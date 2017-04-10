VXX: Capitalize On A Possible Surge In Volatility

The Bottom Line and How to Capitalize on Possible Surge in Volatility.

S&P's Extremely high Valuations and what appear to be Deteriorating Technical Indicators seem to imply that a Correction is very possible in the near future.

Volatility could spike big in May, as seasonal, political, fundamental, technical, and geopolitical forces combine to create a perfect storm of uncertainty.

The iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) a popular ETN which tracks the price of forward looking VIX options, also known as Wall Street's fear index, has been extremely subdued since the election, as accommodative FED policy, hopes for future tax cuts, and infrastructure spending have brought an unprecedented period of calm into the markets. However, recent developments concerning increasingly tense geopolitical events, questions regarding the implementation of Trump's tax and infrastructure proposals, and a tightening monetary environment could produce a surge in the VIX and subsequently in VXX in the very near future.

Option Traders Betting Big on Volatility Spike in May

Some prominent traders are placing big bets on a major surge in volatility in the coming months. For example, a mysterious options trader known as 50 Cent, due to his strategy of purchasing huge numbers of 50 cent VIX call options purchased nearly $2.5 million worth of the VIX May 21-strike calls. This is logical due to the recent build up in uncertainty and might also have to do with the "sell in May and go away" phenomenon.

Gridlock in Washington Appears More & More Likely

Trump's inability to pass his healthcare bill infers that passing massive tax breaks for corporations as well as introducing expensive infrastructure projects may be more challenging than previously assessed. Markets have priced in these developments as certainties and now that opinions are beginning to shift, major market averages are showing signs of a potential correction beginning to occur, which would send Volatility skyrocketing.

Geopolitical Factors Likely to Contribute to Spike in Volatility

Recent strikes in Syria have put serious strain on what were thought to be mending Russia relations. Furthermore, the Presidents recent decision to send a massive navy strike force towards North Korea in response to the rogue nation's nuclear threat will undoubtedly create further tensions with China, and has the potential to destabilize the entire Asia Pacific region.

S&P Greatly Overvalued by Many Metrics

The S&P's earnings multiples are not simply overvalued at this point, but are approaching bubble territory.

Technical Picture

S&P and other major market averages losing momentum and appear to be entering a long-awaited correction period which should send the VIX and shares of VXX skyrocketing. The S&P chart is clearly illustrating a major loss in momentum since it hit an all time high of 2,400 on March 1st. Since then, the index is in the process of putting in a second lower high, while the RSI, CCI, full stochastic, and up volume decreases are all pointing towards a potential downturn. Charts of other major indexes are portraying a similarly damaging image.

Dow Looks to be Loosing Momentum, Similar to S&P



Nasdaq Appears to be in the Process of Making a Double Top Here



VXX's Very Atypical Move Last Friday

Last Friday as the S&P closed out the day basically flat, the VIX and VXX both surged by more than 3.5%. Sure, part of this move may be attributed to the missile strikes in Syria. However, those who follow the VIX, VXX and their relation with the S&P closely understand that such a noticeable divergence may be implying a much greater surge is possible. In fact, I observed a similar divergence in the weeks leading up to Brexit after which VXX skyrocketed approximately 30% in 5 trading sessions. In addition, record inflows of buying volume have been observed in VXX and other VIX related products.

VXX Appears to be Forming a Short Term Bottom



(stockcharts.com)

The Bottom Line and How to Capitalize on Possible Surge in Volatility

There are several lucrative ways to capitalize on the potential upcoming rise in volatility. Purchasing VIX futures, and ETNs such as VXX and the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) at the right time could provide stellar returns. Furthermore, for those traders seeking more alpha buying 80 cent VXX $20 May 26th call options could be an amazing opportunity to make 1000's % in returns in a very short time frame. Trading such instruments can also be used as an effective hedging strategy, to help protect returns of long positions in times of market turbulence.

However, as with all options, if the position goes against you in a big way, your option investment could turn to zero. Nevertheless, based on the numerous factors presented in this study we are expecting a big spike in volatility to occur in the near future. In addition, a great follow up strategy would be to short volatility after a big spike, but that is a discussion for another article.

It is important to mention that VXX just like any leveraged ETN degrades over time, especially in a calm market environment, and is meant to be used strictly as a short-term trading vehicle and not a long-term investment. Having said that, it does have the tendency to deliver enormous results in very short periods of time if time right.

Victor Dergunov, MBA

CEO Albright Investment Group

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXX CALL OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.