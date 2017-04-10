The Wheels On The Bus Go Round-'n-Round, And Gold Remains Just A Passenger On The Market Bus

Trading in gold requires that both eyes be trained on the markets that drive the price of gold.

We show that gold correlates very strongly with markets that are huge compared to that of gold.

Gold does not drive markets, it is simply a passenger on the market bus. Gold goes wherever the truly big markets; Treasuries, the dollar, the USD/JPY ratio, and inflation, decide to take it. In this piece, we will demonstrate the exceptionally strong correlation between these four markets and the price of gold.

Treasury Bond Rates

The chart below shows the negative correlation between gold and the 30-year T-bond rate. The current correlation sits at -0.95, while the average is -0.65.

The 10-year T-bond rate, and 2-year T-bond rate demonstrate similarly strong negative correlations (charts below).

The Dollar

Treasury rates, in turn, affect the U.S. dollar, so it should come as no surprise that the price of gold correlates with the dollar . The gold-dollar correlation stands at -0.75, with the average sitting at -0.47 (chart below).

USD/JPY FOREX Pair

The price of gold also correlates strongly with the USD/JPY ratio. Currently, the correlation sits at -0.90.

Inflation

The Pring Inflation index is an independently gathered index of inflation that does not rely on government reports ((which many investors do not trust)). Gold correlates positively and strongly with this measure of inflation (chart below).

In Conclusion:

Despite the wide-spread belief that the gold price is heavily manipulated, the fact remains that movements in the price of gold are very closely tied to the movements of markets which are orders of magnitude bigger than the gold market. So to say that gold is a manipulated market is like saying that the 'tail wags the dog'.

If or when the gold market is manipulated, it would be because the interest rate markets are being manipulated (which they often are) and gold is reacting like a passenger on a bus--going wherever the bus driver takes it.

If you are going to trade in gold, you better have both eyes on the driver.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.