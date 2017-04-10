20 Over 20: When Realty Income Fell 20%+ Over The Past 20 Years

Looking at Realty Income's 20%+ corrections over the past 20 years shows that the combination of rising yields and falling markets might be lethal.

Using Realty Income as a representative for equity REITs proves that this is far from being right.

Too many claim that equity REITs have little correlation with the equity market overall trend.

Over the past year, I read dozens of articles dismissing or at least trying to minimize the potential impact of rising yields on equity REITs ("eREITs", VNQ, IYR).

Not as many, but still a significant amount of articles claimed that eREITs are less correlated to the overall market (NYSEARCA:SPY) and therefore investors should not fear a market correction that much.

Most investors would agree that the crown jewel of eREITs is Realty Income (NYSE:O), a company that was founded in 1969 and went public in 1994. Moreover, since it became a publicly traded company, Realty Income has never cut its dividend. The dividend track record and the monthly frequency of the dividend distribution made the company known as:

I have never said anything bad about O's operations and/or management. As a matter of fact, I'm full of admiration for the way this company operates and has been run along the years.

My claims were - and still are - that:

O is overvalued and when the dividend yield is sub-4%, it's becoming grossly overvalued. I expect a BBB+ to pay at least 250 bps over the US 10-Year Treasury yield ("UST10Y"). Based on the current 2.38% for the UST10Y, I expect O to pay at least 4.88%. At the current dividend (0.211 per month), that comes to a share price of $51.89 (=0.211*12/4.88%). Obviously, the higher the UST10Y - the lower the fair valuation of O must be (as far as I'm concerned). Rising yields are upon us and this is clearly not the right environment to be holding eREITs. Rising yields are bad for eREITs from three main different perspectives: i.) It reduces the valuations of properties, ii.) It makes financing for eREITs more expensive, and iii.) It turns the negotiation of the renewal of (or signing new) leases into a more difficult process.

Unlike those who claim that rising yields or falling markets should not be of major concern for eREITs holders - claims that have very little to do with reality - I have much more respect towards those who claim that (and can explain why) long-term yields aren't going to rise (at all) from here. They at least have a valid claim. A claim that I don't agree with, but it's a matter of different opinions rather a matter of ignoring facts.

For those who don't see rising yields, I wish to remind one old rule: Don't Fight The Fed!

Leave rates aside, there's little doubt right now that many Fed members wish to see the beginning of unwinding of Fed's gigantic balance sheet shoot, even as early as inside 2017.

During his most recent public appearance, Bill Dudley - The New York Fed President and one of the Fed's most influential voices - said that the normalization (of the balance sheet) should begin this year. Some may wish to put more emphasis on his additional remarks:

Presumably, at the time that you make the decision on the balance sheet you might want to forego the decision on short-term rates just to make sure that the balance sheet doesn't turn out to be a bigger decision than you thought you were making.

Personally, I would look at this at even more bullish case for (long-term) yields to rise. I mean, if your thesis (to remain bullish on bonds) is by finding comfort in Mr. Dudley suggesting that there might be a trade-off between hiking (short-term) interest rates to the unwinding of the balance sheet, I have very little interest in arguing with you. Frankly, it remind me of the Fear Factor where a contender is happy to eat a live spider simply because his opponent is challenged with eating a dead rat...

With all due respect, if you wish to find a good reason to remain bullish on bonds - give me a, well, bullish argument and don't use a "this sounds less bearish" type of argument.

Are you familiar with "The enemy of your enemy isn't (necessarily) your friend"? Well, a (perhaps) bearish argument certainly can't be used as a supporting claim for a bullish case!

Personally, I see Dudley's words as nothing but an even greater bearish case. Basically, what he is telling us is that the tightening policy now has two live-valid anchors (instead of one): interest rates and balance sheet. Furthermore, he is adding that a pause in the first main tool (interest rates) may only takes place to serve the secondary tool (balance sheet).

Unlike my previous articles, where I showed "The Real Reality Of Realty Income" (not only once but twice; here's part II), in this article, I wish to simply present the facts.

Looking back at all the 20%+ corrections that O went through over the past 20 years. The idea is to show that O is immune neither to rising yields nor to market corrections.

As a matter of fact, O can go down just like any other stock - and sometimes even harder; it's all a matter of the right (or wrong...) environment. So, if you belong to the camp that believes in the almighty, unscratched, Realty - take a look at the following charts, all taken from reality:

Scenario I: Yields up, Equities down >>> O down

Scenario I - Chart I: 19 December 2008 - 6 March 2009

Scenario II: Yields down, Equities up >>> O down

Scenario II - Chart I: 29 August 1997 - 31 March 2000

Scenario III: Yields stable, Equities stable >>> O down

Scenario III - Chart I: 19 February 2007 - 27 July 2007

Scenario IV: Yields down, Equities down >>> O down

Scenario IV - Chart I: 5 October 2007 - 18 January 2008

Scenario IV - Chart II: 18 September 2008 - 20 November 2008

Scenario V: Yields up, Equities up >>> O down

Scenario V - Chart I: 17 May 2013 - 5 December 2013

Scenario VI: Yields up, Equities stable >>> O down

Scenario VI - Chart I: 1 August 2016 - 1 December 2016

Six very different scenarios and in each and every one O's price went down more than 20%.

True, these charts only refer to the price of O and not to the total return. While the dividend distribution softened the blow - this is far from being sufficient on this instance. I intentionally selected only periods with significant corrections because a running dividend yield of 4-5% can't overcome a 20%+ correction during a (relatively) short period.

Furthermore, this article is mostly intended in illustrating the false perception of O as an ultimate safe heaven. It isn't.

The dividends are great and never been cut. The management is great and never disappointed. The performances are great and hardly ever miss expectations. Yet, O is no safe heaven, especially not during periods of rising rates/yields!

Once again, O has moved over the $60 mark, bringing itself closer to the $63-64 range, a level that proved to be unsustainable over the past 14 months.

If you are at least a bit unsure about these markets and if you, just as I am, find the current valuations to be very stretched - you should be even more worried when it comes to O and eREITs generally speaking. The combination of rising yields and falling equities is the most lethal combination eREITs can ask for.

I'm not going to tell you what to do with O this time around; instead, I do invite you to take a look at our newly launched "The Wheel of Fortune" premium service, where we try to come up with suggestions to replace perceived safe heaven such and O with alternative - better and more reliable - sources of income. That of course, if you are looking for income with as little risk as possible. Because when you invest in O, you surely get yourself an income engine but, as this article clearly shows, you also get yourself into a very risky (and perhaps unneeded) bet. A bet that can erode the principal of your investment much faster than you might have ever believed/expected.

True income-seekers are supposed to look for the least risky option that would provide them with the necessary income (that cater to their needs). O is providing you with both the income element as well as with the principal element. The potential for price appreciation comes along with the potential for price depreciation. Do you really need it? I mean, if you are only looking for income, why buy into an instrument that offers you more risk than you actually need?!

