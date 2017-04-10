Improving U.S. Stats Hint On Gold Price Reversal

Since the beginning of 2017, gold has risen in value by approximately 100 dollars from 1,150 to 1,250. This is a striking contrast to the gold performance at the end of 2016, when after Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential elections, it slumped by more than 200 dollars from 1,335 to 1,135 just in 36 days. Now, it is approaching a key technical level around 1,280 dollars per troy ounce, where we will see a reaction, which will have long-term applications for the future gold price direction.

Source: www.tradingview.com

This level is crucial for gold performance this year since it represents an upper boundary of the long-term descending trend channel of the gold bubble's blow-off phase. If it will be broken to the upside, we will see a huge buying momentum, signifying higher gold prices in 2017. If it rebounds off this level, gold will head to the south. Let's examine the current fundamental picture of the gold market and assess key macroeconomic indicators of the U.S. and global economy.

The primary driver of gold prices is a relative performance of the U.S. and global economy. The stronger the U.S. economy is, the weaker the gold prices are and vice versa. The relative performance of the U.S. and the global economy also depends on a delta between them. The greater delta between the U.S. economy and the rest of the world generally leads to the higher volatility in gold prices. So, to see a solid upside price breakout of the descending trend channel, we need a much stronger performance of the global economy as compared to the US. To see a decline in gold prices off that level, we need a stronger performance of the US economy as compared to the rest of the world.

Indicator U.S. Euro area China Japan Global economy mark Leading indicators Manufacturing PMI 53.3 (+3) 56.2 (+6) 51.2 (+1) 52.4 (+2) +3 Services PMI 52.8 (+2) 56.0 (+6) 52.2 (+2) 52.9 (+2) +3 Consumer Confidence 125.6 (+8) -5 (+5) 112.6 (+6) 43.9 (+5) +5 Subtotal +13 +11 Coincident indicators CPI y/y 2.7 (+2) 1.5 (+1) 0.8 (0) 0.3 (0) 0 PPI y/y 2.2 (+2) 4.5 (+4) 7.8 (+7) 1 (+1) +4 Unemployment, % 4.5 (+7) 9.5 (+2) 4.02 (+7) 2.8 (+9) +6 Subtotal +9 +10

Source: Author's calculations using tradingeconomics.com

So, what are we seeing right now on the chart? Coincident indicators prove that currently the global economy outperforms the U.S. economy, therefore, theoretically we should see rising gold prices. However, in the future, the balance between the U.S. economy and the rest of the world should change, leading to the decrease in gold prices. A delta between the coincident and leading indicators is increasing; therefore, we should probably see a slightly steeper decrease in gold prices.

Another important outcome from our fundamental analysis is that we do not see a great divergence between the global and U.S. economy right now, therefore, there is no fundamental predisposition to a strong gold price breakout to the upside. Thus, around $1,280/oz we should see a gold price reversal.

