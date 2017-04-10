Is Colgate-Palmolive A Good Value?

How much should we rely on reported earnings considering that aggregate S&P 500 EPS was lower in 2016 than in 2011?

Introduction

I want to start out with a very appropriate quote from Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha. It comes from his 2008 letter to shareholders in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual report:

This quote is especially important today, considering the high valuations of most stocks traded on U.S. exchanges. I believe that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is a great company with many years of good growth ahead of it. But is it a good value at its current valuation? There are many ways to value a company so let us choose one that is not so well known but very consistent with the methodology employed by the Oracle himself.

The Macro Environment

Before I get into the valuation of the company, let me first provide a little support for my early statement about high valuations. The chart below shows us that according to the Shiller "Graham P/E," which uses the ten-year average of earnings for the S&P 500 to smooth out some of the volatility, the market has been this overvalued at only three other points in the last 100 years: 1929, 2000 and 2007. Ring any bells?

Finding value requires patience, and lots of it. You will find that theme in many of my articles. Cash is not trash, in my opinion; holding cash is an option on finding value in the future.

I tend to invest for dividends. I want to keep adding consistently rising streams of income for future use. I keep collecting those dividends and letting the cash pile up until I find something that I consider to be a good value. Mr. Buffett seems to employ a similar strategy, so I feel like I am in good company.

I use three methods primarily: the DDM (dividend discount model), the simple P/E (price/earnings) relative to the historic P/E and the Friedrich method using the FROIC (free cash flow return on invested capital). The first two are fairly simple so I will concentrate on explaining the FROIC in this article.

Main Street vs. Wall Street or Reality vs. Perception

I want to explain how to analyze a stock using free cash flow return on investment. We will take a deep look into the numbers for CL and at the same time explain the methodology involved in this analysis. To see the actual calculations performed, please consider an earlier article of mine on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Main Street and Wall Street have a seemingly symbiotic relationship. The disunion that often occurs between the two is the result of perceptions. Sometimes it seems that perception is more important than reality, especially in the short term. What I call reality is the actual results of operations in the most recent period relative to results in previous periods, as in Y/O/Y (year over year) comparisons.

If revenue and/or earnings are going down Y/O/Y one would think that the stock price should also fall. But this is where perceptions play a defining role in determining the market price of a stock. Wall Street analysts' consensus estimates become the target instead of growth. Even if a company has lower profits for several years in a row, as long as it beats "expectations" the stock tends to rise.

Now, I realize that the markets are supposed to price stocks based upon future returns and earnings. But, on a GAAP basis, EPS (earnings per share) for the S&P 500 components, taken in aggregate, were still below 2011 levels. I also understand the Wall Street argument that GAAP EPS includes too many accounting entries that have nothing to do with current operations. This is partially true.

Those accounting entries are things like asset write-downs, gains/losses on asset sales (however, it seems that gains are usually included for some reason), amortization of Goodwill, or non-cash compensation (think: stock options). All of these items are actual costs incurred by the company. Most are what I would consider corrections to decisions that management made in the past that were overly optimistic at the time; in other words, these are either past mistakes or in the case of non-cash compensation, large ticket items that cost the company nothing but do cost the shareholders dearly in terms of systematic dilution. I consider stock options to senior executives as a transfer of value from shareholders to management.

If EPS was rising I would not bother to mention it. But since EPS has not risen in over five years it seems a bit absurd to me. The shell game that is being played (reporting non-GAAP earnings to hide reality) results in advice coming from Wall Street to be very dangerous for individual investors. It is the game that Wall Street plays to its advantage, not ours.

As Benjamin Graham liked to say, "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Wall Street tries to manage the short run but investors have to live with the long run results.

I am a fan and student of both Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. Our Friedrich algorithm was designed to assist all investors (both Pro and Novice alike) and give them the ability to quickly compare a company's Main Street operations, to its Wall Street valuation. Friedrich can do this on an individual company basis or assist users in analyzing an entire index like the S&P 500, an ETF, Mutual Fund or individual portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway's 1986 letter to shareholders contains a ratio which Mr. Buffett entitled "Owner Earnings." It is what we would consider to be a version of "Free Cash Flow."

