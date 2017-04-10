Strong Hopes For Tencent And 3 Other Investment Themes In My Portfolio

Since my start as a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha, I have authored 550 articles over the past 5 years. Over that time period, I have specialized on reporting on small-cap and poorly followed companies that have lacked much coverage here on Seeking Alpha. As of today, TipRanks currently rates me as #27 out of 5,928 bloggers based on my success rate of 67% and an average 12.4% return measured over a 1-year period. I write this article to give my readers a more comprehensive view of my portfolio compared trying to decipher it through the individual snippets found in dedicated articles based on a particular company.

Investment themes play an important role for investors looking to position their portfolio into dedicated channels of growth. It is by identifying these macro picture concepts that one can select companies that are most apt to partaking in them. In this article I want to focus on the four investment themes that are prevalent throughout my portfolio. The following is a glance at my top 20 positions as of April 7 and their respective percentage to my net investment value. For the sake of simplicity, I have combined Naspers (NPSNY) with Tencent (TCEHY) and Yahoo (YHOO) with Softbank (SFTBY) for the intended purpose of gaining indirect exposure to Tencent and Alibaba (BABA) respectively.

Portfolio Rank % of Portfolio Company Name Industry 1 8.32% Cogint (COGT) Data Fusion / Advertising 2 7.86% Biglari Holdings (BH) Holdings Company 3 7.35% Naspers / Tencent China Gaming / Social Media Platform 4 5.83% Retail Food Group Australian Restaurants 5 5.15% TravelSky Technologies (TSYHY) China Aviation 6 4.96% Yahoo / Softbank China Online Commerce 7 4.55% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) REIT - Infrastructure 8 3.73% Alphabet (GOOGL) Online Search 9 2.91% Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Market Exchanges 10 2.72% DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Oil Tankers 11 2.71% Teradyne (TER) Device Testing/ Cobots 12 2.59% Microsoft (MSFT) Software / Business Solutions 13 2.44% Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Holdings Company 14 2.38% Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Biodiesel 15 2.36% NetEase (NTES) China Gaming 16 2.26% Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Vertically-Integrated Conglomerate 17 2.24% Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) REIT - Hospitality 18 2.01% Allergan plc (AGN) Drugs 19 1.98% HCA Holdings Inc. (HCA) Hospitals 20 1.96% Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) REIT - Farmland

Although it may not be easily visualized, the following are four key themes that I have been targeting in the development of this portfolio. These themes are intended to provide me with access to future growth, but they are also intended to balance out my portfolio through diversification, stable income, and a diverse range of comparative advantages.

China's existing market leaders will face limited competition. Data is everything going forward. The future in automation is here. The holdings company advantage.

Investing in China's Market Leaders

China has developed in a way that market leadership can endure without much threat from foreign competition. Apart from claiming a meaningful portion of the world's population, the country has undergone a rapid growth in development. As the country becomes more consumer-oriented, China's maturation has unlocked massive growth opportunities for those positioned correctly. One such company that has exploited this trend in order to create an unrivaled innovation is a company named Tencent. Although widely unknown to American audiences, investors need to understand that Tencent has begun to a meaningful role in the everyday lives Chinese citizens.

While the company has thus far grown on the back of its gaming leadership, it is Tencent's social media platforms which appear the most promising. They have a unique stickiness on the Chinese population due to the fact that the company has integrated so much functionality into the user experience. It has become the user's communication platform, shopping platform, gaming platform, payment platform, news platform, and offline interaction platform all in a single app. Combined monthly active users increased 28% in the last quarter to 889 million.

Unlike in America where Facebook (FB) has been confined to a communication platform geared towards advertisers, Tencent's WeChat platform extends far deeper into becoming a portal used for online-to-offline commerce transactions as well. In a country where e-mail communication and credit cards have not permeated as fast as they have in Western nations, Tencent's platform has grown to become a deeply entrenched alternative. Users actively pay hospital bills, hail taxis, order food delivery service, and send money to peers without ever leaving the platform. One of the earliest investors in Tencent was Naspers, a South African media giant who's 34% stake in Tencent is currently valued more than the company's own market capitalization.

