Boeing March Order And Delivery Report: Orders For Boeing 777

March showed some recovery in order inflow, but 2017 is going to be another tough year to accumulate orders.

In 2016, I covered orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) with monthly reports. In 2017, I will continue this coverage as it gives somewhat of an idea of current performance as well as ability for the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that the order inflow is an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will have a look at the orders and deliveries for the month of March. The February report can be found here.

Source: Boeing.com.

Orders

Figure 1: Orders March 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

March was a good month for Boeing, where order inflow increased as expected after a naturally weak start of the year. Naturally, the first months of the new year are slow since jet makers try to finalize orders before the end of the year, leaving only a handful of orders to be finalized in first month of the subsequent year.

Whereas Boeing secured 43 orders in February 2017, the jet maker secured 147 orders in March 2017. With 13 wide body orders and 134 narrow body orders, the orders were split roughly 1-to-9:

A business jet customer ordered 2 BBJ2 aircraft. The BBJ2 aircraft is a Boeing 737-800 derivative. Possibly, the Polish government has placed this order to serve as VIP government aircraft.

The United States Navy and Indian Navy ordered 21 Boeing 737-800A aircraft. The Indian Navy will take delivery of 4 airframes, the remaining 17 are for the US Navy.

Four unidentified customers ordered a total of 85 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. One of these unidentified customers is BOC Aviation, which sent out a statement on the 21 st of March that it reached a sales agreement for the purchase of 13 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The date, order type and size exactly match an unidentified order in the March order book.

of March that it reached a sales agreement for the purchase of 13 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The date, order type and size exactly match an unidentified order in the March order book. An unidentified customer ordered 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

A second unidentified customer ordered 10 Boeing 737-900ER aircraft.

Boeing received 1 order for a Boeing 747-8I, but also received 3 cancellations so not a lot changes here since some of the cancellations were widely anticipated.

Boeing booked 4 orders for the Boeing 787-8 from an unidentified customer.

Another unidentified customer ordered 8 Boeing 777-300ER airframes.

Cancellations increased from 11 to 28, reflecting Boeing 747-8 and Boeing 737 cancellations.

March was a good month for Boeing, booking the highest order inflow year to date. Year-over-year order inflow grew by 102 units.

With 147 orders in March 2017, order inflow was significantly higher than the 3-year average of 82 orders in March and the 5-year average of 67 orders.

Year to date, Boeing booked 226 orders versus 78 orders in 2016. Boeing definitely started the year stronger than last year, but this is no guarantee for a higher order tally by year-end. Also, the year-to-date averages signal above average order inflow with 155 and 218 orders for the three- and five-year averages, respectively.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries March 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Boeing delivered 748 aircraft, slightly less compared to its record breaking year in 2015. For 2017, Boeing aims to deliver between 760 and 765 aircraft which is more or less in line with the deliveries in 2015.

In February, Boeing delivered 74 aircraft divided between 27 wide bodies and 47 narrow bodies:

Boeing delivered a single Boeing 747-8F to Silk Way Airlines.

Boeing delivered a single 767 Freighter to FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

Boeing delivered 14 Boeing 777 aircraft, twice as much as the current production rate.

Boeing 787 deliveries were 1 unit lower than expected.

Deliveries for the Boeing 737 were higher compared to the production rate of 42 aircraft per month, after 2 months of lower than expected deliveries (on average).

Year-over-year deliveries increased by 3 units, which can be attributed to the higher number of deliveries for all aircraft programs slightly offset by lower Dreamliner deliveries. As expected, the weak delivery volumes in the previous 2 months for the Boeing 777 reflected delivery schedules rather than a lower production rate.

Book-to-Bill Ratio

For the full year, Boeing expects orders to roughly trace last year's order inflow, which would indicate 660 net orders or a book-to-bill ratio of .86. In March, this ratio was 1.99, which means that Boeing booked twice as many orders than its output during the month. Despite this being a strong sign, I am awaiting order news from the Paris Air Show that will be hosted later this year.

Customer Spotlight

Source: Boeing.com.

In this month's customer spotlight, we have Silk Way Airlines. The airline was founded in 2001 and commenced operations in October 2001. Based in Baku (Azerbaijan), the cargo airline has a total of 24 destinations - 18 in Asia and 6 in Europe.

The airline has a fleet of 19 aircraft, 7 Ilyushin II-76TD aircraft, 3 Antonov An-12BKs, 2 Boeing 767-300Fs, 3 Boeing 747-400Fs and 4 Boeing 747-8Fs. The airline also has an unfilled order with Boeing for the Boeing 747-8F and has ordered 10 Antonov An-178 aircraft

Conclusion

Drawing any conclusions based on this month's orders and deliveries is not possible. One thing that will hold for 2017 as much as it did for 2016 is that it will be another tough year on the aircraft market, where wide body aircraft orders will be under pressure.

In March, however, there was some recovery, but it remains to be seen whether this recovery goes at the expense of any order announcements at the Paris Air Show. To make 2017 comparable to 2016 or even better in terms of orders, Boeing really will need 1 or 2 months more with strong order inflow.

Author's note: Join the AeroAnalysis premium service at a 10% discount or try the free 14-day trial. If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page, next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.