Innocoll CVRs: Potential For Significant Gains Within Two-And-A-Half Years

April 5-7: At ~5AM, a price of $3.40 is attained via a 100-share trade. Stock price falls linearly (-60%) for three hours. On April 7, the CVR discount reaches 92.86%.

April 3-4: Knowledge of firm acquisition deal is leaked. Stock price goes from $1.10 to $1.82 and $3s in after-hours. Deal is $1.75 cash plus $4.90 in milestone-based payments.

March 29: Innocoll confirms FDA meeting minutes identifying an acceptable path forward for re-filing the XARACOLL NDA. Stock price goes to $1.60 (from $1.08) before falling back again, to ~$1.10.

March 16: Stock heads to $1.80s before the company announces that it is in advanced discussions with a potential suitor to be acquired. Stock momentarily at $2.50+, then under $1.00.

As far as biotech stories go, Innocoll (NASDAQ:INNL) has it all. It has had a drug success propelling its stock to double-digit highs, a drug failure moving its stock to single-digit lows, and an FDA decision cratering the stock price under $1.

Throughout, Innocoll suffered inexperienced management: it didn't raise enough money when the stock was trading at double digits, and of course, there's the issue of the FDA's Refuse to File letter regarding the NDA. There were data leaks galore, too (witness all those spikes these last few weeks!) - although that may have had nothing to do with Innocoll's management.

In March, Innocoll managed to convince someone to buy it and end the suffering of shareholders (both retail and institutional) who had been down 80% or more.

The studious and lucky investor, having researched the complexity of the Irish Takeover Rules, having understood Innocoll's (and management's) desperate situation, and having carefully read the company's filings, would have seen the inescapable conclusion that the potential acquisition announced on March 16, 2017, was real.

Such an investor could have made off with as much as a 200% gain if they had bought in the days when INNL's stock fell off to $1 to after the March 16 discussion announcement, and sold for over $3 after Reuters "leaked" the takeover rumor (by then, everyone kind of already knew).

So, that's it - time to move on, right? But wait - there is still a massive opportunity for investors willing to take a risk. The buyout offer was $1.75 cash per share, plus one CVR (Contingent Value Right) that can pay as much as $4.90 if the company hits certain milestones - meaning a potential per-share consideration of $6.65.

INNL's share price at the close of trading on 4/7/2017 was $2.10. The CVRs are thus currently effectively trading at 35 cents - a discount of about 92.86%. Put another way, there's a maximum potential return of (4.90 - .35)/.35), or 1,300% on the CVR.

(I do not count the base cash of $1.75 in the potential return calculation since following consummation of the deal, investors will immediately receive $1.75 to re-invest as they see fit).

So you might be asking yourself, "what's the catch? This can't be real. This guy is just making up numbers". Well, friend, there's always a catch or three. But even with these catches, the market is not so efficient:

Hence, we saw INNL stock double on seemingly no news on March 13.

Hence, we saw the stock go to about $2.60 after the announcement of acquisition discussions, and then shorted and sold back down to under $1.00 .

after the announcement of acquisition discussions, and then shorted and sold back down to under . Hence, we saw positive FDA meeting minutes propel the stock from about $1.08 to $1.60, and then down to $1.10 in days.

And hence, we saw the stock price go from as high as $3.40, only to be sold down to the pitiful $2.10 it sits at today, with CVRs worth only 7.14% of their maximum value.

So now you are probably asking yourself two questions:

1) How in the world does the stock price swing like this despite news?

2) What's the likelihood that the CVRs will attain the $4.90 price?

CERU and INNL

By way of background, many micro-cap biotech stocks have been pumped and dumped in the first few months of this year. Sometimes, it stuck, but usually, it didn't. Infamously, Cerulean Pharma (NASDAQ:CERU), a once promising biotech with somewhat unsuccessful trial data, exploded on takeover rumors, from low $0.80s to, when the "news" was leaked on March 19, as high as $4.33 in regular trading hours, a gain of 437.5% for those who bought at $0.80 and sold at $4.30. But then, the next day (March 20), the rumor was made real, and it turned out that the deal was much, much lower than traders had thought. The stock price crashed and now sits at $0.69, an 84% loss for buyers at $4.30.

The final chapter of the CERU "buy-under" story had been taking place at virtually the same time frame as the INNL buyout story, and so it was easy to dismiss INNL as "just another rumor" despite Innocoll (1) retaining Piper Jaffray for what the official PR stated alternatively as both "discussions" and an (2) "acquisition", and despite the intent of acquisition (3) being posted on the Irish Takeover Panel website. And so, the stock price was shorted and sold down; these facts dismissed as hearsay.

If it is one thing the stock market is good at, it is creating its own set of facts, and its own "reality".

So, back to the CVRs.

