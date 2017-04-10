Is It The Right Time For Airgain?

Investment Thesis

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is due to continue its strong growth streak in 2017. With this continued growth and constant P/E ratio, expect to reach share prices north of $20 by the end of FY17.

Company Background

Airgain is a growing supplier of antenna systems and validation services. It currently provides these products to be installed in wireless LAN, residential gateway, and set top boxes, Smart TVs, IoT, small cell antenna systems, and the world unwired applications.

By the Numbers

Airgain has grown sales over the last 12 months, with key numbers in the full fiscal year of 2017. YoY sales increased $15.6 million, which was a 56% increase from 2015. In addition, its profit margin increased from $11.6 million (41.9% of sales) to $19.3 million (44.4% of sales). In Q4 of 2016, sales were up 35% YoY and profit, 43% YoY. Airgain's operating expenses were up 32%, around $15.8 million. To summarize, YoY sales and profit are growing faster than expenses, which is a good indicator that Airgain is containing its growth and not getting ahead of itself.

Airgain has an arguably high valuation at a P/E of 37.14 compared to the tech industry average of 26.18. However, it is boasting growth significantly ahead of the industry average of 12.62%. This should comfort shareholders that Airgain shares are reasonably priced.

There is an increase in sales and marketing expense of roughly 40%. This is because the company is beginning to market to the end-user community of broadband and telecommunication carriers, as well as retail-focused customers. These targets are a part of a sales strategy to drive end-users to request OEMs and ODMs to use antennas and other internals for high performance and reliability in their products. This strategy is in the infancy phase and is along the lines of what Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is doing (and started around 2013). Qualcomm has been selling key components to your favorite tech companies, most notably Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) for years. Samsung is now using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip in the Galaxy S8 Plus to provide the fastest smartphone on the market (if you consider pre-ordering to be on the market). Qualcomm is a significantly larger company than Airgain, which allows it to do more drastic marketing (such as releasing a smartwatch, partnering with the MLB, etc.).

For the Year Ended December 31, Statement of Operations Data: 2016 2015 2014 Sales $ 43,433,867 $ 27,793,073 $ 25,509,572 Cost of goods sold 24,156,792 16,148,163 14,132,357 Gross profit 19,277,075 11,644,910 11,377,215 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,622,132 4,257,400 3,311,337 Sales and marketing 5,670,625 4,035,591 3,516,095 General and administrative 4,532,151 3,453,288 2,972,257 IPO costs - 229,332 726,926 Total operating expenses 15,824,908 11,975,611 10,526,615 Income (loss) from operations 3,452,167 (330,701 ) 850,600 Other income (289,721 ) (60,981 ) (2,743,871 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,741,888 (269,720 ) 3,594,471 Provision for income taxes 8,181 622 6,171 Net income (loss) 3,733,707 (270,342 ) 3,588,300 Net income (loss) per share (1): Basic $ 0.65 $ (4.17 ) $ 2.08 Diluted $ 0.40 $ (4.30 ) $ (2.86 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating income (loss) per share (1): Basic 3,373,316 651,593 555,805 Diluted 4,667,503 651,593 555,805

Innovation at Work

The MaxBeam smart switchable antenna will be a great product to present using this new marketing strategy. This new patent-pending design enables signals to be steered dynamically to devices within the wireless network. This reduces the dependency issues which devices currently can have on location. In addition, this innovation has several cost-reducing designs, such as sharing the same coaxial feeder cable with the radio frequency signal, which will continue to help steer ahead of its target gross margin of 40%.

One final key indicator of sustained growth is Swisscom selecting Airgain to provide antennas for its next generation dual-band DSL and Fibre gateway, the Swisscom Internet-Box 2. This key sales agreement will provide AIRG antennas to two-thirds of the Swiss population, which currently use the Swisscom mobile network (according to compiled sources on Wikipedia). Swisscom has also bought a majority stake in Fastweb and has invested in areas such as cloud services, where Airgain antennas could make their way into additional products provided by Swisscom.

Risks/Concerns:

One interesting item noted in its 10-K filing on 3/15/2017 is the lack of IPO costs reported for 2016. Leo Johnson states that "The increase in both periods are also due to higher administrative expenses incurred as a public company including expenses related to the Company's public equity offerings." As you can see in the company's 10-K report, there were no IPO costs designated in 2016. I will be requesting that Airgain respond to this statement in its Q4/FY2016 earnings report.

Conclusion:

Airgain is setting itself up for a great 2017. Its new MaxBeam antenna and deal with Swisscom should add additional sales to the company, as well as draw attention to Airgain for other customers to key in on its products. The marketing strategy Airgain is implementing should further increase its growth this year. If its P/E stays constant around 37 and earnings grows similar to 2016 at 43%, look to see the price of AIRG reach $21 within the year.