[Owner earnings] represent A) reported earnings plus B) depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges…less C) the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume."

Free cash flow ratio is difficult to manipulate the way earnings can be. I consider the ability of a company to create cash flow to be more representative of its underlying operational efficiencies and financial well-being. Our 60-year back test of the DJIA from 1950-2009 is based upon the premise that using the free cash flow ratio to identify value produced eye-popping results.

Explaining Free Cash Flow Analysis

In the backtest mentioned above, we demonstrated that if one can purchase a company whose shares are selling for 15 times or less its Price to Free Cash Flow Ratio that the probability of success will dramatically increase in most cases. We have renamed the ratio the Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio in honor of both men. The following is how that ratio below is calculated.

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

The above is the ratio to use when analyzing a stock on Wall Street and below is the ratio we use when analyzing a stock on Main Street.

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

What the FROIC ratio does is tell us how much forward free cash flow the company is generating on Main Street relative to how much total capital it has employed. So, if a company invests $100 in total capital on Main Street and generates $20 in forward free cash flow, it therefore has a FROIC of 20%, which we consider excellent. This is just one of the key ratios (66 in total) that we use to identify how a company is performing on Main Street, as it is our belief that if a company is making a killing on Main Street, that this news will eventually show up on Wall Street's radar.

So, let us begin our analysis and at the same time try to teach everyone how to do a similar analysis on one's own portfolio. In analyzing CL's Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF ratio we must first analyze CL's Sherlock Debt Divisor. Here is a detailed definition of what that ratio is:

Sherlock Debt Divisor = A major concern that we have these days in analyzing companies is the amount of debt relative to its operating cash flow and whether management is abusing this situation by taking on more debt than it requires. Debt can be used wisely to create leverage and leverage can be extremely beneficial within certain parameters. On the other side of the coin, too much reliance on debt can be unsustainable and put a company's future in jeopardy. So, what we have done to determine if a company's debt policy is beneficial or abusive is to create the Sherlock Debt Divisor.

What the Divisor does is punish companies that rely too heavily on debt and reward those who successfully use debt as leverage. To do this we take a company's working capital and subtract its long-term debt. If a company has a lot more working capital than long-term debt, we reward it. Conversely, we punish those whose long-term debt exceeds its working capital. If this result of this calculation is higher than the current stock market price, then leverage is being employed. A company with too much leverage will generate a result of this ratio that will adjust our other ratios making the stock less attractive as an investment.

Colgate-Palmolive Analysis

TTM (trailing 12 months) is about as close to real time data as we can get, based on when each company reports. We last updated the reports on CL on March 2, 2017.

Market Price Per Share = $73.45

We do all the calculation for you on each ratio and display them in the datafile shown a little lower in the article. I have recalculated each ratio using the latest market price per share as of the market close on Friday, April 07, 2017. The ratios shown in the article may differ slightly from those in the datafile table under the TTM heading due to the variance in the stock price.

Debt Divisor = $72.19

Since CL has less Long-Term Debt than Working Capital, we reward it by using the slightly lower price of $72.19 as our new numerator in all of our calculations.

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = 28.3

Now if one goes to our FRIEDRICH LEGEND (on what is considered a good or bad result) you will notice that our result of 28.3 is considered average.

We last ran our Datafile for CL on February 07, 2017, and our Friedrich Algorithm gave a recommendation to our subscribers that CL is a "Strong Hold" as our Friedrich Datafile and Chart below show. There you will also find the last ten years of CL's Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow results.

Now that we have shown everyone how to calculate our Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio, let us now move on and explain how to calculate our FROIC ratio.

This is how we calculate it:

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity). Once again, I have updated the ratio using the most recent market price. We update the datafile for each company monthly at Friedrich Global Research so we do keep things up-do-date.