CVR Background

In an acquisition, the acquiring entity may value a portion of the company it is buying with a certain execution risk. Management and/or the directors or current large owners of the company may understand the risk better than the acquirer. In order to quickly finish a deal, bridge the gap, and reward current owners (and management) for performance, a milestone-based component of the acquisition can be added. In the case of Innocoll, the investment vehicle is a "CVR", or a Contingent Value Right. The more milestones are met, the more money holders of the Contingent Value Right obtain.

In the case of INNL, management will undoubtedly gain a large part of the shares converted from 1,329,000 Innocoll RSU (Restricted Share Units), serving as an incentive to meet the CVR milestones. This represents 4.2% of the equity stake in the company.

CVRs or other similarly designed contraptions, although fairly rare in the world of investment, are very common in takeover deals where speed of acquisition is a necessity, uncertainty exists, and incentives are needed.

A somewhat similar transaction was made in 2016 with Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Tobira Therapeutics acquisition, where the final price of $42.09 showed that the CVRs were valued at 27.6% of face value. However, the milestones in the Tobira deal will take much longer to come to fruition compared to Innocoll's deal: (1) the deadlines are to 2028, and (2) Tobira's new Phase 3 did not even begin enrolling yet. This is in contrast with deadlines of 2020 for the Innocoll deal and completed and successful XARACOLL Phase 3 trials.

What Are the Innocoll CVRs Worth?

Innocoll and Gurnet Point Capital officially announced the takeover offer on April 4, 2017 (Gurnet Point is a 2+ billion dollar investment fund run for Ernesto Bertarelli, an Italian-born billionaire living in Switzerland).

Full details of the offer are available in Innocoll SEC filings and here.

1) In short, Gurnet Point is offering $1.75 in cash plus one CVR (Contingent Value Right) for each one of about 30 million shares and Restricted Stock Units in existence.

2) Once the buyout is complete by the end of Q3, the CVRs will be nearly impossible to trade.

The CVRs are held in a register by a Rights Agent (see page 17 of the offer) and are not transferable except in the case of death or other very special circumstance (See pages 193 and 195 of the offer). Despite this non-transferability, if an investor wished to do so, they could create a separate contract with another investor that exchanges a one-time payment for any future revenue from the CVRs. This option would, of course, be somewhat cumbersome and expensive.

3) Gurnet Point will pay the CVR holders upon completion of regulatory and sales milestones as follows (See page 12-13 of the offer for full details):

a1) $0.70 if by December 31, 2018, XARACOLL is approved by the FDA with a label "covering indications for the treatment of postsurgical pain immediately following open abdominal Hernia repair".

a2) An additional $1.33 (i.e.: $2.03) if by December 31, 2018, XARACOLL is approved by the FDA not in hernia repair but in a broader indication, with a label "covering indications for the treatment of postsurgical pain immediately following Soft Tissue repair".

b1) Either $1.00 if XARACOLL is approved by December 31, 2019, with a label "covering indications for the treatment of postsurgical pain immediately following Hard Tissue repair", or (if this deadline is missed):

b2) $0.60 if the aforementioned label is approved by June 30, 2020.

c1) $1.87 if XARACOLL achieves worldwide net sales exceeding $60m total in any four consecutive quarters up to December 31, 2019, or, if this is not met,

c2) $1.00 if XARACOLL achieves these net sales by March 31, 2020.

Will XARACOLL Gain Approval?

Let's first go through the regulatory milestones. Will XARACOLL gain approval in all three indications noted above? Even gaining the hernia repair indication milestone of 70 cents represents a net gain of 100% over the current price. Two milestones is +480%, and three ($3.03) is +766%.

XARACOLL is an implanted product which blocks nerve signals (with the drug bupivacaine) inside Innocoll's collagen matrix design, made typically from cows. The product is designed to dissolve in the body after implantation. The company envisioned that XARACOLL would be used to reduce post-surgical pain.

Innocoll submitted an NDA for XARACOLL in late 2016, but got a RTF (Refuse to File) letter almost immediately afterwards. The FDA, in its Refuse to File Letter to Innocoll, stated that XARACOLL "should be characterized as a drug/device combination, which would require that the Company submit additional information".

Simply put, the company didn't file XARACOLL to the FDA's Office of Combination Products, and furthermore did not provide to the FDA all of the pharmacokinetics [PK] and toxicology data that it would have liked, per the February meeting minutes summary.

Thus we ask two questions:

A) "Is it effective?"

B) "Is it safe?"

The efficacy of XARACOLL does not seem to be in question, as XARACOLL succeeded in two placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials, with highly statistically significant results: p values were less than .0004 and less than .0001 (The FDA efficacy benchmark is .05 or less).

