Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Lead Drug Shows 91% Remission In Leukemia With 94% Survival; 100% Response In Rare Blood Disorders

Lead Product: BPX-501

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) is set to present clinical trial data on BPX-501 at the European Hematology Association ("EHA") conference in June. BPX-501 seeks approval for an improved stem cell transplant treatment. I agree, at first blush, it's not so exciting.

This is the part you might find interesting: It is treating patients with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and multiple non-malignant blood disorders (sickle cell disease, thalassemia major, and others). Results are pretty impressive: 91% remission with 95% survival in acute leukemia and 100% response in multiple blood disorders. It's not just good data, but perhaps the best data ever presented in these diseases.

And it gets a little more interesting. None of the trial data reporting disease efficacy has been published. Why? Because treating disease is not a measure of the trial. Trial success is based on demonstrating superiority to a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT): lower adverse events, faster immune reconstitution, and lower mortality. So great results treating the disease are hidden under the radar, at least for now. However, data this significant won't hide long.

I've assembled BLCM trial data on malignant and non-malignant blood disorders treated with BPX-501 from various BLCM presentations. I expect these data to be reported and published very soon - likely at EHA in June - which I believe will be cataclysmic. Here are the current data:

BPX-501 Efficacy Treating Acute Leukemia

BPX-501 is only significant if remission and survival are superior when compared to Leukemia patients treated with hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Historical data (here, here), and a 2015 study suggest BPX-501 survival and remission are far superior and more durable.

Overall Survival Leukemia Pt. BPX-501 vs HSCT

Bellicum BPX-501 91% Remission in 35 Leukemia Patients

Source: Bellicum February 22, 2017, Presentation - Data as of 1/20/2017

Historic Survival: Pediatric ALL/AML Pt. after HSCT

ALL/AML leukemia patients treated by HSCT in the graphs below were in "CR1". CR1 patients have a better prognosis for survival/remission than CR2, who have failed two prior therapies. Approximately two-third of BPX-501 patients were CR2 when treated. CR2 results better than historic survival for CR1 patients are, well, even more significant.

Source: National Marrow Donor Program; data from CIBMTR

BPX-501 Efficacy in Non-Malignant Blood Disorders

Prior to treatment, all patients were dependent on blood transfusion and chelation therapy. After BPX-501, all patients are transfusion and/or chelation-free. Median time to last RBC transfusion was 6.5 days (4-33 days). Median follow-up of 10 months (range: 50 days to 20 months).

Source: Bellicum February 22, 2017, Presentation

Historic Survival Rates

Consider 100% survival of BPX-501 patients vs. historic survival in four different diseases: Thalassemia; SCID; sickle cell, and Wiskott-Aldrich, in the charts noted below:

Source: National Marrow Donor Program; data from CIBMTR

BPX-501 vs. bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) LentiGlobin

bluebird bio has been a darling based in part on Car-T results treating thalassemia and Wiskott-Aldrich. However, BLCM clinical data is significantly better than BLUE treating these same diseases. The two charts below overlay clinical trial results of BLCM vs. BLUE treating thalassemia and Wiskott-Aldrich.

BLCM (BPX-501) vs. BLUE (LV) in Wiskott-Aldrich

Source: Guggenheim Securities presentation 2017

BPX-501 Market Approval

The European Medicines Agency is the regulator for EU marketing approval. BLCM reports the EMA provided the following guidance for marketing approval:

Treat an additional 40 patients (currently enrolling), and then assemble these new data with existing (retrospective) data to compare with historic MUD data (Matched Unrelated Donor HSTC).

Meet/exceed MUD data for safety/adverse events/treatment related mortality.

Meet/exceed MUD data for GvHD, (Graft-versus-host disease).

Current data easily meet and far exceed all study endpoints.

From a numbers perspective, it would be difficult for the 40 additional patients to dilute the current 122 patient data set so sufficiently to derail EU marketing approval, particularly given the consistency and age of BPX-501 historical data, some of which goes back to December 2014. Treatment related mortality (TRM) is key in marketing approval. Note TRM is 0% at 100 days; 1.6% at 180 days and 2.8% at one year target: mid '18 EMA market approval filing.

