influence on stock prices. Stock price volatility is further accentuated by the mindless passive investing strategies currently prevailing that sell the laggards and buy more of the winners, i.e. buy high sell low.

I strongly believe that long-term returns are correlated to the underlying earnings of the stocks you own. Therefore, for me, the logical thing to do is to buy stocks with low price earnings ratios as those will deliver the highest returns. I think that outperforming the S&P 500 by using such an approach in the last year and a half, twice, is already a good indication that the theory works.

Please let me know in the comments below how many times do we have to outperform the S&P 500 in order for this theory to be regarded as correct or what would your stock picks be. Feel free to go beyond the S&P 500 as this would further increase the value of this value-based approach for our community.