FROIC = 34%

Now if one goes to our FRIEDRICH LEGEND again (on what is considered a good or bad result) you will notice that our result of 34% is an excellent result and tells us that CL generates $34 in forward free cash flow for every $100 it invests in total capital employed. Better yet, if we scroll back up to the datafile table, we see that CL has been churning out free cash flow like this (with the exception of 2015) for at least the last ten years. This is outstanding!

On Main Street CL is doing great, but on Wall Street it is overbought. We find this to be the case with most great companies in the present market environment.

In addition to our Friedrich algorithm, I rely on a tool that I found to be very useful in verifying our work. The Forensic Accounting Stock Tracker (FAST Model) helps identify companies that may be resorting to more financial tricks to make analyst estimates. The model helps pinpoint where management might be aggressive with revenue recognition, cash flows, the balance sheet, and also takes into account valuation and other metrics. Here is an example of the FAST Models results for Colgate-Palmolive:

The idea is to build a portfolio containing similar excellent Main Street results and buy all at attractive Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio results, then your portfolio should be a star on both Main Street and Wall Street. Finding companies that have excellent results on Main Street and Wall Street (simultaneously) these days is, unfortunately, like trying to find a needle in a haystack. In order to prove this point we have analyzed the S&P 500 Index using the exact same methodology and produced final Main Street (FROIC) and Wall Street (Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF) results for the entire index.

The final results for the S&P 500 Index are:

FROIC = 12%

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF = 38.34

For FROIC, we consider any result above 20% to be excellent and any result above 10% to be good, so the S&P 500 index in having a FROIC of 12% can be considered good and tells us (that as a group on Main Street) the components of the index are doing well.

The problem is that Wall Street has "overbought" the index, giving it a score of 38.34 for our Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF ratio. That ratio considers a stock a bargain when it trades under 15 times and overbought when it trades over 30 times. Therefore, the S&P 500 index is some 8.34 points or about 28% in "overbought" territory. This is just one more indication of a stock market that is highly overvalued.

When analyzing the S&P 500 Index components we set up certain rules to use when analyzing any group of stocks, such as one's own portfolio:

1) If a stock has a negative FROIC result, we automatically assign it a score of 100 for its Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF ratio, in order to keep everything consistent and logical, as you can't have a negative Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF ratio when analyzing portfolios.

2) Then at the same time the maximum FROIC allowed is 100%, so we can keep everything consistent and logical as well, as anything higher distorts the results for the group.

3) We also give a zero result for FROIC for any "cash position" in the portfolio and a 22.50 result for the Price to Buffett Free Cash Flow, (which is 15 (buy) + 30 (sell) = 45/2 = 22.50). This was done to force one never to feel comfortable in cash, unless one has no choice in the matter, like we are now. Our real time research clearly shows that the markets are overvalued, as measured by our analysis of the S&P 500 index.

Going forward, if you want to duplicate this same analysis for your own portfolio, it will require some effort on your part, in order to calculate the FROIC and Price to Bernhard Buffett ratio for each holding. For those who don't want to do the leg work on your own, we offer a service where we have done the calculations for 4,000 US stocks and over 6,000 stocks listed on ten different foreign exchanges; soon (as early as mid-year) to be 25,000 global stocks from 27 countries.

Conclusion

It is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. Now that we are able to analyze indices we will begin the process of analyzing ETFs, Mutual Funds and certain popular portfolio managers' (gurus) portfolios in a series of articles here on Seeking Alpha. That effort will, of course, be in addition to providing analysis on individual stocks.

Finally, in conjunction with Mycroft (another contributing author/analyst) I am proud to announce that we have brought our Friedrich Global Research to Seeking Alpha's Marketplace and for those interested in taking a look and kicking tires, we are offering a two-week free trial. Saving investor from losses is just as important to us as finding the undervalued jewels. I believe that we have developed, in our Friedrich algorithm, an excellent tool for investors who are long-term, value investors.

