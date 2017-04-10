33 Safer Dividend Champion Dogs Also Put McGrath RentCorp As April Top Gainer

Analyst one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" Champions stocks projected 97.89% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

Five Champions were discarded in this "safer" screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Champion stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/5/17 to further reinforce their financial credentials.

33 of 55 Dividend Champions (25 or more annual dividend hikes) showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 4/5/17. Those 33 were tagged "safer".

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

Safer April Champion Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Champion Index members listed as of 3/31/17 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 4/5/17 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top ten represented five of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Nine Sectors Represented On The 33 "Safer" Champion List

Nine Morningstar sectors were represented by the set of 33 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of April 5. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Communication Services (2); Consumer Defensive (6); Financial Services (11); Industrials (3); Utilities (1); Consumer Cyclical (6); Basic Materials (2); Healthcare (1); Technology (1); Energy (0); Real Estate (0).

Top ten Champion "safer" dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of April 5 represented the first five sectors on the list above.

Chmpions With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 55 Champion stocks from which the 33 "Safer" ones were sorted. You see grouped below the list of 33 that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success however is easily adjusted by a careless, profligate, or tightwad board of directors promoting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Cast A 3.05% 1 yr. Average Upside and 4.42% Net Gain From Top 30 "Safer" Champion Stocks

Dogs on the "Safer" Champion stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 5, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 2.3% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten April Champion "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 2.5% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Allege Top Ten Champion "Safer" Dog Stocks Could Net 5.5% to 31.9% Gains By April, 2018

Four of the ten top "safe" dividend Champion dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 40% accurate.

The ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) netted $319.42 per estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Old Republic Intl (ORI) netted $163.86 based on estimates from twoanalysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Target (TGT) netted $153.46 based on a target price from thirty analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Nucor (NUE) netted $137.20 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% more than the market as a whole.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD) netted $123.89 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-one analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Genuine Parts (GPC) netted $71.99, based on dividends plus guesses from 14 analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Bemis (BMS) netted $63.51 based on target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole

United Bankshares (UBSI) netted $57.98 based on dividends pluso price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo (PEP) netted $56.56 based on target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole

Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) netted $54.67 based on dividends and the median price estimate from thirty-seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 12% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" Champion dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (5): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated Four "Safer" Champion Dogs To Lose 4.89% To 12% By April, 2018

Four probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Erie Indemnity (ERIE) projected a loss of $48.86 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) projected a loss of $53.24 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Northwest Natural (NWN) projected a loss of $80.25 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% less than the market as a whole.

Mercury General (MCY) projected a loss of $120.89 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 7.6% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four "safer" dividend Champion dog stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Found Huge Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Champions

Ten "Safer" Champions firms with the biggest yields April 5 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Champion Dogs, To Deliver 11.72% VS. (6) 5.82% Net Gains from All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Contender pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 97.89% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced "safer" dividend Champion dog, McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) showed the best net gain of 31.94% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Champion dogs as of April 5 were:Old Republic Intl (ORI); Eagle Financial Services (OTCQX:EFSI); McGrath RentCorp; United Bankshares (UBSI); AT&T (T), with prices ranging from $20.07 to $41.51.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Champiion dogs as of April 5 were: Target (TGT); Mercury General (MCY); Northwest Natural (NWN); Emerson Electric (EMR); Universal (UVV) with prices ranging from $52.75 to $70.15.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Champions dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

