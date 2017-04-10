Opportunity To Vote For Change At Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund's performance has been abysmal, but management has been richly rewarded with more than $20M in compensation over the past six years.

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund currently trade at a 60% discount to their net asset value and could potentially double if the investment advisor is replaced.

It is hard to imagine how a technology fund manager could be capable of losing 30% during the past six years while the Nasdaq has more than doubled, yet Kevin Landis of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) has managed to do just that.

Source: Firsthand Technology Value Fund 2016 Annual Report

The closed-end fund universe is littered with poorly performing funds that charge exorbitant fees and trade at steep discounts to their net asset values, but SVVC is in a class of its own. The fund was launched in April 2011 at $20 per share and has fallen by 60% to its current price of $7.99. In 2014, the fund paid a distribution of $5.85 after succumbing to pressure from its largest shareholder, Bulldog Investors. After adjusting for dividends, the fund is down by 30% since its launch.

Even though shareholders have suffered tremendous losses, the Board of Directors has approved payments of $18.7M in compensation to the investment advisor since 2011. To add insult to injury, the investment advisor also received additional incentive fees totaling nearly $3M in 2014 and 2015. If you're wondering how this could be possible, then you need to understand a little bit about the fund's governance. Unfortunately, the majority of investors are not interested in reading the fine print contained in the final pages of the annual report.

Kevin Landis, who is the fund's CEO and CFO, is also the chairman of the board of directors. The investment advisor to SVVC is Firsthand Capital Management (FCM), which is owned by none other than Kevin Landis. What many investors in SVVC may not know is that the investment advisor charges fees similar to the old 2/20 model for hedge funds. In today's world of low cost ETFs, there are limitless options to gain exposure to technology companies. Many ETF management fees are as low as 0.1% and few are above 1.0%.

SVVC, on the other hand, charges an annual base fee of 2.0% of gross assets and 20% of realized capital gains. There are many ways to value the cost of the annuity stream associated with the fee structure. Put simply, without getting into any math, if you invest in the fund for 10 years and assume that the trend of poor performance continues, resulting in no incentive fees, then you will have paid away 20% of your invested assets. Therefore, you would need to purchase shares at a discount in order to make up for the high costs associated with owning the fund.

The fee structure likely accounts for half of the fund's current 60% discount to its stated net asset value. The remaining discount is due to poor performance and the fact that the fund's holdings are highly illiquid. There may also be some unintended consequences associated with the way that management fees are derived. Because the base fee of 2.0% is charged on gross assets, it incentivizes the fund manager to value the fund's holdings at their highest possible valuation.

While there is certainly no evidence that the fund is mis-marking its assets, the stability of the net asset value is dubious. For example, during the period from Oct. 31, 2015, through Jan. 31, 2106, the Nasdaq suffered a 9% decline, while firms like KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) -- which hold illiquid private equity investments similar to SVVC -- saw their share prices collapse by more than 20%. SVVC reported only a 2.20% decline in net asset value from $22.98 to $22.48, even though the market for private equity exits was essentially shut down.

A second, highly questionable, practice is the way that the incentive fee is structured:

The above formula is an incentive to sell winners and hold losers while keeping them marked at cost. Selling the winners provides the realized gains. Keeping the losers prevents the realized losses, while marking the holdings at the higher of cost or market eliminates unrealized depreciation. This is not a shareholder-friendly compensation scheme.

Conclusion

The news is not all bad. Fortunately, shareholders have an opportunity to put an end to the continued wealth destruction by voting to replace the current investment advisor. This year's proxy contains a non-binding proposal recommending that the board of directors take action to replace the current investment adviser of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc.

By voting "for" Proposal 3, shareholders can send a strong message to the board of directors. It is time for the directors to perform their fiduciary duties by acting in the best interest of shareholders, as opposed to continuing to enrich the investment advisor at the expense of SVVC's owners.

The board of directors has offered a very weak argument for continuing the investment management agreement with FCM. I'm not going to spend time refuting it. I strongly suggest that you read the proposal and corresponding statement of opposition on pages 17-18 of the proxy and draw your own conclusion. In my opinion, shares of SVVC would experience an instantaneous revaluation higher if the proposal is passed. Terminating the egregious contract with FCM would be a major step in the right direction, and would provide hope that the board is interested in addressing the fund's steep discount.

The annual meeting is on May 23, 2017. Shareholders can vote online, by mail or at the meeting. Every vote matters, so please let your voice be heard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVVC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.