Source: Bellicum February 22, 2017, Presentation

Source: Bellicum March 15, 2017, Presentation

Malignant and Non-Malignant Combined Safety Data

122 patients treated with BPX-501 (as of January 20, 2017)

91 patients with >100-day follow-up (as of January 20, 2017)

Transplant related mortality at one year 2.8% vs. >20% historical

Six-month overall survival 97.2% vs. historical 80%

Acute GvHD 2.4%vs 14-16%

Shorter hospitalization

Source: Bellicum February 22, 2017, Presentation

Bellicum Study Design

The brilliance of the BPX-501 study design - EU marketing approval does not depend on a lengthy, multi-year study to determine durable remission in leukemia. It does not need to cure cancer or four different blood disorders. The study seeks approval as an improved stem cell transplant. One study, labeling for multiple diseases.

The Need

As many as 70% of patients with blood cancers or inherited blood disorders don't have a gene matched transplant donor. Delays in transplant (often months) correspond directly to higher mortality. Bellicum's BPX-501 solves this problem allowing 1/2 matched donors to safely supply the transplant (typically mother/father/siblings). 1/2 match donors ("haploidentical") were previously avoided due to high (>20%) transplant related mortality caused by GvHD.

BPX-501 patients are transplanted with 1/2 matched donor stem cells, where the T cells have been removed. Several days later, Bellicum's genetically modified BPX-501 T cells are administered to the patient. These cells include a genetic safety switch to destroy the BPX-501 T cells should they trigger GvHD. BPX-501 clinical data suggest it has solved GvHD mortality issues in 1/2 matched transplants.

Clinical results demonstrate a new level of safety (at six month 2.8% transplant related mortality vs. historic >20% mortality), a new level of efficacy treating ALL and AML, complete responses in non-malignant blood disorders, lower incidence of acute GvHD, and substantial improvements in survival (see data above). If these data persist for six months in the final 40 patients (currently enrolling), BPX-501 will become the new standard of care in stem cell transplant for patients without a matched donor. A much bigger market than ALL or AML alone. With a much simpler six-month regulatory hurdle for approval.

Source: Bellicum March 15, 2017, Presentation

BPX-501 Summary:

BPX-501 is a de-risked asset with impressive, maturing data treating blood cancers & multiple blood disorders.

BPX-501 originated at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Stem cell transplantation was pioneered here and recognized with a Nobel Prize for that achievement.

BLCM data have never been reported as a headline, but certainly will be soon.

BLCM clinical trial strategy targets approval for stem cell transplant with the objective of a broad-label-approval to treat malignant and nonmalignant blood disorders.

BLCM largest shareholder is Baker Brothers, considered the best/most successful biotech investors in the world (15.3% stake, adding shares March 28, 2017).

Balance Sheet

The BLCM balance sheet ($160.9mm in cash, $20mm debt, $60mm raise 3/30/17), is sufficiently strong to support operations through 2018.

Trial Failure Risks

Ordinarily, clinical trials fail due to poor efficacy, excess toxicity, adverse events (GvHD) or mortality. Here, there is no risk of "disease efficacy failure". Treating disease is not a measure of the trial. Leukemia relapse and mortality will not affect approval. Only "treatment-related mortality", which at 2.8%, is significantly lower than the 20% norm. The BPX-501 suicide switch has proven a silver bullet for controlling GvHD:

Source: Bellicum March 15, 2017, Presentation

BLCM marketing approval for BPX-501 will provide revenue to support the remaining BLCM Car-T/TCR pipeline, without dilution from further equity offerings. I won't play the forward earnings game, although I will say they could reasonably earn more than $15/share from BPX-501 alone ($450mm/yr).

As a short side investor, it is rare for me to pound the table on a long idea. The last long I really liked was Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) $24.15-29.50 as Car-T was emerging to the public markets. I believe BLCM to be more compelling than KITE at $24. Buying here at $12, up to $18, and hold long through 2018. Likelihood of marketing approval, 9/10; likelihood of earnings exceeding $10/share from BPX-501, 9/10. Likelihood of Car-T players buying BLCM for their Car-T safety switch? Consider: a suitor pays $50/share for BLCM - and BPX-501 revenue pays off the entire purchase. Thus, the BLCM Car-T safety switch and pipeline are free.

Source: Bellicum March 15, 2017, Presentation

Near-Term Catalysts:

BLCM Q1 Conference Call - April (date TBA) - BPX-501, 601, 701 Data Update

Updates to EMA approval

Updates to US FDA trials

June EHA Annual Conference - BPX-501 data release (detailed results by disease category)

I am planning a Part 2, which will discuss the remaining very impressive BLCM pipeline and Car-T program, including BPX-601 (Car-T treating pancreatic cancer (four patients enrolled/dosed first patient February 22). Part 2 will also include clinical data on BLCM complete remission in solid tumors.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this report should be considered a recommendation to buy or sell only personal opinion. Do your own due diligence before investing in anything.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.