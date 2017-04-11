Up And Away: 2017 Is A Winner (So Far)

My suggestion going forward: hold a portfolio that is balanced, properly risk-diversified and positioned to perform relatively well in any economic environment.

If you invest in almost any major asset class, you are probably very happy about the performance of your portfolio so far this year.

The first quarter of 2017 is over. If you are an investor in almost any major asset class, you are probably smiling ear-to-ear about the performance of your portfolio so far this year. One had to try really hard to end 1Q17 in the red.

Today, I take a quick look at how stocks, bonds, gold and diversified commodities have performed in 1Q17, using large and liquid ETFs or ETNs as my proxies. I also address how that performance compares against the trailing 20-quarter history. Finally, I offer my views on how most investors should structure their portfolios as 2Q17 opens up for business.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Equities: unstoppable

The quarter has been particularly generous with stocks. The broad U.S. market (NYSEARCA:SPY) was up 5.9% in the twelve weeks between December 27th and March 27th. This has been the fifth best quarter in domestic stocks in the past 20 quarters.

True, equities took a breather as 1Q17 came to a close on concerns over tax reform and a much-needed pull back in valuations. But it looks like the bull is alive and well, as the S&P 500 logged its ninth quarter of positive returns in the past 10 periods, and continued to climb higher into the early part of April. International stocks (NYSEARCA:VEU) performed even better, up 8.6% in 1Q17.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

As I have stated in the past, however, "I believe the probability of a sizable correction [in the equities market] in the foreseeable future is pretty high. The bull seems to be running strong on optimism, but the track is not without its hurdles." With valuations still very rich, interest rates and inflation rising, and household debt reaching an all-time peak, I would not be surprised to see an overdue dip in stock prices, possibly a bit later this year.

Bonds: rising rates introducing volatility

Treasuries also ended the quarter in the black. But the ride was definitely bumpier.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Long-term treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) were up 1.7% in 1Q17, while intermediate-term government bonds (NYSEARCA:IEF) finished the quarter up 1.0%. But as the Fed began to move more quickly to raise interest rates in the first quarter, bond prices dipped early in March to reach December 2016 levels before bouncing back up.

Looking forward, I expect treasuries to continue to face headwinds through the rest of 2017 and for as long as both yields and inflation remain close to their all-time lows. As I will discuss soon, however, I encourage readers to consider adding fixed income to their portfolios not only as a source of periodic cash inflow, but as a diversification tool against potential hiccups in the stock market in the future.

Gold up, diversified commodities down

Lastly, the most important alternative asset classes moved in opposite directions in 1Q17. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) returned a whopping 8.3%, while diversified commodities (NYSEARCA:DJP), tripped by falling crude oil prices, have been the only "loser" so far this year, down -2.9%. North America REIT was up a modest 0.8%.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Structuring a portfolio for 2Q17 and beyond

In my view, putting together a strong portfolio goes beyond picking "winning stocks", correctly guessing the direction of the economy, or choosing the "right" asset classes to invest in.

My best proposed response to a stock market that continues to push higher, possibly into overbought territory, is to hold a portfolio that is balanced, properly risk-diversified and positioned to perform relatively well in any economic environment.

Such portfolio would probably have more than just U.S. equities. It would also contain high-quality fixed income instruments that would, at times, balance out the dips in the stock market. It would likely also include alternative assets that thrive in economic environments that are usually toxic to both stocks and bonds (e.g. high inflation). And most importantly, the allocation into each asset class would need to make sense from a risk perspective, to ensure that the more volatile assets (e.g. small-cap stocks) would not overshadow the less risky pieces of the portfolio (e.g. intermediate-term treasuries) and expose the whole portfolio to unnecessary ups and downs.

To be more specific, I have written about a strategy that I use to achieve the goals of relatively high growth with lower volatility. If you are unfamiliar with the All-Seasons concept, I encourage you to check out my April 2016 article on hedge fund guru Ray Dalio's risk parity investment strategy, which Bridgewater Associates branded "All-Weather" in 1996. This is a portfolio that any of us, individual investors, can build using a handful of low-cost ETFs.

At the core of the risk parity approach lies a few key ideas about asset allocation. First, few are (or maybe no one is) able to accurately and consistently predict in which direction the economy is heading, and attempting to make bets on such predictions exposes investments to too much risk (and usually lots of wasted time and headache). A good allocation strategy, therefore, is one that produces relatively high returns without the extreme swings brought about by the different economic environments.

Second, a balanced portfolio is one that properly distributes risk, and not investment dollars, across different asset classes. For instance, a portfolio traditionally allocated 60/40 between stocks and bonds may look balanced on the surface, since the dollar amount invested looks well distributed. However, stocks are much riskier than bonds (nearly 3 times as much, in general), so the 60/40 portfolio is in fact much more exposed to the volatility of equities than it looks. If stocks go down hard, the overall value of the portfolio likely will as well.

A sample allocation within the bounds of the All-Seasons philosophy can be as simple as 30% equities, 40% long-term treasuries, 15% intermediate-term treasuries, 7.5% gold and 7.5% diversified commodities. I see value, however, in adjusting some of these ratios and possibly adding a couple more asset classes to the mix in order to account for the increased risks of higher interest rates and inflation, for example.