Deep entrenchment can also be seen in other areas of China's economy. One of the reasons I'm invested in TravelSky Technology Limited is because the company handles a part of every transaction in China's aviation industry. The company handles ticketing, clearing, accounting, and settlement services for the entire industry inside of China. In part owned by the domestic airlines themselves, TravelSky is poised for ongoing growth as the airlines continue to grow with a rising middle class in China. Because of its unrivaled industry dominance, the company offers investors an indirect growth opportunity as the company's revenue rises with increased air travel.

Overall, the benefit of investing in China's market leaders is the fact that their dominance often goes unchallenged due to weak antitrust laws or due to the control of state-owned enterprises. As a result of this, entrenched market leaders often have free reign to grow into meaningful conglomerates in one of the world's fastest growing economies. In some cases, such as that found in Tencent, such unrivaled competition can even allow for a company to develop an innovative product that far surpasses the capabilities of Western comparisons.

Why Data Matters

As the world becomes more digitized and computing power becomes ever more sophisticated, proprietary data becomes increasingly more important as the life blood for business insight. Companies that are therefore in control of or who are acquiring key data assets now are the most prone to having a comparative advantage going forward. This is particularly true when we consider machine learning and the emergence of artificial intelligence that allows for in-depth analysis of information on an unprecedented scale.

It is for this reason I want to be best positioned in companies specializing in unique information. Alphabet is an obvious start with its unique data archive of worldwide search results. Yet a more surprising name that I'm interested in is a small-cap company named Cogint . The company is an unknown opportunity in its ability to collect real-time consumer insights on a massive scale. Despite its small size, Cogint generates over 7 million consumer insights daily and already maintains a consumer profile for 130 million people in the United States. What really impresses me most about the company is that its founders are some of the pioneers in a niche sector of Big Data Analytics known as Data Fusion. Data Fusion allows for the extraction of unique insights on a massive scale through disparate data sources. Such results would not be possible through an analysis of the individual data sources on their own. At least when it comes to advertising spend, the company's ability to link online and offline data to reveal real identities and consumer profiles also makes their platform one of the most valuable in my mind to emerge since the arrival of Facebook.

Data is the new gold in the Information Age, however, and its importance is only beginning to be understood. It is for this reason that I am also invested in Intercontintental Exchange , which controls the New York Stock Exchange. The company is increasingly on the prowl for marketable data as witnessed by its latest acquisition of Interactive Data Holdings Corp. Interactive Data provides key financial market data which allows some institutions to price some of the more difficult over-the-counter products which may not be easy to value. Proprietary access to unique financial data places Intercontinental Exchange in a key position to grow for decades to come.

Another emerging leader in data comes from an unlikely company found in Microsoft . As the company positions itself as a solutions service provider based on the Cloud, it's ability to glean insight should only continue to accrue. Combined with its latest acquisition of LinkedIn, and additional data mining opportunities expand further into the world of people and business. The same might be said of its gaming division and future revolving around augmented reality, areas that are likely provide more insight than what might initially be considered.

Ultimately, while data may be everywhere and unique to the companies that specialize in them, my focus on Big Data comes down to whether such data can be marketable in the future. Companies that focus on the Internet of Things or who own proprietary assets used in everyday life may prove to be the best positioned in this field. These companies may be able to offer insights that are more tightly connected to the consumer's habits, which can help lead to better sales throughout the world of business. This is particularly true as data begins to be collected on many aspects of our everyday lives.

The Robots Are Already Here

Automation is often perceived as a robot taking a man's job in the factory. While this may be true, it often overlooks the fact that many facets of production are already being automated using software. Technology in particular is already improving efficiencies which helps to reduce costs and automate processes. For this reason, my portfolio is increasingly being geared towards technology which is likely to gain increasing value whereas other industry sectors may face declines.

We are already beginning to see this when we take a look declining conventional retail stores today which is facing increasing competition to online retail from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and even from large chains such as Wal-Mart (WMT) who are trying to bolster their digital presence. A look at my Top 20 already indicates many companies in my portfolio can fit into this technology-centric landscape: Cogint, Tencent, TravelSky, Alibaba, Google, Intercontinental Exchange, Teradyne , Microsoft, and Netease are all names that dabble in software on some level. With 9 out of 20 names geared towards technology, I am looking to maintain biased exposure towards it without jeopardizing practical diversification.