So, is it safe? Well:

1) Bupivacaine, the active drug in XARACOLL, was discovered in 1957 and has thus been in use worldwide for over half a century. Bupivacaine is used by injecting into the area that should be numbed.

2) Exparel, a product which combines bupivacaine and a "foam" that is cleared by the body ("depoFoam"), was approved in 2011. Recently (January 2016), the FDA affirmed that Exparel can be used in a very broad indication:

The 2 parties recently reached a resolution in which FDA confirmed that Exparel has, since its approval on October 28, 2011, been approved for administration into the surgical site to provide postsurgical analgesia for use in a variety of surgeries not limited to those studied in its pivotal trials.

3) Since 1985, Innocoll's technology ("CollaRx") has been used for multiple indications in worldwide ex-US (such as Collatamp) with seemingly no problems. This same manufacturing technique would be used for XARACOLL.

4) Multiple Phase 2 trials (one, two) had no safety issues.

5) We also know that the Phase 3 trials had zero safety issues:

XARACOLL was well tolerated in both studies. Incidence of overall adverse events was similar to the placebo arm of each study. There were no XARACOLL-related serious adverse events.

In fact, likely due to placebo-controlled patients taking opioids to numb pain, opioid-related adverse events were higher in the placebo arms of both studies. This was consistent with Phase 2 trial data. XARACOLL is, in effect, safer than placebo.

In the Innocoll/FDA meeting late February, the following items were agreed to be completed before Innocoll re-submits its XARACOLL NDA:

1) "A short-term pharmacokinetic study".

2) "Several short-term non-clinical toxicology and biocompatibility studies".

3) "Additional manufacturing information required to address the new combination product designation and other chemistry, manufacturing and control [CMC] issues".

A pharmacokinetic [PK] study, or basically a study that shows levels of the drug over time typically in the blood stream (or other relevant measures) has already been done in women in 2013 (following "abdominal hysterectomy"), but seemingly this was not enough for the FDA - it seems that the FDA wanted more detail.

So, what are the chances of success? Well, the efficacy is good (p-values vanishingly small), and the safety is good (used in Europe for years for multiple indications, and Exparel, another bupivacaine combination product, has been in use since 2011).

So it all comes down to company planning and implementation. This time, Gurnet Point will likely be keeping a watchful eye on its investment as well (However, based on the acquisition PR, Gurnet Point will not actively manage the company and keep current management in place).

But despite historical safety data in the drug, the collagen, and Exparel, no one can say with certainty what side of the bed the FDA bureaucrats wake up on the morning that they write their initial opinion on the XARACOLL NDA. Of course, FDA approval is typically not a one-person job, so perhaps it will take a whole slew of bad mornings to see a negative outcome.

Hernia or Soft Tissue?

Now the other regulatory question is whether the company will initially gain a narrow indication (just hernia) or a broad one (soft tissue overall) (A Hard Tissue indication may come later, perhaps with an additional trial).

Given that (1) the FDA has in theory committed to reducing the impact of addiction-prone opioids, (2) that XARACOLL uses a localized drug which is NOT an opioid, and (3) that Innocoll's collagen matrix is used in many different indications worldwide, and (4) that Exparel has a broad indication despite narrower Phase 3 trials, one would think that the FDA will allow the broader label indication.

Innocoll had also submitted its original NDA (in October 2016) for a broad indication (soft and hard tissue), and the FDA did not object to that indication.

But, who really knows.

Will the Sales Milestones Hit?

The answer to the above regulatory questions will inform us as to the likelihood of hitting the $60m revenue milestone. An initial hernia-only indication (with amendments later) may limit sales - but according to its Q3 2016 conference call Q&A and Q3 2016 presentation, most surgeons will use XARACOLL for a broad indication, regardless of the label.

Innocoll provides a surgeon survey which shows surgeons are likely to use XARACOLL very broadly:

On slide 5 in the presentation, Innocoll also compares its product to Exparel. To refresh our memory, Exparel is a combination product of bupivacaine and "depoFoam". Exparel had $240m worldwide sales in 2015, and $250m worldwide sales in 2016. To hit the $60m milestone in 2019, XARACOLL would only need to take only a small fraction of Exparel's sales: assuming 50% growth (inflation + product segment growth), the combined market would be $375m by 2019, and XARACOLL would only need to capture 16% of that market.

Innocoll's Q3 presentation identifies price as the major factor limiting the market size. In 2015, Exparel only had 4% of the LAL ("long lasting anesthetic") market, at $303 a vial. Innocoll's stated plan was to price XARACOLL lower and start capturing more of the market share, moving the share of this segment from 4% to 17% by 2025. The implied advantage in the presentation is that XARACOLL is cheap to manufacture at scale - cheaper than Exparel.

