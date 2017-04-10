ARC Resources: Attention Shoppers - Blue Chip Special

This out of favor stock should bounce back at least 50%. Combined with resuming a 13% historical growth rate and a 3% dividend points to an attractive 20% plus annual average return for five years.

Every now and then one of the low cost leaders without much debt hits the bargain bin despite industry leading profits. ARC Resources LTD., (OTCPK:AETUF) is a company with a few percentage points of net debt, great profitability and industry leading costs that many have probably never heard of.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: ARC Resources 2016 Fiscal Year End Management Discussion and Analysis

Cash inflows dropped to a five year low as commodity prices declined sharply in the beginning of the year. However, the ensuing commodity price rally enabled the year to recover somewhat. Cash flows will get a boost as some capital projects come online during the year and year-end production exit rate could increase about 10% as a result of those capital projects. Sooner or later the combination of low and decreasing operating costs combined with a commodity price recovery will enable cash flows to return to historical norms.

The balance sheet is as solid as a rock. Shareholders equity is positive and far exceeds debt. Banking relations are excellent, and the company is loaded with cash. This is one fairly rare example of a healthy company in an industry with a lot of losses. An accretive acquisition from a distressed seller is a very good possibility.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Indicated)

Source: ARC Resources Corporate Presentation For April, 2017

The company sold some non-core gas production during the year. This netted the company about C$700 million. Most of the proceeds have been invested pending use in capital projects. That extra cash will enable the company to significantly outspend its cash flow without increasing the debt levels above the company goal of 1.5 times cash flow. When the cash is combined with a generous but unused line of credit, the company has the flexibility to make game changing acquisitions or increase the capital budget as management deems necessary. None of the bank line covenant provisions are in any danger of being violated.

The company cut the dividend and in return ended the DRIP program for shareholders as well as the stock dividend program. So the steady dilution from those two programs will cease in the future. In the past the company grew fast enough to offset any dilution from those two programs. In the current industry environment, the go slow approach is advisable. The reduction in the dividend represents a change in attitude. The dividend will now use at most about 30% of the projected cash flow. That is a little more than half of the old goal. Management feels that with the current commodity price declines, this level of payout would be easier to maintain than the higher payout.

Source: ARC Resources Corporate Presentation For April, 2017

The company is one of the largest Canadian gas producing companies specializing in the Montney geological area along the Alberta and British Columbia border. The company posted a profit last year. While the profit was aided by property sales and the hedging program. The accomplishment stands in contrast to competitors such as Chesapeake (CHK) that have sold far more properties yet still have large losses and pitiful long term debt-to-cash flow ratios.

The capital budgeted has been expanded because an asset sale has made more cash available. Production growth is about to resume at historically average rates. So investors can expect long term returns to begin to accelerate towards normal in the future. Mr. Market still appears focused on commodity price weaknesses. But excellent operating costs enable this company to successfully compete in the new lower cost environment. This stock, which is currently hitting lows will not stay in the bargain bin long.

Source: ARC Resources Corporate Presentation For April, 2017

Comparison with other areas can be misleading. Results in an area can vary significantly and costs are rapidly changing. Still management has the admirable goal of competing with some of the best low cost industry areas in North America. This industry could use a few more companies with that attitude.

Still the continuing decline of industry breakeven points constantly out-dates old profit projections. Well life is usually longer than the hedging protection. So well profit projections have a very tough accuracy goal at the current time. While new wells are more profitable, companies such as this one still have the older higher cost wells. Those wells usually made some minimal amount of profit because management hedged the production. Now those wells will produce until no more cash flow is available.

The original hedging protection and the forecast prices were optimistic. Unfortunately the great commodity pricing gave out a few years back. So it is amazing that the company was able to operate close enough to breakeven that a small property sale (offset by some unrealized hedging losses) pushed earnings into the black.

In addition to the hedging program, the company maintains a diversified pathway to transport its products to market. This ensures reasonable or even above average pricing. There is always some production that can be switched to more favorably priced markets as market conditions change. The ability to export gas in the future could help the average selling price even more.

Source: ARC Resources 2016 Fiscal Year End Management Discussion and Analysis

The costs shown above are industry leading costs. A whole lot of companies will suffer much more during a downturn than a company with the costs shown above. Plus once the recovery gains momentum, the company with low costs will be the among the first companies to participate in the recovery. The low costs shown above will enable management to expand operating activities faster than many competitors. Plus the company can outlast many competitors during a downturn. Best of all, management forecasts the ability to lower costs more in the current year. Management is still experimenting with production raising and cost lowering operational techniques.

Again note the difference between this company and Chesapeake. This company sold properties that dropped the average operating costs. Even though the properties sold has less than 10,000 BOED, the average operating costs per BOE still decreased. Chesapeake had to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to escape some onerous contracts. Supposedly costs decreased and investors would see the benefits. But then cash flow declined precipitously in the fourth quarter. ARC cash flow did decline for the fiscal year, but fiscal fourth quarter cash flow increased when compared to the third quarter. That kind of positive operating leverage will lead to some excellent long term capital gains. In fact, chances are excellent that capital gains generated by this company's stock will far exceed any long term capital gains generated by a distressed company such as Chesapeake Energy.

The latest costs shown in the ARC presentation make the drilling of new wells a positive occurrence in the current environment. In fact a return to normal historical growth rates and planning is indicated. Management is showing every intention to do just that and be ready for some decent acquisitions. Still, the non-cash costs such as depreciation and other allocated costs will take a few years to reflect the latest costs. The allocated costs are a weighted average of several years of operational activities. As such it takes several years for the older capitalized costs to decrease in influence on the income statement. Impairment charges help somewhat, but do not completely solve the problem. Cash flow from operations will respond first and in a far more material fashion to the new lower costs.

But the cash hoard and lack of long term debt will make the transition easier for this company. Debt incurred in higher cost projects and wells is far harder to pay back in a lower commodity price environment. Many managements are just figuring that out. Financial leverage can be a double edged sword that will literally kill the user in a declining price environment. Lower cost companies can sell stock if they are not heavily indebted, and so the shareholders only suffer dilution (not company demise). The very lowest cost companies such as this one may not even have to sell stock. They can make the transition to lower cost wells by living within the latest cash flow.

Source: ARC Resources Corporate Presentation For April, 2017

The first graph shown above is a signal that management is returning to the historical growth rate. For a time, production was held constant as the operating costs adjusted to the new reality. But the recent sale allows the company to fund some capital projects that grow production without increasing long term debt. The first material capital project will be online at the end of the fiscal year with more projects now underway. This company management is finished waiting out the industry downturn. It may take Mr. Market a little bit of time to figure that out, but the market will catch on and this bargain will be long gone.

That growth in production when combined with the hedging and other programs mean that the dividend will probably be increased within a year. There is still some relatively small non-core projects to be sold. That would increase the cash reserves even more. Management claims to be able to grow production, and reinvest the property sale proceeds into more profitable projects. A company such as this should be much more visible and sell at a premium to the market. That premium should probably be a very large premium.

As the company grows larger it becomes harder to maintain the historical growth rates. Still with the great balance sheet and low cost structure, a 10% average growth rate is very reasonable (and probably very conservative) for a company this size. The latest dividend will add more than 3% to that figure. As commodity prices recover, the stock should appreciate about 50% from the current lows. So this stock has a very attractive future return with very minimal risk to the investor. The company management aims to exceed the conservative calculations used in the article. So a total annual return of the dividend and the capital gain could well exceed an average of 20% compounded annually for the next five years. "Buying straw hats in January" could work out very well here.