However, when it comes to actual robotic automation, one such company that investors might wish to consider is Teradyne. Teradyne develops and supports automatic test equipment around the world used in particular to test semiconductor devices. As a market leader in this field with limited competition, the company is able to maintain a relatively stable cash flow operation from which it can support its growth initiatives. Yet where this company gets interesting is in how Teradyne has shifted to become a leader in collaborative robots, also known as cobots.

While industrial robotics is not a new field given its dominance by large companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB), Fanuc Corp (FANUY), and etc., smaller cobots are capable of working alongside humans without the need for expensive safety measures. The smaller loads they handle help to automate routine functions that may have required a human presence. It is also a niche sector that is rapidly growing. When Teradyne acquired Universal Robots in 2015, it made the company a leader in this budding industry with a greater than 50% market share. Teradyne also expects for Universal Robots to see sales growth in excess of 50% for several years. Recently, an analyst from Citigroup even suggested that the cobot market could exceed $1.5 billion by 2020, more than 50% higher than Teradyne's own projection.

The Benefit of Holdings Companies

Everyone wishes they can invest like Warren Buffet, but few companies have actually attempted to model their businesses around a similar mold. Yet the well-known success of Warren Buffet may prove to be distracting to the real advantage behind why his holdings company model has such a long history of outperformance. In particular, what made Berkshire Hathaway such a superb company was its innate comparable advantage found in exploiting insurance float and in identifying exploitable efficiencies.

Exploiting insurance float refers to the concept of using otherwise idle deposited funds from insurance contracts for the purposes of seed capital invested elsewhere before having that capital redistributed back to policy holders. As a result of insurance float, Berkshire Hathaway has grown to be a financial powerhouse that has a large amount of access to interest-free capital every year. This provides an inherent advantage for a company when it comes to financial flexibility, particularly when it comes to investing into more permanent capital found in the many businesses now operating as subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway.

For myself, investments in holdings companies represent an easy way to invest into asset diversification for safety while also maintaining an investment in advantaged efficiencies. For example, one reason that I like Biglari Holdings was the fact that it was able to offset its gains in Shake n Stake with its losses in Maxim while it was growing Maxim to become profitable. As a result of this, the holdings company reduced tax expenses that it would otherwise have had to incur despite the unrelated nature of the two businesses. Such efficiencies and tax shelters remain representative of why holdings companies continue to benefit in several ways behind that scenes that a low-cost market fund may not be able to embrace.

Although not all represented in my Top 20, several holdings companies that I like are Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Biglari Holdings Inc., Fosun International Limited (FOSUF), and Markel Corporation (MKL). Each of these companies maintains access to insurance companies and have various unique asset exposures of their own. For me, stability is the key here. As markets become less stable, I'll be adding more capital to holding companies and reducing exposure elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

Identifying investment themes is an important part of every investor's regimen. Without a broad understanding of where the world is headed, it would be far too presumptuous to believe that the investments that have performed well in the past will continue to do so going forward. Looking ahead, investors should try to identify secular growth trends and respect investments that operate under niche competitive advantages.

For myself, the key thought is to become ever more tied to what is growing in importance on a global scale. In particular, Asia is becoming an important economic realm and China's market leaders today have carved wide moats around their niche sectors. Unique data assets have grown exponentially in their importance and the marketability of that data only looks even more promising going forward in light of increasing technological breakthroughs. Automation has already begun to displace conventional industries, and software-based platforms continue to provide cost-saving efficiencies and operate on an unprecedented scale. Finally, maintaining a margin of safety with broad diversification found in advantaged holdings companies provides a foot in the door for ongoing intrinsic value generation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COGT, BH, NPSNY, TCEHY, TSYHY, YHOO, SFTBY, HASI, GOOGL, GOOG, ICE, DHT, TER, MSFT, BRK.B, REGI, NTES, SEB, HT, AGN, HCA, FPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long ASX: RFG (Retail Food Group)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.