According to the presentation, doctors were impressed by the ability of XARACOLL to reduce opioid use, its high efficacy, and its clean safety profile, as per two Phase 3 trials noted earlier. Surgeons who participated in the Phase 3 trial also noted that XARACOLL was easy to use (early investors were afraid it would not be easy to use), which should help drive adoption:

Thinking Again About the FDA

When the FDA sent its Refuse to File letter to Innocoll (approximately December 30 - vacation time), it also sent to Cempra the day before a scientifically unreasonable CRL. That doesn't sound like a very good regulatory environment to be submitting NDAs into. But there is hope.

The FDA will decide on the XARACOLL NDA in mid-to-late 2018. By that time, Scott Gottlieb, President Trump's choice to head the FDA, will have long been a commissioner and will have influenced the agency. Gottlieb has himself fought the FDA on approvals, and understands the challenges the industry faces. His specialty in medical devices (and likely overhaul of this process to favor the industry) may greatly enhance XARACOLL's chances of approval.

(1) A director favorable to the medical device industry, combined with the well-characterized (2) safety of both bupivacaine and Innocoll's collagen, as well as the (3) high efficacy of XARACOLL and its (4) significant reduction in opioid use in Phase 3 trials in my opinion provides a high likelihood of NDA success.

Fair and Reasonable?

The Board of Directors, as well as at least 46% of the total shares committed to the sale, seem to believe that the acquisition terms (including the milestones) are "fair and reasonable" (page 4 of the offer):

The Innocoll Directors, who have been so advised by Piper Jaffray as to the financial terms of the Acquisition, consider the terms of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable. In providing its advice to the Innocoll Directors, Piper Jaffray has taken into account the commercial assessment of the Innocoll Directors.

But, of course, the alternative is no deal, and, as the company states, a further $100m is needed to fund INNL through 2019. Given that the company had $15.8m in cash on December 31, 2016 (p. 92), this buyout deal with Gurnet Point seems reasonable compared to how much the company would have had to dilute to get the cash it needed to get to commercialization.

Innocoll had planned to have enough cash to just squeak through approval, with an immediate cash raise in the ensuing stock price bump. That didn't happen. However, Gurnet Point, a $2b+ company, will now handle all of Innocoll's cash needs, starting with a $10m bridge loan to keep it solvent right up to the acquisition completes some time in Q3. With this acquisition, CVR holders need not worry about dilution, or the company not having enough cash and doing things half-baked.

Why Is The Stock Then At $2.10?!?

So, with all this good stuff, why are we trading at $2.10 again? I must admit that I find it curious that the institutional shareholders are not buying more. Maybe they cannot. Maybe they just need a few days to think about it. I don't know.

What I do know is that, last time I checked a couple days ago, there were no INNL shares to short, on several platforms. One wonders whether brokerages will be forcing shorts to close out their positions before the buyout is completed - otherwise, we'd have a mess on our hands: negative CVRs for those holding short positions? What about those holding long, how would they know if their shares were borrowed and they would be entitled to CVRs? Unless shorts are required to cover by brokerages/the SEC, a real mess, both legally and logistically, would ensue.

One hypothesis for the price movement and short amounts might be that one or two entities shorting the stock - either manually or algorithmically - got in trouble with the buyout and are now trying to scare out any retail traders by shorting as much as possible in order to eventually break even.

The chart over the last few days shows an unnatural price progression that is unlikely to be caused by mere retail trading:

So too was the pre-market price on April 5 - a near straight line down from 5AM onwards until 10:14AM. Yours truly had seen several such straight lines in other pre-market trading action (usually negative or slightly negative news), and does not believe these to be the result of retail trading, but rather algorithmic trading by entities with potentially billions of dollars in firepower.

But one cannot short more (with the exception of naked shorting) if there are no shares to short.

Conclusion

Given that the CVRs will take several years to fully mature, we must discount for the time value of money. We must also discount for the probability that the FDA does not approve the drug - and this probability cannot be estimated, whatever any sell-side analyst, or me in the future, says. It is something that one subjectively derives from the facts of the case. And the facts have been laid out before us: (1) an FDA friendly to medical device submissions, (2) a company with plenty of time and money to prepare a perfect NDA, (3) and a safe and effective drug/collagen combination, and (4) a good chance of commercial success.

If we discount the value of the CVRs by 50%, we get $2.45 per CVR, or $4.20 per INNL share, which is twice the current price as of Friday, April 7, 2017, and represents a +600% gain over the current CVR market value of 35 cents.

If the FDA approves the drug/device combination of XARACOLL in mid-2018, investors who are willing to (and must) hold for two and a half years would see their CVR investment at least double (via the milestone for $.70 for hernia repair), and perhaps, if all milestones are hit, see a return of up to 1,300%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INNL.

