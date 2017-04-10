AT&T: Buy For The Dividends

In one of my previous articles about AT&T (NYSE:T) I outlined the company's high dividend yield, which is now around 4.8%. Another point of focus was the recent surge of financial results and what the company is doing in order to spur future growth of its financial results. With this article I want to highlight how low the current valuation is for this stock by using a discounted dividend model.

AT&T's story

In short, AT&T has been having success lately in growing its business with no signs of slowing down.

About any concerns investors might have about the sustainability of the growth that the company currently sees, I had this to say:

Between fiscal years 2012 and 2016, it has spent about $140 bln on investments in wireless and wireline networks, and acquisitions of wireless spectrum and operations. Management understands that it has to be a leader in developing new technologies. This way, AT&T will not have to rely on other parties and will enable it to have a lower cost structure. Furthermore, there are concerns about margin pressure on the company's 4G plans, but not too long from now, its 5G plans will be brought on the market to offset these pressures. Later this year, AT&T will test 5G plans in Austin and Indianapolis. So I would not worry about 4G too much.

Another major development surrounding the company was the acquisition of DIRECTV, which is expected to be a major growth driver in the future along with another company that was acquired by AT&T: Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). In another article I outlined the growth opportunities that Mexico currently represents for AT&T.

Free Cash Flow

AT&T's growing top line has also resulted in a boost for its fcf. Since the fcf dip of about two years ago, fcf has recovered and grown by 70% to $ 17 bln. The growth drivers mentioned in the previous paragraph will cause FCF to grow even further in the future.

Dividends

AT&T is known for paying out an attractive dividend yield and being consistent in growing its dividends. This is one of the big reason that this stock is so popular among long term investors. In the graph below I have outlined Dividends, FCF, and FCF - Dividends.

We can see that dividends are growing very steady. For the past 9 years, the dividend growth rate has been about 3%. If we leave out one exceptional growth year, the average stands at 2.3%. As is evident from the chart above, AT&T has plenty of fcf it can spend on paying out dividends to its shareholders. Even in the year it saw a dip there was still excess fcf. This is always good to see, but especially when growth is picking up.

Discounted Dividend Model

Now I will make an attempt to calculate the fair value of AT&T's shares by using the discounted dividend model. I believe AT&T is a great pick for the conservative long term investor. To prove this, I will use very conservative inputs in my calculation.

I will be calculating dividend growth for ten years and will then calculate a terminal value. For the discount rate I have used 6%. I will explain my choices for the growth numbers after the discounted dividend model.

As mentioned earlier, the average dividend growth rate has been about 2.3% over the last 8 or so years. In order to be conservative I have used a growth rate of 2.2% for years 2 through 5. After this I played it even more conservative and gave the dividends a growth rate of just 2.00% to mimic only inflation. And even with these low growth numbers, we can see that AT&T's shares are still worth more than $49. The shares are currently trading at less than $41. This means that the shares are worth 17% more than what they are selling for now.

Conclusion

Every investor that is looking for conservative picks for a long term horizon should at least consider AT&T. The stock has a dividend yield of 4.8% with a management that deems it very important to grow its dividend on an annual basis to satisfy its shareholders. The good thing is that this is not just a goal, but management has proven that it takes the right step to ensure increased shareholder value. With a price target of over $49 dollars per share, this stock is a buy for the long term investor with at least 17% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.